Global Dentistry Medical Lasers Markets analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dentistry Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the dentistry medical lasers market are Biolase, Dentsply Sirona, Fotona, AMD Lasers, ZOLAR Technology, Convergent Dental, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL, CAO Group, MORITA, and Bison Medical.

The global dentistry medical lasers market is expected to grow from $0.16 billion in 2020 to $0.171 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The market is expected to reach $0.242 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The dental lasers market consists of sales of dental lasers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture dental lasers. Dental lasers are used in the treatment of medical conditions related to teeth. These lasers are used to perform tasks such as gum reshaping, removal of bacteria during the root canal, biopsy or lesion removal. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The high cost and limitations of dental lasers are expected to limit the dental lasers market. According to WebMD, a publisher of information on human health, the cost of the dental laser machine is much higher compared to the cost of a traditional dental drill. The cost of the dental laser is from a few thousand dollars to above $100,000 that can be used for teeth cutting and the cost of the dental drill is around $600.

The dental laser has limitations such as not being used for teeth with fillings in place, fill cavities located in between teeth, and cannot be used to remove defective crowns or silver fillings. The high cost and limitations associated with a dental laser make it less accessible to a large population and has a negative impact on the dental lasers market.

The dental lasers market covered in this report is segmented by product into soft tissue; all tissue; dental welding lasers. It is also segmented by end user into hospitals; dental clinics, and by application into conservative dentistry; endodontic treatment; oral surgery; implantology; peri-implantitis; periodontics; tooth whitening.

The rising prevalence of oral diseases contributed to the growth of the dental lasers market. According to the World Health Organization, oral health conditions include dental caries, periodontal diseases, oral cancers, Noma, and other diseases. The prevalence of periodontal disease, a common gum disease in adults, was reported to range between 20% to 50%. The rise in the prevalence of oral disease increased the demand for lasers to treat the oral diseases thereby driving the dental lasers market.

In July 2019, LightScalpel was merged with its sister company LuxarCare into one organization by Aesculight, the parent company for both the companies. The merging of the two companies is to maximize the operational efficiencies and to best serve the global markets. LuxarCare has technical experience in both the industrial and medical carbon dioxide (CO2) laser marketplace. LightScalpel is an American based surgical CO2 laser designer and manufacturer located in Bothell, Washington.

The growing geriatric population globally contributed to the dental lasers market. According to the World Bank population, in 2019, 9.9% of the world population is above 65 years age and according to the United Nations (UN), the population over 80 years is projected to triple from 143 million in 2019 to 426 million in 2050. The growing geriatric population boosted the demand for dental services and this, in turn, drove the market for the dental lasers market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Dentistry Medical Lasers Market Characteristics

3. Dentistry Medical Lasers Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Dentistry Medical Lasers

5. Dentistry Medical Lasers Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Dentistry Medical Lasers Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints on The Market
5.2. Global Dentistry Medical Lasers Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints on the Market

6. Dentistry Medical Lasers Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Dentistry Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Soft Tissue

  • All Tissue

  • Dental Welding Lasers

6.2. Global Dentistry Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Hospitals

  • Dental Clinics

6.3. Global Dentistry Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Conservative Dentistry

  • Endodontic Treatment

  • Oral Surgery

  • Implantology

  • Peri-Implantitis

  • Periodontics

  • Tooth Whitening

7. Dentistry Medical Lasers Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Dentistry Medical Lasers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Dentistry Medical Lasers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • Biolase

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • Fotona

  • AMD Lasers

  • ZOLAR Technology

  • Convergent Dental

  • THE YOSHIDA DENTAL

  • CAO Group

  • MORITA

  • Bison Medical

  • LightScalpel

  • Den-Mat Holdings

  • IPG Photonics

  • A.R.C. Laser

  • Elexxion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9h6no

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


