Global Dentures Market is Estimated to be Worth US$ 1.7 Bn by 2022, and it will Grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to Reach a Valuation of US$ 3.2 Bn by the year 2032 end | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Acrylic Dentures are expected to present high growth at a CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period. Europe Dentures Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The dentures market in South Asia is expected to grow at 7.6% CAGR through 2032.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights' most recent industry report, the global dentures market was valued at approximately US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to rise at a CAGR close to 6.7% over the forecast period, with an anticipated worth of around US$ 3.2 Bn in 2032.



For people with partial and edentate dentition, dentures are a great treatment option. Dentures are medical devices that are custom-made and recommended by dentists and dental clinical specialists to replace oral soft and hard structures. In the UK, about one in five persons wear dentures, and the prevalence of denture use rises with age, according to an Adult Dental Health Survey. Acrylic (polymethylmethacrylate [PMMA]), metal alloys (cobalt-chromium), and polymers can all be used to make denture bases.

Changing demographics indicate a rise in life expectancy as well as an increase in the number of elderly people. Age-related population growth has led to an increase in the number of older people who need dentures. One of the most essential treatment choices in prosthodontics is complete dentures.

Edentulism is a major public health issue around the world due to its high frequency (>10% in those aged 50 and up) and associated impairment. Simply put, edentulism is the absence of any natural teeth in the oral cavity. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) databanks, severe periodontal disease affects 5% to 20% of the global population. Complete edentulism is believed to occur between 7% and 69% of people worldwide.

The growing ageing population needing dentures, a changing healthcare structure, as well as growing focus on edentulism, are factors set to provide propulsion towards growth, to the overall global dentures market, over the forecasted years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Acrylic for dentures are the leading segment as material, and hold approximately 39.4% market share in 2021. Partial and full dentures frequently employ acrylic as their base material. Because dentures require adjustments over time, the material's ease of molding makes it an excellent choice for this application.

Complete denture, segmented by type, holds a market share of around 76.5% in 2021, as many individuals find complete dentures to be tolerable in terms of functionality and appearance.

By usage, removable dentures account for around 63.4% of the global market share in 2021, owing to the large volumes of adoption of partial removable dentures, globally.

Dental clinics are the top end-user in the worldwide dentures market, and this trend is anticipated to continue with a projected CAGR of 7.8% over the forecasted years. This is because dental clinics are the preferred location for treatment adoption in a medical environment.

North America is considered the leading region with a value share of 39.8% in 2021, owing to the presence of established dental care facilities in the region.



“Rapidly ageing population, growing adoption of CAD/CAM technology for dental prosthetics, and rising awareness on dental-facial aesthetics are factors propelling demand within the global dentures industry,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

Through the adoption of 3D printing technology, as well as

CAD/CAM methods, key players are adopting strategies, which will cater to the customized patient demand for dentures and dental prosthetics. Moreover, with a fragmented market space, the dentures market comprises of several key and established players, as well as local and regional competitors.

Key developmental instances include:

A leading silicon valley-based digital manufacturing business, Carbon, and Dentsply Sirona announced a strategic collaboration to offer innovative denture materials for carbon digital 3D printing manufacturing solutions in January 2019.

Ivoclar Vivadent established a whole processing chain for the digital fabrication of removable dentures in August 2020 with the Ivotion Denture System. The system's core component is the outstanding CAD/CAM disc Ivotion, which enables the production of distinct monolithic prostheses in a single milling operation.

Key Market Segments Covered in Dentures Industry Research

By Material:

Acrylic

Metal

Others



By Type:

Complete

Partial

By Usage:

Removable

Fixed

By End User:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Dental Group Practices



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Drug Innovation / Development Trends

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the dentures market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032. The global dentures market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the material (acrylic, metal, and others), type (complete, and partial), usage (removable, and fixed), and end user (dental clinics, hospitals, and dental group practices), across seven key regions of the world.

