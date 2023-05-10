Global Dentures Market Report 2023: Evolving Medical and Dental Tourism in Developing Countries Fuels Growth

Company Logo

Global Dentures Market

Global Dentures Market

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dentures Market by Type (Complete Dentures, Partial Dentures), Usage (Fixed Dentures, Removable Dentures), End-Use - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dentures Market size was estimated at USD 1,291.35 million in 2022, USD 1,405.89 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% to reach USD 2,635.36 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Dental Disorders Due to the Aging Population

Evolving Medical and Dental Tourism in Developing Countries

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Restraints

High Cost of the Dentures and Limited Reimbursement Policies for Dental Procedures

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Digital Dentures Using 3D Printing Technologies, Computer-Aided Design, and Computer-Aided Manufacturing

Emerging Product Innovations and Developments by Market Players

Challenges

Availability of Alternatives for Dentures Such as Dental Implants, Overdentures, and Dental Bridges

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Complete Dentures and Partial Dentures.

Based on Usage, the market is studied across Fixed Dentures and Removable Dentures.

Based on End-Use, the market is studied across Dental Clinics & Hospitals and Dental Laboratories.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Story continues

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Dentures Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Dentures Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Dentures Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various strategies for business growth adopted by the vendors. The news in this section covers valuable insights at various stages while keeping up with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The Global Dentures Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dentures Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dentures Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dentures Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dentures Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dentures Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Dentures Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Dentures Market?



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1291.35 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2635.36 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Dentures Market, by Type



7. Dentures Market, by Usage



8. Dentures Market, by End-Use



9. Americas Dentures Market



10. Asia-Pacific Dentures Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dentures Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Amann Girrbach AG

Avadent Digital Dental Solution by Global Dental Science, LLC

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

Bicon, LLC

Coltene/Whaledent AG

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Formlabs

GC Corporation

Huge Dental

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

SHOFU Dental Corporation

Thommen Medical AG

VITA North America

VOCO GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxvt1f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



