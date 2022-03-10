The Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market is expected to grow by $ 749.35 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market and it is poised to grow by $ 749.

35 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period. Our report on the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing concerns about hygiene among consumers, increased penetration in emerging markets, and growth in e-commerce sales of deodorants and antiperspirants. In addition, increasing concerns about hygiene among consumers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Alcohol

• Aluminum salt

• Fragrance

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the demand for multifunctional deodorants as one of the prime reasons driving the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of organic and natural ingredients and increasing demand for male grooming products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market covers the following areas:

• Deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market sizing

• Deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market forecast

• Deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market vendors that include Avon Products Inc., BASF SE, Beiersdorf AG, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Charkit Chemical Co LLC, Dow Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Godrej Group, Hill and Markes Inc., Innospec Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Laverana GmbH and Co. KG, LOreal SA, McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Skinsafe Inc., Symrise AG, The Lubrizol Corp., Unilever PLC, Wacker Chemie AG, and The Procter and Gamble Co. Also, the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

