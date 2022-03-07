U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

Global Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market Size to Reach USD 11.43 Billion by 2028; Rising Cases of Cancer Patients & Infectious Diseases is Expected to Drive the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market - Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinations are majorly used for protecting against infectious agents or components of infectious agents. In recent years radically a new approach has to vaccinations has been developed known as DNA vaccines, it involves the direct introduction into appropriate tissues of a plasmid containing the DNA sequence encoding the antigens against which an immune response is sought, and relies on the in-situ production of the target antigen. The major advantage of DNA vaccines is it prevents disease getting spread at lower rate as compared to other vaccines, this technology is expected to drive the market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market by Types (Human DNA Vaccines, Animal DNA Vaccines), by Application (Human diseases, Veterinary Diseases, Allergies and Others), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

The market size stood at USD 4.55 Billion in 2021. The global Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market size is expected to reach USD 11.43 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/deoxyribonucleic-acid-dna-vaccines-market-1264/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

  • The newly updated, 160+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

  • Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

  • We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

  • Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

  • The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

  • Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

The report on Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Market Overview:

Rising Cases of Cancer & Infectious Diseases is Expected to Generate Revenue for Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market.

DNA vaccination has emerged as an attractive immunotherapeutic approach against cancer due to its simplicity, stability, and safety. Results from numerous clinical trials have demonstrated that DNA vaccines are well accepted by patients and do not trigger major adverse effects. The use of DNA vaccines has proved to be cost effective and can be administered repeatedly for long-term protection. Some of the challenges faced by DNA vaccines are its inducing potent antigen specific cellular immune responses which results in immune tolerance against endogenous self-antigens in tumours. In case of infectious diseases this approach offers a number of potential advantages over traditional approaches, including the stimulation of both B- and T-cell responses, improved vaccine stability, the absence of any infectious agent and the relative ease of large-scale manufacture. Due to these advantages, DNA vaccines are expected to boost the market in coming years.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/deoxyribonucleic-acid-dna-vaccines-market-1264/0

Benefits of Purchasing Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Insufficient Experience about the Side Effects of DNA Vaccines on Humans Might Hinder the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market

DNA Vaccines has gained huge importance in coming years but it has some drawbacks as scientist have limited knowledge for the use of these DNA vaccines, recently WHO has allowed using DNA vaccinations on dogs and horses to overcome certain diseases. Human trials are currently being carried out. These are some of the current limitations of the DNA vaccines which is expected to slow down the DNA vaccines market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating global impact on the health of the population and a huge economic impact on most countries. Recently, DNA vaccines are on trial basis for protecting against COVID1-19. In 2021, India has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine that uses circular strands of DNA to prime the immune system against the virus. Researchers have developed the first DNA vaccine for people to receive approval anywhere in the world. ZyCoV-D (DNA vaccine), which is administered into the skin without an injection, has been found to be 67% protective against symptomatic COVID-19 in clinical trials, and will probably start to be administered in India in coming months. Hence in coming years DNA vaccine might prove beneficial for COVID-19 virus crises and is expected to generate revenue from the market.

The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/deoxyribonucleic-acid-dna-vaccines-market-1264

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market in North America

North America accounted for the largest share of the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market in 2019. The large share of this region in the global Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market can be attributed to the factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, the need to reduce healthcare expenditure, increasing overall and geriatric population. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence of chronic diseases and the overcrowding of hospitals. Additionally, the growing need to curtail COVID-19 cases, federal mandates to increase healthcare facilities, and a growing focus on improving the quality of care delivered to COVID-19 patients are some key factors driving the growth of the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market in the North America in the wake of COVID-19.

List of Prominent Players in the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market:

  • Inovio Biomedical Corp

  • Merck & Co.

  • Mitsubishi Tanabe

  • Dendreon Corporation

  • ASTELLAS PHARMA

  • Dynavax Technologies

  • Sanofi

  • Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Glaxo SmithKline Corp

  • Protein Sciences Corp

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 167 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market by Types (Human DNA Vaccines, Animal DNA Vaccines), by Application (Human diseases, Veterinary Diseases , Allergies and Others), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/deoxyribonucleic-acid-dna-vaccines-market-298012

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market?

  • How will the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market?

  • What is the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In August 2021, the three-dose ZyCoV-D vaccine prevented symptomatic disease in 66% of those vaccinated, according to an interim study quoted by the vaccine maker Cadila Healthcare. The firm plans to make up to 120 million doses of India's second home-grown vaccine every year. Previous DNA vaccines have worked well in animals but not humans. India has so far given more than 570 million doses of three previously approved vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. About 13% of adults have been fully vaccinated and 47% have received at least one shot since the beginning of the drive in January.

This market titled “Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 4.55 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 11.43

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 7.2% From 2022 – 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Types

  • Human DNA Vaccines

  • Animal DNA Vaccines

Application

  • Human diseases

  • Veterinary Diseases

  • Allergies and Others

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/deoxyribonucleic-acid-dna-vaccines-market-1264/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


