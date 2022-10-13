Global Depth Filtration Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Depth Filtration Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798343/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Depth Filtration Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Depth Filtration estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Diatomaceous Earth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cellulose segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $599.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR

- The Depth Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$599.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$353.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$257.9 Million by the year 2027.

- Activated Carbon Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR

- In the global Activated Carbon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$242.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$398.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured)

3M Company

Allied Filter Systems Ltd.

Amazon Filters Ltd.

Clariance Technique

Danaher Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

ErtelAlsop

Fileder Filter Systems Ltd.

Filtrox AG

Graver Technologies

Gusmer Enterprises, Inc.

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Membracon Ltd

Membrane Solutions

Merck KGaA

Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd.

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Pentair plc

Phenomenex Inc

Porvair Filtration Group

Carl Stuart Ltd

Repligen Corporation

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Sartorius AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798343/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Supply Chain Disruptions and Challenges Faced by Healthcare and

Biotechnology Industries

Activated Carbon?s Growing Role in Fighting COVID-19

Depth Filtration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Depth Filtration

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Media Type

Global Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Diatomaceous Earth,

Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite, and Other Media Types

Analysis by Product

Global Depth Filtration Market by Product (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Cartridge Filters, Capsule

Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter Modules, and Other Products

Analysis by Application

Global Depth Filtration Market by Application (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Final Product Processing,

Cell Clarification, Raw Material Filtration, and Other

Applications

Regional Analysis

World Depth Filtration Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Depth Filtration Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by

Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Significance of Depth Filtration in Winemaking

Depth Filtration Streamlines Plasma Fractionation Filtration

Process

Demand for Depth Filters in Blood Particles Separation Set to Rise

High Significance of Depth Filtration in Food & Beverages Industry

Surging Biologics Production: Opportunity for Depth Filters Market

Biologics Continue to Widen their Addressable Market

Process Improvements & Advancements Strengthen Biologics Domain

Biologics: Safe Solution for Unmet Medical Requirement

Automation Gathers Steam in Biologics Domain

Rising Pharmaceutical R&D Investments Fuel Demand for Depth

Filtration Products

Combination of Depth Filtration and Other Separator Techniques

Finds Use in Cell Harvesting

Depth Filters Strengthen Water Filtration Processes

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in

Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe, Asia, Latin

America, and Africa

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of

Fresh Water

Shifting Industrial Paradigms in Bioprocessing Spur Innovation

in Depth Filtration

Depth Filtration: Quickens Ascent to the Top of the Game in

Gene Therapies



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diatomaceous Earth by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Diatomaceous Earth by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Diatomaceous Earth by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cellulose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Cellulose by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cellulose by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Activated Carbon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Activated Carbon by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Perlite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Perlite by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Perlite by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Media Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Media Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Media Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartridge Filters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Cartridge Filters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cartridge Filters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Capsule Filters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Capsule Filters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Capsule Filters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Filter Sheets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Filter Sheets by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Filter Sheets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Filter Modules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Filter Modules by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Filter Modules by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Final Product Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Final Product Processing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Final Product

Processing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Clarification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Cell Clarification by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Cell Clarification by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Raw

Material Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Raw Material Filtration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Raw Material Filtration

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Depth Filtration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Depth Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Depth

Filtration by Media Type - Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose,

Activated Carbon, Perlite and Other Media Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Depth Filtration by Media

Type - Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite

and Other Media Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by Media

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diatomaceous

Earth, Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite and Other Media

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Depth

Filtration by Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters,

Filter Sheets, Filter Modules and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Depth Filtration by Product -

Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter

Modules and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cartridge

Filters, Capsule Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter Modules and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Depth

Filtration by Application - Final Product Processing, Cell

Clarification, Raw Material Filtration and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Depth Filtration by

Application - Final Product Processing, Cell Clarification, Raw

Material Filtration and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Final

Product Processing, Cell Clarification, Raw Material Filtration

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Media Type - Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose,

Activated Carbon, Perlite and Other Media Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Depth Filtration by Media

Type - Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite

and Other Media Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Media Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite and

Other Media Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule

Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter Modules and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Depth Filtration by

Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Filter Sheets,

Filter Modules and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cartridge

Filters, Capsule Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter Modules and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Application - Final Product Processing,

Cell Clarification, Raw Material Filtration and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Depth Filtration by

Application - Final Product Processing, Cell Clarification, Raw

Material Filtration and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Final

Product Processing, Cell Clarification, Raw Material Filtration

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Depth Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Media Type - Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose,

Activated Carbon, Perlite and Other Media Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Depth Filtration by Media

Type - Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite

and Other Media Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Media Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite and

Other Media Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule

Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter Modules and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Depth Filtration by Product -

Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter

Modules and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cartridge

Filters, Capsule Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter Modules and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Application - Final Product Processing,

Cell Clarification, Raw Material Filtration and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Depth Filtration by

Application - Final Product Processing, Cell Clarification, Raw

Material Filtration and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Final

Product Processing, Cell Clarification, Raw Material Filtration

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Depth Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Media Type - Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose,

Activated Carbon, Perlite and Other Media Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Depth Filtration by Media

Type - Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite

and Other Media Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Media Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite and

Other Media Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule

Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter Modules and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Depth Filtration by Product -

Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter

Modules and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cartridge

Filters, Capsule Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter Modules and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Application - Final Product Processing,

Cell Clarification, Raw Material Filtration and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Depth Filtration by

Application - Final Product Processing, Cell Clarification, Raw

Material Filtration and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Final

Product Processing, Cell Clarification, Raw Material Filtration

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Depth Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Media Type - Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose,

Activated Carbon, Perlite and Other Media Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Depth Filtration by Media

Type - Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite

and Other Media Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Media Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite and

Other Media Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule

Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter Modules and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Depth Filtration by

Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Filter Sheets,

Filter Modules and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cartridge

Filters, Capsule Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter Modules and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Application - Final Product Processing,

Cell Clarification, Raw Material Filtration and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Depth Filtration by

Application - Final Product Processing, Cell Clarification, Raw

Material Filtration and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Final

Product Processing, Cell Clarification, Raw Material Filtration

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Depth Filtration by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Depth Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Media Type - Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose,

Activated Carbon, Perlite and Other Media Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Depth Filtration by Media

Type - Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite

and Other Media Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Media Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite and

Other Media Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule

Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter Modules and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Depth Filtration by

Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Filter Sheets,

Filter Modules and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cartridge

Filters, Capsule Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter Modules and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Application - Final Product Processing,

Cell Clarification, Raw Material Filtration and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: France Historic Review for Depth Filtration by

Application - Final Product Processing, Cell Clarification, Raw

Material Filtration and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Final

Product Processing, Cell Clarification, Raw Material Filtration

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Depth Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Media Type - Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose,

Activated Carbon, Perlite and Other Media Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Depth Filtration by

Media Type - Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose, Activated Carbon,

Perlite and Other Media Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Media Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite and

Other Media Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule

Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter Modules and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Depth Filtration by

Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Filter Sheets,

Filter Modules and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Depth Filtration by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cartridge

Filters, Capsule Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter Modules and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Filtration by Application - Final Product Processing,

Cell Clarification, Raw Material Filtration and Other



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798343/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



