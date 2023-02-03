ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Depth Sensing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798344/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Depth Sensing Market to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Depth Sensing estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Camera / Lens Module, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.4% CAGR and reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sensor segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR



The Depth Sensing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 10% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)

- Aquifi, Inc.

- ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

- Becom Bluetechnix GmbH

- Creative Technology Ltd.

- Espros Photonics Corporation

- Infineon Technologies AG

- Intel Corporation

- Lips Corporation

- Melexis NV

- Nerian Vision GmbH

- Occipital, Inc.

- pmdtechnologies AG

- Qualcomm, Inc.

- Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV

- Stereolabs

- Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

- Texas Instruments, Inc.

- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TowerJazz)

- Volvo Penta





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798344/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Depth Sensing Market: An Overview

Camera/Lens Module: The Largest Category

Asian Economies to Provide Considerable Growth Opportunities

Global Depth Sensing Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

End-Use for 2019

Depth Sensing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Depth Sensing Technology Vital to Unlock Advanced Computer

Vision Applications

Computational Depth Sensing Facilitate Development of High

Performance Commodity Depth Cameras

Rising Prominence of Depth Sensing Technologies for Mobile Devices

VCSEL Technology to Enable Wider Adoption of Mobile 3D Sensing

Smartphone Makers Continue to Focus on Integrating 3D Sensing

Capability into Cameras

Rising Sales of Smartphones, and Growing Adoption of Dual

Camera Mobiles and the Promise of Multi-Camera Smartphones

Augur Well for Depth Sensing Market

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016

through 2024

Global Penetration of Dual Cameras in Smartphones for the Years

2016 through 2019

Penetration Rate (%) of Dual+ Cameras by Select Brands

Growth of Smartphone 3D Camera Market: An Opportunity for Depth

Sensing Market

Smartphone 3D Camera Market: Revenues in $ Million for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

3D Depth Sensing Market: Expanding Applications to Spur Growth

3D Depth Sensing Cameras Make Use of USB 3.0 Interface to

Support High Bandwidth Needs of Depth Sensors

Growing Use of AR & VR Technology Presents Opportunities for

Depth Sensing Market

Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

3D Depth Sensing for Automotive Industry

Innovations in AI Disrupt Depth Sensing Market across Verticals

D-Sens: An EC Initiative to Develop Technologies and

Applications to Improve Public Safety using Depth Sensing

Innovations & Advancements

pmdtechnologies Announces Lighthouse Smart Home Camera with

Deep Learning, AI and 3D Sensing Capabilities

VIA Technologies and Lucid Partner to Provide AI-based Depth

Sensing for Cameras

Sony to Unveil New 3D Sensors with Depth-Sensing Lasers

Huawei’s Upcoming Phone to Feature Depth-Sensing Camera to

Enhance AR Capabilities

Occipital Unveils Structure Sensor Mark II with Active IR

Stereo Depth Sensing

Xiaomi Launches 3D Depth Sensing Hardware for Xiaomi Mi8 Explorer

Microsoft Transforms Smartphones and Webcam Devices into 3D

Depth Sensing Camera

MIT Researchers Develop Depth-Sensing Imaging System to See

Through Fog

Stanford Researchers Develop Depth-Sensing Autofocal Glasses

PRODUCT DEFINITION

Depth Sensing



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Depth

Sensing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Depth Sensing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Depth Sensing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Sensor by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Sensor by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Illuminator by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Illuminator by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Illuminator by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Depth Sensing Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Camera / Lens Module by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Camera / Lens Module by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Camera / Lens Module by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Depth Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Depth

Sensing by Component - Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and

Illuminator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA Historic Review for Depth Sensing by Component -

Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 16-Year Perspective for Depth Sensing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Camera /

Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Sensing by Component - Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and

Illuminator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Depth Sensing by Component -

Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Depth Sensing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Camera /

Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Depth Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Sensing by Component - Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and

Illuminator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Depth Sensing by Component -

Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Depth Sensing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Camera /

Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Depth Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Sensing by Component - Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and

Illuminator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: China Historic Review for Depth Sensing by Component -

Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: China 16-Year Perspective for Depth Sensing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Camera /

Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Depth Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Sensing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Depth Sensing by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Depth Sensing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030 1



Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Sensing by Component - Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and

Illuminator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Depth Sensing by Component -

Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Depth Sensing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Camera /

Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Depth Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Sensing by Component - Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and

Illuminator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: France Historic Review for Depth Sensing by Component -

Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: France 16-Year Perspective for Depth Sensing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Camera /

Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Depth Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Sensing by Component - Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and

Illuminator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Depth Sensing by

Component - Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Depth Sensing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Camera /

Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depth Sensing by Component - Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and

Illuminator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Depth Sensing by Component -

Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Depth Sensing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Camera /

Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Depth Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Depth

Sensing by Component - Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and

Illuminator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: UK Historic Review for Depth Sensing by Component -

Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: UK 16-Year Perspective for Depth Sensing by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Camera / Lens Module,

Sensor and Illuminator for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 44: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Depth Sensing by Component - Camera / Lens Module, Sensor

and Illuminator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Depth Sensing by

Component - Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Depth Sensing

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Camera /

Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Depth Sensing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Depth Sensing by Component - Camera / Lens Module, Sensor

and Illuminator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Depth Sensing by

Component - Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Depth Sensing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Camera /

Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 50: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Depth Sensing by Component - Camera / Lens Module, Sensor

and Illuminator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of World Historic Review for Depth Sensing by

Component - Camera / Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Depth Sensing

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Camera /

Lens Module, Sensor and Illuminator for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798344/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



