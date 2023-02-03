Global Depth Sensing Market to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Depth Sensing Market to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Depth Sensing estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Camera / Lens Module, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.4% CAGR and reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sensor segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
The Depth Sensing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 10% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Depth Sensing Market: An Overview
Camera/Lens Module: The Largest Category
Asian Economies to Provide Considerable Growth Opportunities
Global Depth Sensing Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
End-Use for 2019
Depth Sensing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Depth Sensing Technology Vital to Unlock Advanced Computer
Vision Applications
Computational Depth Sensing Facilitate Development of High
Performance Commodity Depth Cameras
Rising Prominence of Depth Sensing Technologies for Mobile Devices
VCSEL Technology to Enable Wider Adoption of Mobile 3D Sensing
Smartphone Makers Continue to Focus on Integrating 3D Sensing
Capability into Cameras
Rising Sales of Smartphones, and Growing Adoption of Dual
Camera Mobiles and the Promise of Multi-Camera Smartphones
Augur Well for Depth Sensing Market
Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016
through 2024
Global Penetration of Dual Cameras in Smartphones for the Years
2016 through 2019
Penetration Rate (%) of Dual+ Cameras by Select Brands
Growth of Smartphone 3D Camera Market: An Opportunity for Depth
Sensing Market
Smartphone 3D Camera Market: Revenues in $ Million for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
3D Depth Sensing Market: Expanding Applications to Spur Growth
3D Depth Sensing Cameras Make Use of USB 3.0 Interface to
Support High Bandwidth Needs of Depth Sensors
Growing Use of AR & VR Technology Presents Opportunities for
Depth Sensing Market
Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
3D Depth Sensing for Automotive Industry
Innovations in AI Disrupt Depth Sensing Market across Verticals
D-Sens: An EC Initiative to Develop Technologies and
Applications to Improve Public Safety using Depth Sensing
Innovations & Advancements
pmdtechnologies Announces Lighthouse Smart Home Camera with
Deep Learning, AI and 3D Sensing Capabilities
VIA Technologies and Lucid Partner to Provide AI-based Depth
Sensing for Cameras
Sony to Unveil New 3D Sensors with Depth-Sensing Lasers
Huawei’s Upcoming Phone to Feature Depth-Sensing Camera to
Enhance AR Capabilities
Occipital Unveils Structure Sensor Mark II with Active IR
Stereo Depth Sensing
Xiaomi Launches 3D Depth Sensing Hardware for Xiaomi Mi8 Explorer
Microsoft Transforms Smartphones and Webcam Devices into 3D
Depth Sensing Camera
MIT Researchers Develop Depth-Sensing Imaging System to See
Through Fog
Stanford Researchers Develop Depth-Sensing Autofocal Glasses
PRODUCT DEFINITION
Depth Sensing
IV. COMPETITION
