Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global dermal facial fillers market reached a value of US$2.89 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$4.75 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.38% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A dermal facial filler is an injectable solution which fills the soft tissue present under the skin. Dermal fillers can be both synthetic and natural. With age, the flexibility of the skin is lost along with the natural hydration which helps in shaping, supporting and adding volume to the face. This phenomenon results in the occurrence of wrinkles and sagging of the skin. Dermal fillers are applied through tiny facial injections to specific areas of the face. They raise and pump the facial skin in a gentle manner by replacing the collagen lost due to the above factors. Dermal fillers are helpful in enhancing the appearance of aging, wrinkling and sagging skin. They are used in the form of a non-invasive treatment to rejuvenate facial skin by minimising or removing wrinkles, raising depressions caused by scars, augmenting lips, and replacing the lost soft-tissue through facial injections



The dermal facial fillers market is strongly being driven by an increase in the number of people seeking treatment for facial wrinkles and scarring. This increase has occurred on account of a continuous rise in an imbalance diet, stress and insomnia. Another major driver of this market is the fact that this treatment is non-invasive and has does not take a long period of time to be conducted.

Moreover, there has been a decrease in the number of complexities which occur post-surgery. In addition to this, the surgery does not have a prominent scarring as it requires very small incisions which has positively influenced the overall growth of the market. Other factors that are catalysing the growth of this market include a rising ageing population, increasing disposable incomes and raising awareness through social media platforms such as youtube and Instagram



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dermal facial fillers market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on material type and product origin



Breakup by Material Type:

Temporary Fillers

Collagen

HA

Collagen Stimulators

Semi-Permanent Fillers

CaHa

Permanent Fillers

PMMA

PAAG

Based on the material type, the market has been segmented into temporary fillers, semi-permanent fillers and permanent fillers. Currently, temporary fillers dominate the market, holding the largest share



Breakup by Product Origin:

Natural

Synthetic

Based on the product origin, the market has been segmented into natural and synthetic



Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Allergan Inc., Galderma S.A., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, AQTIS Medical BV (Sinclair Pharma Ltd.), Bioha Laboratories, Cynosure Inc., Cosmoderm Sdn Bhd (Vanity Cosmeceutical Sdn Bhd), ColBar LifeScience Ltd., Hangzhou Techderm Biological Products Co., Regenerative Medical System, Suneva Medical Inc., Sanofi S.A., SciVision Biotech Inc., Speciality European Pharma Limited (Contura International Ltd.), Syneron Medical Ltd. (Candela Laser Corporation), Ulthera Inc., Visionmed Ltd



