U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.95
    +2.88 (+3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.20
    +6.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3603
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7320
    -0.2430 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,075.78
    -47.44 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.74
    -65.05 (-6.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermal Facial Fillers Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global dermal facial fillers market reached a value of US$2.89 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$4.75 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.38% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

A dermal facial filler is an injectable solution which fills the soft tissue present under the skin. Dermal fillers can be both synthetic and natural. With age, the flexibility of the skin is lost along with the natural hydration which helps in shaping, supporting and adding volume to the face. This phenomenon results in the occurrence of wrinkles and sagging of the skin. Dermal fillers are applied through tiny facial injections to specific areas of the face. They raise and pump the facial skin in a gentle manner by replacing the collagen lost due to the above factors. Dermal fillers are helpful in enhancing the appearance of aging, wrinkling and sagging skin. They are used in the form of a non-invasive treatment to rejuvenate facial skin by minimising or removing wrinkles, raising depressions caused by scars, augmenting lips, and replacing the lost soft-tissue through facial injections

The dermal facial fillers market is strongly being driven by an increase in the number of people seeking treatment for facial wrinkles and scarring. This increase has occurred on account of a continuous rise in an imbalance diet, stress and insomnia. Another major driver of this market is the fact that this treatment is non-invasive and has does not take a long period of time to be conducted.

Moreover, there has been a decrease in the number of complexities which occur post-surgery. In addition to this, the surgery does not have a prominent scarring as it requires very small incisions which has positively influenced the overall growth of the market. Other factors that are catalysing the growth of this market include a rising ageing population, increasing disposable incomes and raising awareness through social media platforms such as youtube and Instagram

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dermal facial fillers market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on material type and product origin

Breakup by Material Type:

  • Temporary Fillers

  • Collagen

  • HA

  • Collagen Stimulators

  • Semi-Permanent Fillers

  • CaHa

  • Permanent Fillers

  • PMMA

  • PAAG

Based on the material type, the market has been segmented into temporary fillers, semi-permanent fillers and permanent fillers. Currently, temporary fillers dominate the market, holding the largest share

Breakup by Product Origin:

  • Natural

  • Synthetic

Based on the product origin, the market has been segmented into natural and synthetic

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Allergan Inc., Galderma S.A., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, AQTIS Medical BV (Sinclair Pharma Ltd.), Bioha Laboratories, Cynosure Inc., Cosmoderm Sdn Bhd (Vanity Cosmeceutical Sdn Bhd), ColBar LifeScience Ltd., Hangzhou Techderm Biological Products Co., Regenerative Medical System, Suneva Medical Inc., Sanofi S.A., SciVision Biotech Inc., Speciality European Pharma Limited (Contura International Ltd.), Syneron Medical Ltd. (Candela Laser Corporation), Ulthera Inc., Visionmed Ltd

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global dermal facial fillers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global dermal facial fillers industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dermal facial fillers market?

  • What is the major product origin in the global dermal facial fillers industry?

  • What is the major material types in the global dermal facial fillers industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global dermal facial fillers market?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global dermal facial fillers market?

  • What is the structure of the global dermal facial fillers market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global dermal facial fillers market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Product Origin
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.8.1 Overview
5.8.2 Strengths
5.8.3 Weaknesses
5.8.4 Opportunities
5.8.5 Threats
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.10.4 Degree of Competition
5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Temporary Fillers
6.1.1 Collagen
6.1.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.1.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2 HA
6.1.2.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.2 Market Forecast
6.1.3 Collagen Stimulators
6.1.3.1 Market Trends
6.1.3.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Semi-Permanent Fillers
6.2.1 CaHa
6.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Permanent Fillers
6.3.1 PMMA
6.3.1.1 Market Trends
6.3.1.2 Market Forecast
6.3.2 PAAG
6.3.2.1 Market Trends
6.3.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product Origin
7.1 Natural
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Synthetic
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 Dermal Facial Fillers Manufacturing Process
9.1 Product Overview
9.2 Raw Material Requirements
9.3 Manufacturing Process
9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Market Structure
10.2 Key Players
10.3 Profiles of Key Players
10.3.1 Allergan Inc.
10.3.2 Galderma S.A.
10.3.3 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
10.3.4 AQTIS Medical BV (Sinclair Pharma Ltd.)
10.3.5 Bioha Laboratories
10.3.6 Cynosure Inc.
10.3.7 Cosmoderm Sdn Bhd (Vanity Cosmeceutical Sdn Bhd)
10.3.8 ColBar LifeScience Ltd.
10.3.9 Hangzhou Techderm Biological Products Co.
10.3.10 Regenerative Medical System
10.3.11 Suneva Medical Inc.
10.3.12 Sanofi S.A.
10.3.13 SciVision Biotech Inc.
10.3.14 Speciality European Pharma Limited (Contura International Ltd.)
10.3.15 Syneron Medical Ltd. (Candela Laser Corporation)
10.3.16 Ulthera Inc.
10.3.17 Visionmed Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qpk0l7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dermal-facial-fillers-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301486469.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Marathon’s Huge Louisiana Refinery Rocked by Explosion, Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s oil refinery near New Orleans exploded into flames on Monday, threatening to crimp fuel supplies and raise pump prices at a time of already rampant inflation.Most Read from BloombergEurope Condemns Putin’s Separatist Recognition: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash,

  • Restaurant employees given $61,000 after managers caught dipping into tip pool, federal agency says

    A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found New Hampshire restaurant managers were dipping into their employees' tip pool.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • McDonald’s in fight with billionaire investor over ‘cruel’ pig cages

    Carl Icahn bids to end use of ‘gestational cages’, which hold sows before and after they give birth, but fast-food giant says the commitment would be ‘impossible’

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergEurope Condemns Putin’s Separatist Recognition: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • What “Energy Independence” Really Means For The U.S.

    The realization that the U.S. is currently producing more energy than it consumes suggests that America has finally achieved the seemingly elusive goal of energy independence

  • Billionaire investor launches battle against McDonald's treatment of pigs

    One of Wall Street's most hard-nosed corporate raiders appears to be going soft in his old age.

  • Smashburger warns on inflation: 'There's a point where people won't pay'

    Smashburger President Carl Bachmann cited inflation as "a challenge." Here's how the fast-casual chain has adapted to combat price hikes.

  • A billionaire activist investor is reminding McDonald’s of its promise to protect pigs

    Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn’s calls for McDonald’s pig suppliers in the US to move to “crate-free pork” are nothing new. Icahn—who bought a small stake in the company and is pushing two nominees to the board—is only asking McDonald’s to do what it promised to do 10 years ago. Back in 2012, the fast food chain said it would only work with pork suppliers who would phase out the practice, described as “obscene” by Icahn, of putting pregnant pigs in gestation crates.

  • Could Burger King or McDonald's Ditch Human Labor for Robots?

    Automation has loomed over all sorts of American jobs for decades. Amazon uses robots in its warehouses as does Fedex. In both cases, however, the robot workers haven't really replaced humans. In fact, while robots and automation have been used by all sorts of businesses, they have not led to widespread job loss.

  • Bluepeak – an Innovative Fiber Internet Provider – Has Arrived to Push the Boundaries of Possibility for Communities

    New brand name reflects refreshed purpose, simplified service offerings, expansion plans

  • MBA Now Or EMBA Later? How The Great Resignation Is Affecting Applicants’ Plans

    For these reasons and more, business schools anticipated — and preliminary reports have indicated — a downturn in MBA applications in the 2021-2022 cycle after two years of boom. Are candidates for graduate business education looking at the landscape and deciding to eschew traditional full-time MBA programs now in favor of executive or online degrees later in their career, perhaps when the economy cools off? For someone who is 26, 27, 28 years old, it’s not an easy choice: Most MBA programs have traditionally looked askance at applicants once they hit 30.

  • You can’t copyright AI-created art, according to US officials

    The USCO says copyrighted works 'must be created by a human being.'

  • Wanted: CEO For A Winery, No Experience Necessary

    Harvard MBA Daniel Schmid is looking for a CEO for his family’s winery in Austria. No wine experience necessary to apply For a good number of MBA students, becoming CEO of a company is ... The post Wanted: CEO For A Winery, No Experience Necessary appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Analyst Report: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

    Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet. Its agricultural auctions are frequently much smaller venues and can include liquidations of single farms. The company holds over 300 auctions yearly and sells over $5 billion worth of equipment.

  • Saudi Aramco Sees Good Signs Oil Demand’s Rising as Shares Hit Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco shares rose to a record as its chief executive officer said oil demand continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, including in the company’s main market of Asia.Most Read from BloombergEurope Condemns Putin’s Separatist Recognition: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gi