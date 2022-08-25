Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market to 2030 - Increasing Number of Cosmetic Procedures is Driving Growth

Company Logo

Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market

Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market, by Material, by Product, by Application, by End-user, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dermal fillers treatment market held a market value of USD 3,485.6 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 7,470.8 Million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 9.53% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market held a volume of 875.4 thousand tons in 2021.



The dermal fillers treatment industry is projected to grow at a substantial rate owing to the increasing inclination towards cosmetic procedures. The rise in skincare clinics, as well as wellness centre numbers boosts the growth rate of the industry. The surge in medical tourism and medical aesthetics is fueling the growth of dermal fillers treatment market. For instance, the Girl Scouts Research Institute mentioned that nearly half of girls ages 13 to 17 wish they were as skinny as the models in fashion magazines.



However, the market is likely to be negatively influenced by the side effects of the products. Furthermore, the competitive pricing models is also expected to hinder the market growth.



Growth Influencers:

Increase in number of cosmetic procedures

The rising number of medical aesthetic procedures contributes heavily towards the growth rate. According to the statistics by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the highest amount of aesthetic and plastic surgeries in Europe are performed in Germany, France, Italy respectively. Such an increase in aesthetic as well as plastic surgical procedures contributes substantially towards the growth rate of the market.



Growing influence of celebrities among young population

The rising influence of celebrities on teenage and youth around the world indirectly leads to the demand of dermal fillers and other cosmetic procedures. For instance, the Today Show and Aol.com conducted an Ideal to Real body image survey which stated that 80 percent of teen girls compare themselves to celebrity images and almost half of the girls stated that the celebrity images make them feel dissatisfied with their appearance.

Story continues

Appearance is among teenagers' top concerns. Author Lisa Bloom revealed in her book, Think: Straight Talk for Women to Stay Smart in a Dumbed-Down World, revealed that 25% of the young American women would rather win America's Next Top Model than the Nobel Peace Prize.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global dermal fillers treatment market include Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Allergan (AbbVie, Inc.), Merz Pharma, Sinclair Pharma, Galderma, Bioplus Co., Ltd., SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd., Bioxis Pharmaceuticals, DR. Korman, Suneva Medical, Prollenium Medical Technologies, LG Chem Ltd., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., and others.



The prominent four players in the market hold approximately 30% of the market share. These market players are investing in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, expansions, in order to produce a competitive edge against their counterparts. For instance, in February 2020, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., acquired Arthrosurface, a privately held provider of joint surface and preservation solutions for active patients.

The global dermal fillers treatment market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global dermal fillers treatment market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global dermal fillers treatment market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global dermal fillers treatment market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global dermal fillers treatment market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global dermal fillers treatment market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global dermal fillers treatment market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global dermal fillers treatment market?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market



Chapter 4. Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Material Provider

4.1.2. Manufacturer

4.1.3. Distributor

4.1.4. End User

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.2.1. Game Engine Frequency for Steam

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Opportunity

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2030

4.7.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (000' Tons), 2017 - 2030

4.7.3. Price Trend Analysis

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2021

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis, By Material

5.1. Key Insight

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)

5.2.1. Hyaluronic Acid

5.2.2. Calcium Hydroxylapatite

5.2.3. Poly-L-lactic Acid

5.2.4. PMMA (Polymethyl methacrylate)

5.2.5. Collagen Fillers

5.2.6. Fat Fillers

5.2.7. Others



Chapter 6. Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis, By Product

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)

6.2.1. Biodegradable

6.2.2. Non-Biodegradable



Chapter 7. Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis, By Application

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)

7.2.1. Scar Treatment

7.2.2. Wrinkle Correction Treatment

7.2.3. Lip Enhancement

7.2.4. Restoration of Volume/ Fullness

7.2.5. Periorbital Treatment

7.2.6. Others



Chapter 8. Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis, By End User

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)

8.2.1. Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

8.2.2. Hospitals & Clinics

8.2.3. Other



Chapter 9. Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis, By Region

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)

9.2.1. North America

9.2.1.1. The U.S.

9.2.1.2. Canada

9.2.1.3. Mexico

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.2.1. Western Europe

9.2.2.1.1. The UK

9.2.2.1.2. Germany

9.2.2.1.3. France

9.2.2.1.4. Italy

9.2.2.1.5. Spain

9.2.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe

9.2.2.2. Eastern Europe

9.2.2.2.1. Poland

9.2.2.2.2. Russia

9.2.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.3.1. China

9.2.3.2. India

9.2.3.3. Japan

9.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand

9.2.3.5. South Korea

9.2.3.6. ASEAN

9.2.3.7. Rest of Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Middle East & Africa

9.2.4.1. UAE

9.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia

9.2.4.3. South Africa

9.2.4.4. Rest of MEA

9.2.5. South America

9.2.5.1. Argentina

9.2.5.2. Brazil

9.2.5.3. Rest of South America



Chapter 10. North America Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)

10.2.1. By Material

10.2.2. By Product

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By End User

10.2.5. By Country



Chapter 11. Europe Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)

11.2.1. By Material

11.2.2. By Product

11.2.3. By Application

11.2.4. By End User

11.2.5. By Country



Chapter 12. Asia Pacific Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)

12.2.1. By Material

12.2.2. By Product

12.2.3. By Application

12.2.4. By End User

12.2.5. By Country



Chapter 13. Middle East & Africa Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis

13.1. Key Insights

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)

13.2.1. By Material

13.2.2. By Product

13.2.3. By Application

13.2.4. By End User

13.2.5. By Country



Chapter 14. South America Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis

14.1. Key Insights

14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)

14.2.1. By Material

14.2.2. By Product

14.2.3. By Application

14.2.4. By End User

14.2.5. By Country



Chapter 15. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

15.1. Allergan (AbbVie, Inc.)

15.2. Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

15.3. BIOPLUS CO., LTD.

15.4. Bioxis pharmaceuticals

15.5. DR. Korman

15.6. Galderma

15.7. LG Chem Ltd.

15.8. Merz Pharma

15.9. Prollenium Medical Technologies

15.10. Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

15.11. SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD

15.12. Sinclair Pharma

15.13. Suneva Medical

15.14. Other Prominent Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6bvuu

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



