Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market to 2030 - Increasing Number of Cosmetic Procedures is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo

Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market
Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market, by Material, by Product, by Application, by End-user, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dermal fillers treatment market held a market value of USD 3,485.6 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 7,470.8 Million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 9.53% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market held a volume of 875.4 thousand tons in 2021.

The dermal fillers treatment industry is projected to grow at a substantial rate owing to the increasing inclination towards cosmetic procedures. The rise in skincare clinics, as well as wellness centre numbers boosts the growth rate of the industry. The surge in medical tourism and medical aesthetics is fueling the growth of dermal fillers treatment market. For instance, the Girl Scouts Research Institute mentioned that nearly half of girls ages 13 to 17 wish they were as skinny as the models in fashion magazines.

However, the market is likely to be negatively influenced by the side effects of the products. Furthermore, the competitive pricing models is also expected to hinder the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increase in number of cosmetic procedures

The rising number of medical aesthetic procedures contributes heavily towards the growth rate. According to the statistics by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the highest amount of aesthetic and plastic surgeries in Europe are performed in Germany, France, Italy respectively. Such an increase in aesthetic as well as plastic surgical procedures contributes substantially towards the growth rate of the market.

Growing influence of celebrities among young population

The rising influence of celebrities on teenage and youth around the world indirectly leads to the demand of dermal fillers and other cosmetic procedures. For instance, the Today Show and Aol.com conducted an Ideal to Real body image survey which stated that 80 percent of teen girls compare themselves to celebrity images and almost half of the girls stated that the celebrity images make them feel dissatisfied with their appearance.

Appearance is among teenagers' top concerns. Author Lisa Bloom revealed in her book, Think: Straight Talk for Women to Stay Smart in a Dumbed-Down World, revealed that 25% of the young American women would rather win America's Next Top Model than the Nobel Peace Prize.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global dermal fillers treatment market include Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Allergan (AbbVie, Inc.), Merz Pharma, Sinclair Pharma, Galderma, Bioplus Co., Ltd., SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd., Bioxis Pharmaceuticals, DR. Korman, Suneva Medical, Prollenium Medical Technologies, LG Chem Ltd., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., and others.

The prominent four players in the market hold approximately 30% of the market share. These market players are investing in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, expansions, in order to produce a competitive edge against their counterparts. For instance, in February 2020, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., acquired Arthrosurface, a privately held provider of joint surface and preservation solutions for active patients.

The global dermal fillers treatment market report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the global dermal fillers treatment market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global dermal fillers treatment market during the assessment period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global dermal fillers treatment market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global dermal fillers treatment market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global dermal fillers treatment market?

  • What is the market share of the leading players in the global dermal fillers treatment market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global dermal fillers treatment market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market

Chapter 4. Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Overview
4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.1.1. Material Provider
4.1.2. Manufacturer
4.1.3. Distributor
4.1.4. End User
4.2. Industry Outlook
4.2.1. Game Engine Frequency for Steam
4.3. PESTLE Analysis
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes
4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
4.4.5. Degree of Competition
4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends
4.5.1. Growth Drivers
4.5.2. Restraints
4.5.3. Opportunity
4.5.4. Key Trends
4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend
4.7. Market Growth and Outlook
4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2030
4.7.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (000' Tons), 2017 - 2030
4.7.3. Price Trend Analysis
4.8. Competition Dashboard
4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate
4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2021
4.8.3. Competitor Mapping

Chapter 5. Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis, By Material
5.1. Key Insight
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
5.2.1. Hyaluronic Acid
5.2.2. Calcium Hydroxylapatite
5.2.3. Poly-L-lactic Acid
5.2.4. PMMA (Polymethyl methacrylate)
5.2.5. Collagen Fillers
5.2.6. Fat Fillers
5.2.7. Others

Chapter 6. Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis, By Product
6.1. Key Insights
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
6.2.1. Biodegradable
6.2.2. Non-Biodegradable

Chapter 7. Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis, By Application
7.1. Key Insights
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
7.2.1. Scar Treatment
7.2.2. Wrinkle Correction Treatment
7.2.3. Lip Enhancement
7.2.4. Restoration of Volume/ Fullness
7.2.5. Periorbital Treatment
7.2.6. Others

Chapter 8. Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis, By End User
8.1. Key Insights
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
8.2.1. Specialty & Dermatology Clinics
8.2.2. Hospitals & Clinics
8.2.3. Other

Chapter 9. Global Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis, By Region
9.1. Key Insights
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
9.2.1. North America
9.2.1.1. The U.S.
9.2.1.2. Canada
9.2.1.3. Mexico
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.2.1. Western Europe
9.2.2.1.1. The UK
9.2.2.1.2. Germany
9.2.2.1.3. France
9.2.2.1.4. Italy
9.2.2.1.5. Spain
9.2.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe
9.2.2.2. Eastern Europe
9.2.2.2.1. Poland
9.2.2.2.2. Russia
9.2.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.3.1. China
9.2.3.2. India
9.2.3.3. Japan
9.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand
9.2.3.5. South Korea
9.2.3.6. ASEAN
9.2.3.7. Rest of Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Middle East & Africa
9.2.4.1. UAE
9.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia
9.2.4.3. South Africa
9.2.4.4. Rest of MEA
9.2.5. South America
9.2.5.1. Argentina
9.2.5.2. Brazil
9.2.5.3. Rest of South America

Chapter 10. North America Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis
10.1. Key Insights
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
10.2.1. By Material
10.2.2. By Product
10.2.3. By Application
10.2.4. By End User
10.2.5. By Country

Chapter 11. Europe Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis
11.1. Key Insights
11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
11.2.1. By Material
11.2.2. By Product
11.2.3. By Application
11.2.4. By End User
11.2.5. By Country

Chapter 12. Asia Pacific Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis
12.1. Key Insights
12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
12.2.1. By Material
12.2.2. By Product
12.2.3. By Application
12.2.4. By End User
12.2.5. By Country

Chapter 13. Middle East & Africa Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis
13.1. Key Insights
13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
13.2.1. By Material
13.2.2. By Product
13.2.3. By Application
13.2.4. By End User
13.2.5. By Country

Chapter 14. South America Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Analysis
14.1. Key Insights
14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
14.2.1. By Material
14.2.2. By Product
14.2.3. By Application
14.2.4. By End User
14.2.5. By Country

Chapter 15. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)
15.1. Allergan (AbbVie, Inc.)
15.2. Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
15.3. BIOPLUS CO., LTD.
15.4. Bioxis pharmaceuticals
15.5. DR. Korman
15.6. Galderma
15.7. LG Chem Ltd.
15.8. Merz Pharma
15.9. Prollenium Medical Technologies
15.10. Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
15.11. SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD
15.12. Sinclair Pharma
15.13. Suneva Medical
15.14. Other Prominent Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6bvuu

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


