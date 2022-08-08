U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

Global Dermatology Devices Market is expected to grow at a healthy rate of 12% by 2026 - Revolutionizing Skincare and Key Applications of Dermatology Devices

·3 min read
Medi-Tech Insights: Growing awareness on dermatology devices for aesthetic treatments, rising prevalence of skin diseases & skin cancer, technological advancement in dermatology devices, and increased usage of dermatology devices for hair removal & stretch mark reduction are some of the key factors driving the global dermatology devices market.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Description:

Dermatology devices are the devices that help in diagnosing and treatment of skin diseases as well as hair, and nail-related diseases like psoriasis, eczema, acne, rosacea, ichthyosis, vitiligo, hives, seborrheic dermatitis, lesions, rashes, hair removal, and nail infection. Skin disorders vary greatly in symptoms and severity. Dermatology devices are classified into two types treatment devices and diagnostic devices.

Adoption of Dermatology Devices for Aesthetic Treatment Boost the Dermatology Devices Market

Lasers and energy-based devices allow physicians to provide quality care to patients and achieve optimal clinical results. These devices can also be used in the treatment of excessive sweating, remove pigmentation, treat acne, scars, skin tags, moles, and improve the appearance of veins. The high adoption of dermatology devices in aesthetic treatment is further expected to boost market growth.

Increase in Usage of Laser Application in Dermatology Fuels the Dermatology Devices Market Demand

The use of laser technology in aesthetic medicine is due to the use of unique properties of laser radiation in techniques for eliminating aesthetic imperfections of the skin and its rejuvenation. A laser can be used in dermatology, cosmetology, and aesthetic medicine as a tool for bloodless dissection, evaporation, and coagulation of soft tissues, for laser resurfacing and destruction of vascular skin pathologies. Due to these properties, laser treatment is used in various aesthetic procedures such as hair removal, tattoo removal, and skin resurfacing, among other skin diseases.

Growing Usage of Dermoscopy Techniques In the Diagnosis of Skin Disorder Drives the Market

Dermoscopy is a non-invasive, in-vivo technique that has traditionally been useful for the evaluation of suspicious skin lesions. It can help identify lesions and differentiate melanocytic lesions from dysplastic lesions, melanomas, or non-melanoma skin cancers. Moreover, it can also help in the diagnosis of dermatological disorders including inflammatory dermatosis, pigmentary dermatosis, infectious dermatosis, and disorders of the hair, scalp, and nails.

Get Detailed Insights on Dermatology Devices Market Report @ https://meditechinsights.com/global-dermatology-devices-market/

Key Market Challenges: Dermatology Devices Market

The stringent regulatory policies for dermatology devices, reimbursement issues, and complications associated with dermatology treatments are some of the key factors that are likely to hamper its market growth in the coming years. There are also several complications associated with treatment such as skin inflammation, skin irritation, and itching, among others.

North America Expected to Continue to Hold a Major Share in the Dermatology Devices Market

From a geographical perspective, North America holds a major market share of the dermatology devices market. This can be mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases such as acne, rosacea, etc., increase usage of dermatology devices in aesthetic treatments, and growing awareness regarding aesthetic procedures among young populations in the region.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Dermatology Devices Market

Some of the key players operating in the global dermatology devices market include Image Derm, Alma Lasers, Lumenis, Aesthetic Group, 3Gen, Ambicare, and Genesis Biosystems, among others.

Companies Adopting Organic & Inorganic Growth Strategies to Increase their Market Share in Dermatology Devices Market

Players operating in the dermatology devices market are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and new product launches to garner market share. For instance,

  • In May 2022, Cynosure Inc. announced a new investment of $60 million from lead investor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. The new capital will support the company's plan to grow and provide comprehensive treatment solutions to its customers.

  • In December 2021, Canfield Scientific Inc. acquired Medici Medical s.r.l. to create Canfield Scientific s.r.l., opens a state-of-the-art facility near Modena, Italy and launches a medical dermatology education program.

Get a Customized Report on Dermatology Devices Market @ https://meditechinsights.com/global-dermatology-devices-market/

About Medi-Tech Insights:

Medi-Tech Insights is a healthcare-focused business research & insights firm. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies, blue-chip investors & hyper-growth start-ups. We have completed 100+ projects in Digital Health, Healthcare IT, Medical Technology, Medical Devices & Pharma Services.

Contact Us:

Ruta Halde
Associate, Medi-Tech Insights
+32 498 86 80 79
info@meditechinsights.com

https://meditechinsights.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/medi-tech-insights/


