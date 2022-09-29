U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

Global Dermatology Devices Market to Surpass US$ 9,602.2 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

·4 min read
Seattle, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global dermatology devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,299.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Dermatology Devices Market:

Increasing male aesthetic attraction is rising which is expected to drive the growth of the global dermatology devices market during the forecast period. For instance, according to a 2018 survey by GlobalData, around three quarters of South Korean men undertook a beauty or grooming treatment at least once a week.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/117

Key Market Takeaways:

Global dermatology devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7 % during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of skin cancer. For instance, according to the data published on American Academy of Dermatology Association, which is the largest representative dermatology group in the U.S., stated that in 2022, there were 197,700 new cases of melanoma in the U.S.

Among device type, treatment segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of treatment device product launches. For instance, in July 2020, Lancer Skincare, which is an international skincare brand founded by Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Harold Lancer, launched Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device, which is a skincare exfoliating device.

On the basis of region, North America segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of cosmetic procedures in the region. For instance, according to data published in May 2021, on American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), stated that in 2020, there were total 13.3 million cosmetic minimally invasive procedures performed in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global dermatology devices market include Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Lumenis, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Syneron Candela Ltd., Avita Medical Ltd., Alma Lasers, Ltd., Lutronics Corporation, Beijing Toplaser Technology Co. Ltd., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., and Cutera, Inc.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/117

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Product Type:

    • Laser IPL

      • Fractional

      • Diode

      • InfraRed 1319 nm

      • Alexandrite laser

      • Nd:YAG 1064 nm

      • Pulsed

      • Potassium Titanyl Phosphate (KTP)

    • RF Devices

    • Microdermabrasion devices

    • Others

  • Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Device type:

    • Diagnostic Devices

    • Treatment Devices

  • Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Application:

    • Vascular Lesions,

    • Scar Removal

    • Tattoo removal

    • Hair removal

    • Wrinkle Removal

    • Acne Treatment

    • Others

  • Global Dermatology Devices Market, By End User:

    • Hospitals

    • Specialty Dermatology Clinics

  • Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Argentina

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Europe

      • By Country

        • Germany

        • U.K.

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • Australia

        • South Korea

        • ASEAN

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East

      • By Country

        • GCC

        • Israel

        • Rest of Middle East

    • Africa

      • By Region/Country

        • South Africa

        • Central Africa

        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Mesotherapy Market, by Product Type (Mesotherapy Solutions, Mesotherapy Creams, Mesotherapy Masks, and Others), by Application (Anti-ageing, Facial Rejuvenation, Stretch Marks, Acne & Scar Treatment, Fat Loss, Hair Loss, and Others), by End User (Hospitals, Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028

Ambulatory Surgical Center Market, By Center Type (Single Specialty Centers, Multispecialty Centers), By Modality (Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgical Center, Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Center), By Services (Diagnostic Services, Surgical Services), By Specialty Area (Gastroenterology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Pain/Neurology, Urology, Dermatology, Others), and By Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedInTwitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


