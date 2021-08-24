U.S. markets closed

Global Dermatology Drugs Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermatology Drugs Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report on the global dermatology drugs market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global dermatology drugs market to grow with a CAGR of 9.85% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on dermatology drugs market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on dermatology drugs market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global dermatology drugs market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global dermatology drugs market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • The increasing prevalence of skin diseases

  • The rise in the geriatric population

2) Restraints

  • Patient non-adherence to treatment

3) Opportunities

  • The launching of new products from major market players

Segments Covered

The global dermatology drugs market is segmented on the basis of dermatological diseases, drug classification, route of administration, and distribution channel.

The Global Dermatology Drugs Market by Dermatological Diseases

  • Acne

  • Dermatitis

  • Psoriasis

  • Skin Cancer

  • Others

The Global Dermatology Drugs Market by Drug Classification

  • Corticosteroids

  • Astringents

  • Anti-inflammatory & Antipruritic Drugs

  • Anti-infective/Antibacterial Drugs

  • Antifungal Drugs

The Global Dermatology Drugs Market by Route of Administration

  • Topical

  • Oral

  • Parenteral Administration

The Global Dermatology Drugs Market by Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Online Pharmacies

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the dermatology drugs market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the dermatology drugs market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global dermatology drugs market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Dermatology Drugs Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Dermatology Drugs Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Dermatological Diseases
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Drug Classification
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Route of Administration
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel
3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Dermatology Drugs Market

4. Dermatology Drugs Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Dermatology Drugs Market by Dermatological Diseases
5.1. Acne
5.2. Dermatitis
5.3. Psoriasis
5.4. Skin Cancer
5.5. Others

6. Global Dermatology Drugs Market by Drug Classification
6.1. Corticosteroids
6.2. Astringents
6.3. Anti-inflammatory & Antipruritic Drugs
6.4. Anti-infective/Antibacterial Drugs
6.5. Antifungal Drugs

7. Global Dermatology Drugs Market by Route of Administration
7.1. Topical
7.2. Oral
7.3. Parenteral Administration

8. Global Dermatology Drugs Market by Distribution Channel
8.1. Hospital Pharmacies
8.2. Retail Pharmacies
8.3. Online Pharmacies

9. Global Dermatology Drugs Market by Region 2021-2027

10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Dermatology Drugs Market
10.2. Companies Profiled
10.2.1. Bausch Health Companies Inc
10.2.2. Novartis AG
10.2.3. Pfizer Inc
10.2.4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
10.2.5. Merck & Co. Inc
10.2.6. Eli Lilly and Company
10.2.7. Galderma S.A
10.2.8. GlaxoSmithKline plc
10.2.9. LEO Pharma A/S
10.2.10. Johnson & Johnson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0qle2

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dermatology-drugs-market-to-2027---industry-analysis-trends-market-size-and-forecasts-301361830.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

