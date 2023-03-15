Global Desalination Technologies Strategic Business Report 2023: Nuclear Desalination on Rise Despite Concerns over Safety of Nuclear Power
DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Desalination Technologies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Desalination Technologies estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Reverse Osmosis (RO), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.7% CAGR and reach US$21.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Desalination Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030.
