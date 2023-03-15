U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,924.00
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,155.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,218.00
    +11.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.10
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.25
    +0.92 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.20
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0757
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    +0.1230 (+3.50%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    -2.79 (-10.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0910
    -0.1440 (-0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,939.23
    +485.85 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.33
    +10.31 (+1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.11
    +88.48 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,285.46
    +63.42 (+0.23%)
     

Global Desalination Technologies Strategic Business Report 2023: Nuclear Desalination on Rise Despite Concerns over Safety of Nuclear Power

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Desalination Technologies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for Desalination Technologies estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Reverse Osmosis (RO), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.7% CAGR and reach US$21.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR

The Desalination Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured) -

  • Abengoa SA

  • ACCIONA SA

  • Aqualyng AS

  • Danfoss A/S

  • Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd

  • Dow Water & Process Solutions

  • Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

  • FISIA ITALIMPIANTI S.p.A

  • H2O Innovation

  • Hyflux Limited

  • IDE Technologies Ltd.

  • John Holland

  • Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

  • Suez SA

  • Degremont

  • Tianjin MOTIMO Membrane Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Toray Industries, Inc.

  • Toyobo Co., Ltd.

  • Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies SA

  • Sidem

  • Xylem, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

484

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$15.2 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$33.8 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

10.5 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

  • Desalination: Technology Primer

  • Thermal Desalination

  • Membrane Desalination Technology

  • Water: The Essence of Life

  • World Water Resources: A Primer

  • World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

  • Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)

  • World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

  • Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country - US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia (in Cubic Meters)

  • Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic Kilometers)

  • Looming Global Water Crisis Unfolds an Opportunity for Desalination Technologies

  • The Middle East: The Largest Region for Desalination

  • Desalination by Reverse Osmosis: A Dominant Technology

  • Energy Required by Desalination Technology (in KWh/m3)

  • The Business Case for Water Desalination

  • Global Annual Desalination Capacity: 2000-2030 (in Million m3/d)

  • Global Installed Desalination Capacity by End-Use: 2017

  • Brackish Groundwater Desalination Grows in Demand

  • Global Installed Desalination Capacity by Source

  • Expensive Water Infrastructure Drives Interest in Desalination as an Attractive Alternative

  • Desalination Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Technology Improvements Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency

  • Continuous Improvements in Graphene-Based Membranes

  • Solvent Extraction Method: An Alternative Desalination Technology

  • Wave Powered Desalination Systems

  • Digital twin (DT) modelling Gains Spotlight Amid the Pandemic

  • Capacitive Deionization Technology for Desalination of Saltwater

  • Carbon Nanotubes Facilitate Efficient Desalination

  • ACCIONA Develops New Technologies for Desalination

  • Forward Osmosis Finds Increasing Interest

  • Researchers Develop Technology for Making RO Membranes with Controlled Thickness

  • Innovations in Brackish Water Desalination: Focus on Reducing Brine Production and Increasing Freshwater Recovery

  • Researchers Develop Economical Saltwater Desalination Process

  • Machine Learning Unleashes Promise in Energy Optimization in Desalination Processes

  • Environmental Concerns Drive Interest in Renewable Energy Based Desalination

  • Solar Desalination to Gain from Increasing Investments in Solar Energy

  • Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity in GW (2019)

  • Solar-Thermal Desalination: Harnessing Solar Energy for Desalination

  • Developments in Renewable Energy Storage to Drive Wind Energy Based Desalination

  • Nuclear Desalination on Rise Despite Concerns over Safety of Nuclear Power

  • Continuous Technology Evolution to Drive Down Prices of Desalination Technologies

  • Co-Generation Strategies to Reduce Desalination Costs

  • Nanotechnology Enabled Innovations to Support Market Growth

  • Hybrid Desalination Plants: An Explored Area

  • Growing Interest in Hydroponic Agriculture to Drive Adoption of Desalination

  • Global Hydroponics Market in US$ Million: 2016-2024

  • Key Issues Facing Desalination Technologies Market

  • Engineering Challenges

  • Environmental Concerns

  • Threat to Aquatic Life

  • Increased Salinity Levels

  • Increased Water Temperature

  • Lowering of Oxygen Content in Water

  • Green House Emissions

  • Water Contamination

  • Heavy Metal Contamination

  • Other Challenges Impeding Growth

  • Macro Growth Drivers

  • Economic Activity in Water Scarce Regions Drives Growth

  • Surging Population Spurs Interest in Water Desalination

  • World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

  • Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes & Powers Demand for Desalination

  • World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

  • Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

  • Rising Affluence Primes Desalination Market for Growth

  • Rapid Growth in Power Generation Offers Ample Opportunity for Growth

  • World Fresh water Withdrawals for Power Generation - Percentage Breakdown by Amount of Water Withdrawn for Power Plant Cooling by Leading Economies

  • Increasing Manufacturing Activity Spurs Interest in Desalination

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vicpf6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-desalination-technologies-strategic-business-report-2023-nuclear-desalination-on-rise-despite-concerns-over-safety-of-nuclear-power-301772128.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • ConocoPhillips Wastes No Time Starting Construction on Oil Project in Alaska

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips wasted no time beginning work on its controversial $8 billion Willow oil project in Alaska after President Joe Biden approved the venture. Most Read from BloombergRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black Sea‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutWit

  • Shell (SHEL) and Petrobras Join Forces for Energy Transition

    Shell (SHEL) and Petrobras (PBR) collaborate to explore new upstream and energy transition potential.

  • Silicon Valley Bank’s Fall Is a Passing Cloud Over Clean Energy

    Access to lending could get slower for smaller clean-energy spaces where SVB carved out a niche, such as fuel cells and community solar projects.

  • What Silicon Valley Bank’s Collapse Means for Climate Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- As the buoyancy drained out of the tech sector last year, leading to almost 100,000 job cuts in the US, cleantech looked like a bright spot. Investors pumped some $59 billion into climate technology companies in 2022, more than the year before, across 1,182 deals tracked by researchers at BloombergNEF. Most Read from BloombergRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black Sea‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressurin

  • Green groups sue Biden admin over approval of Alaska Willow oil project

    Six environmental groups filed a lawsuit on Tuesday over the Biden administration's approval of ConocoPhillips' Willow oil and gas project in Alaska, which they claimed could be a stepping stone to more development in an ecologically sensitive region. Trustees for Alaska, the Alaska Wilderness League, the Sierra Club, The Wilderness Society and other groups said the U.S. Interior Department approved Willow on public lands on the north coast of the state despite acknowledging and failing to mitigate "known harms" to Arctic communities, public health, wildlife and climate.

  • General Electric (GE) Upgrades Tung Hsiao Power Plant in Taiwan

    General Electric (GE) provides six aero derivative gas turbines that are able to run on high blends of hydrogen to support TPC's decarbonization goals.

  • Enphase (ENPH) Witnesses Increased Product Deployment in Utah

    Enphase (ENPH) witnesses increased deployment for its Enphase Energy System, powered by 1Q8 microinverters, in Utah.

  • Biden approves Willow oil-drilling permit in Alaska. It’s a ‘carbon bomb,’ one group says.

    Approval for new oil-drilling in Alaska for ConocoPhillips, although with conditions, is one of President Biden’s most consequential climate choices to date.

  • Las Vegas water agency seeks power to limit residential use

    An omnibus bill covering water use in Las Vegas is one of the most significant before lawmakers in Nevada, one of seven states that use the Colorado River.

  • Green Fuel Frenzy Is Set to Drive a Canola Boom in the Southern US

    (Bloomberg) -- The race for ingredients to make green diesel and sustainable jet fuel is bringing Canada’s namesake crop into the American Deep South.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC Prompt‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutChevron Corp. is teami

  • EPA to limit toxic 'forever chemicals' in drinking water

    The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed the first federal limits on harmful “forever chemicals” in drinking water, a long-awaited protection the agency said will save thousands of lives and prevent serious illnesses, including cancer. The plan would limit toxic PFAS chemicals to the lowest level that tests can detect. PFAS, or per- and polyfluorinated substances, are a group of compounds that are widespread, dangerous and expensive to remove from water. “The science is clear that long-term exposure to PFAS is linked to significant health risks,” Radhika Fox, assistant EPA administrator for water, said in an interview.

  • Xcel Energy (XEL) Rides on Renewable Expansion, Investment

    Xcel Energy (XEL) is expected to further benefit from systematic investments and renewable expansion.

  • Biden Backs $8 Billion Alaska Oil Project Despite Climate Peril

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden authorized a giant ConocoPhillips oil project in northwest Alaska that environmentalists argue has no place in a warming world, even as he sought to bar future drilling across US Arctic waters and lands.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due

  • SEC's climate reporting draft rule draws huge public comment

    A closely watched rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission that would require public companies to say much more to shareholders about how their operations affect the climate has generated more public comment than many recent regulations from the agency, attorneys and industry experts say. The SEC is expected to issue a final rule in the spring following a draft last summer that drew nearly 15,000 comments, according to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. The rule would make the U.S. the latest government, after the European Union, to regulate what companies must report on their greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption.

  • Stung by Russian manipulation of power markets, the EU plans to triple renewables by 2030

    In the wake of a year when consumer energy prices across Europe skyrocketed, making it difficult for some people to heat their homes or cook, the European Commission today announced a new power market plan with ambitious targets: phase out gas, the fossil fuel that underpins much of the bloc’s power production, and dramatically increase energy from renewable sources.

  • Flood problems grow as new storm moves into California

    Crews rushed to repair a levee break on a storm-swollen river in California's central coast as yet another atmospheric river arrived Monday with the potential to wallop the state's swamped farmland and agricultural communities. The Pajaro River's first levee rupture grew to at least 400 feet (120 meters) since it failed late Friday, officials said.

  • EPA Proposes Limits for ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Drinking Water

    The move reflects growing concern over health effects of PFAS, which have contaminated water supplies in hundreds of communities.

  • Germany Pushing for Near-Term Deal on Combustion-Engine Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and the Czech Republic are pushing for the European Union to move quickly on a solution on how to exclude cars running on so-called e-fuels from Europe’s planned combustion-engine ban, an issue that’s thrown the region’s climate-protection efforts in jeopardy.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutSignatur

  • Britain's tax take risks blowing green energy off target

    A cap on revenue and the lack of the kind of incentives offered to oil explorers are blocking the development of renewable energy in Britain, say industry officials who are pressing for changes ahead of this week's budget. The British government has set targets for major increases in wind generation, for instance, as it seeks to meet a goal of net zero emissions by 2050 and to become more independent of imported energy following the supply disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Representatives of the renewable energy sector say those goals could be missed without policy changes, especially as other countries are doing more to attract investment in green power.

  • Japan, Canada in talks over collaboration in battery metals supply chain

    Japan and Canada are discussing collaboration on building strong supply chains for battery metals, Japan's industry minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, said on Tuesday. A public-private mission led by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and including 16 companies that work with batteries visited Canada last week for talks on building sustainable and resilient supply chains, he said.