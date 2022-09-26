U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

The Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Market is expected to grow by 3971.5 th tons during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Desiccant And Adsorbent Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the desiccant and adsorbent market and it is poised to grow by 3971. 5 th tons during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03334938/?utm_source=GNW
41% during the forecast period. Our report on the desiccant and adsorbent market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in demand for oxygen concentrators.
The desiccant and adsorbent market analysis include product segment and geographic landscape.

The desiccant and the adsorbent market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Activated carbon
• Silica gel
• Ceramic balls
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• The Middle East and Africa
• North America
• Europe
• South America

This study identifies the denitrogenating/desulfurization technology as one of the prime reasons driving the desiccant and adsorbent market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of new-generation adsorbents and increased demand for desiccants in ACS will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the desiccant and adsorbent market covers the following areas:
• Desiccant and adsorbent market sizing
• Desiccant and adsorbent market forecast
• Desiccant and adsorbent market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading desiccant and adsorbent market vendors that include Almatis BV, Axens, BASF SE, Calgon Carbon Corp., CPH Chemie, and Papier Holding AG, CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Global Adsorbents Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong Xintao Technology Co. Ltd., Hengye Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KNT Group, Merck KGaA, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd., Shanghai Jiuzhou Chemicals Co. Ltd, Standard Industries Inc., XINTAO Network Studio, Zeolites and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd., Zhongbao molecular sieve Co. Ltd, and ZR Catalyst Co. LTD. Also, the desiccant and adsorbent market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03334938/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


