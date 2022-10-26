U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

Global Desktop Virtualization Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo

Global Desktop Virtualization Market

Global Desktop Virtualization Market

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Desktop Virtualization Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global desktop virtualization market reached a value of US$ 10.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.37% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Desktop virtualization refers to a software technology that is implemented to simulate a workstation environment and access desktop computers using a connected device present locally or remotely. It commonly involves applications, such as Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Remote Desktop Services (RDS). Virtual desktops are usually accessed through the client software that is installed directly on the endpoint, which enables the user to interact and provide input through a local mouse, keyboard, touchscreen and other peripheral devices.

This minimizes the overall computing load on local users and aids in enhancing both the security and efficiency of the tasks performed. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including information technology (IT), telecommunications, education, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and healthcare.

One of the major factors influencing the growth of the market is the rising number of remote work initiatives by organizations across the globe, on account of the social distancing measures implemented to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This, along with the increasing deployment of cloud computing systems, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Owing to the increase in the mobile workforce, organizations are utilizing desktop virtualization technologies, which enable easy access to office applications and data from any location.

This has also assisted in resolving the issues of geographical accessibility of employees, thus enhancing their productivity while also aiding in effective organizational decision-making.

Furthermore, widespread adoption of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) and workplace-as-a-service (WaaS) in organizations across the globe is also providing a boost to the market growth. In addition to this, the growing demand for efficient data security systems is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Desktop virtualization complements firewalls, antiviruses and perimeter monitoring tools and offers additional security through resource centralization, policy-based access control and built-in data compliance.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Ericom Software Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing Co. Ltd. (ZeroDesktop Inc.), Oracle Corporation, Parallels International (Corel Corporation), etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What will be the desktop virtualization market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?
2. What are the major global desktop virtualization market drivers?
3. What are the major trends in the global desktop virtualization market?
4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global desktop virtualization market?
5. What is the global desktop virtualization market breakup by type?
6. What is the global desktop virtualization market breakup by component?
7. What is the global desktop virtualization market breakup by organization size?
8. What is the global desktop virtualization market breakup by vertical?
9. What are the major regions in the global desktop virtualization market?
10. Who are the leading desktop virtualization industry players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Desktop Virtualization Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Desktop-as-a-Service (Daas)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Remote Desktop Services (RDS)
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Software Solutions
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Services
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Organization Size
8.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 BFSI
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 IT and Telecom
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Education
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Healthcare
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Government
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Energy and Utilities
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Manufacturing
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Citrix Systems Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Dell Technologies Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Ericom Software Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 International Business Machines Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Microsoft Corporation
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 NComputing Co. Ltd. (ZeroDesktop Inc.)
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Oracle Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Parallels International (Corel Corporation)
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

