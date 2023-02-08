U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

Global Desmoid Tumors Market to Surpass US$ 4,375.6 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

·5 min read
Burlingame, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global desmoid tumors market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,494.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Desmoid Tumors Market:

Market players are focused on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations to spread awareness regarding the disease which is expected to propel the growth of desmoid tumor market. For instance, in September 2020, SpringWorks Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced a collaboration with the Children’s Oncology Group (COG) to evaluate nirogacestat, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor, in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of children and adolescents with progressive, surgically unresectable desmoid tumors. Children’s Oncology Group (COG) is a member of the NCI National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN), an organization devoted to childhood and adolescent cancer research.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5449

Key Market Takeaways:

The global desmoid tumors market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period due to increasing initiatives for raising awareness of rare diseases. For instance, in November 2018, in Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit 2018, the APEC LSIF Rare Disease Network announced the official launch of a rare disease action plan to provide APEC economic with a framework for policy action to tackle the challenges of rare diseases, which includes raising public awareness about rare diseases, better use of technology to enhance the use of data in clinical decision making for the treatment.

Based on drug type, others segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing research and development activities by the key players for developing drugs and vaccines. For instance, in November 2018, in November 2018, SpringWorks Therapeutics, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track designation for nirogacestat, an investigational, oral, small molecule, selective

Among Region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing initiatives by the key players in the region to raise awareness about desmoid tumors is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in September 2022, SpringWorks Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, launched a new disease state education campaign at DesmoidTumors.com, with the campaign launch, the company aims to improve awareness of the often misunderstood and misdiagnosed desmoid tumor.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global desmoid tumors market include Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Natco Pharma Ltd, Lupin, Zydus Lifesciences, Mylan N.V., Assertio Holdings, Inc., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Aprazer, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., Iterion Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Apotex Inc., Bayer AG., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Endo International plc, Abbott, and Getwell Pharmaceuticals

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5449

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Desmoid Tumors Market, By Drug Type:

    • Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

    • Targeted Therapy

    • Chemotherapy

    • Hormone Therapy

    • Others

  • Global Desmoid Tumors Market, By Distribution Channel :

    • Hospital Pharmacy

    • Retail Pharmacy

    • Online Pharmacy

  • Global Desmoid Tumors Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Argentina

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Europe

      • By Country

        • Germany

        • U.K.

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • Australia

        • South Korea

        • ASEAN

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East

      • By Country

        • GCC

        • Israel

        • Rest of Middle East

    • Africa

      • By Country

        • South Africa

        • Central Africa

        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Brain Cancer Therapeutics Market, by Indication (Glioblastoma, Meningioma, Pituitary Tumors, and Others), by Treatment Type (Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, by Type (Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Large Cell Carcinoma, and Large Cell Neuroendocrine Tumors), by Treatment (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy (Bevacizumab (Avastin), Necitumumab (Portrazza), and Ramucirumab (Cyramza), Immunotherapy (Nivolumab (Opdivo), Atezolizumab (Tecentriq), and Others) , by End user ( Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedInTwitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


