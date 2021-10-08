U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.00
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,660.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,903.25
    +22.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.50
    +5.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.81
    +0.51 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.60
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.31
    -1.69 (-8.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8080
    +0.1920 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,208.48
    +972.87 (+1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,330.26
    +12.50 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,080.57
    +2.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     
COMING UP:

September jobs report: Payroll gains set to accelerate to 500,000

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Global DevSecOps (Development-Security-Operations) Market Report 2021-2026

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DevSecOps - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global DevSecOps Market to Reach $17 Billion by the Year 2026

The global DevSecOps market is receiving a strong growth impetus from ongoing digitalization that has enabled security to enjoy the limelight regarding application development.

DevSecOps is set to register notable gains in the post-COVID-19 era owing to increasing focus of organizations to integrate security with all stages of application development. The concept is witnessing increasing spending on advanced automation tools intended to incorporate security into development processes and reduce overhead of various security-related tasks like code audits, threat modeling, application instrumentation and vulnerability analysis.

The market is poised to receive a major support from key enabling technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence. These technologies are integral to various automated processes used by DevSecOps.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DevSecOps estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 34.4% CAGR to reach US$13.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 31.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.6% share of the global DevSecOps market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026

The DevSecOps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 40.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.2% and 28% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to present enticing opportunities for DevSecOps providers due to rising adoption of the cloud coupled with DevSecOps services and tools. The region is witnessing rapid advances in cloud computing, the Internet of Things technology and IT infrastructure solutions that are driving companies to embrace DevSecOps services and solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

  • Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for Cybersecurity Technologies & Solutions

  • COVID-19 Provides a Strong Push for DevSecOps Initiatives

  • Ranking of Factors Driving DevSecOps Initiatives for Organizations

  • DevSecOps: An Introduction

  • Advantages with a DevSecOps Software Development Environment

  • Major Differences between DevOps and DevSecOps

  • Outlook: Pressing Need for High Security & Agility in Applications Brings DevSecOps Market to an Exciting Juncture

  • Asia-Pacific Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Growth

  • Need for Tighter Integration of Development & Security

  • DevSecOps: Future Opportunities

  • Key Hurdles to Adoption

  • Ranking of Challenges in Implementation of DevSecOps

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 81 Featured)

  • 4ARMED Limited

  • AlgoSec

  • Aqua Security Software Ltd

  • Broadcom

  • CA Technologies

  • Checkmarx Ltd

  • Chef Software

  • CloudPassage

  • Continuum Security

  • Contrast Security

  • CyberArk Software Ltd

  • Dome9 Security

  • Entersoft

  • Google LLC

  • IBM Corporation

  • MicroFocus

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Palo Alto Networks Inc

  • Puppet

  • Qualys Inc

  • Rogue Wave Software Inc

  • Splunk Inc

  • Sumo Logic

  • Synopsys Inc.

  • WhiteHat Security

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Digital Transformation Across Business Drives Adoption of DevSecOps

  • An Age of Shifting Security Left

  • Increasing Transition to Public Cloud and Cloud Native Development Drives Opportunities for DevSecOps Tools

  • DevSecOps: Pushing Application Security Practices Early into Development Process

  • Transition towards Containerization and Microservices Boost Prospects

  • DevSecOps Address Security Concerns of DevOps Concept

  • Sudden Shift to WFH Environments Catalyze Growth

  • Increased Risk of Vulnerabilities against the Backdrop of Industry 4.0 led Rise in Connected Devices Drives Demand for DevSecOps.

  • DevSecOps Holds Great Relevance for Development & Delivery of Secure, Quality Manufacturing Software

  • Security Vulnerabilities and Gains for Native Apps to Shape Future Course of DevSecOps

  • Novel Opportunities Identified in Retail & Consumer Goods Sector

  • Booming e-Commerce Industry Drives Demand for DevSecOps

  • DevSecOps in Energy and Utilities Sector

  • Healthcare Industry: An Emerging Market with Significant Potential

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitization of Healthcare Services, Thus Driving the Demand for DEvSecOps

  • Rise in Security Risks Highlight the Importance of DevSecOps Adoption in Financial Services Industry

  • State Governments Embrace DevSecOps

  • Key Implementation Challenges Related to DevSecOps

  • Potential Threats to Industrial Facilities during the Pandemic

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nkoqzu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-devsecops-development-security-operations-market-report-2021-2026-301396069.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

