U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.50
    -43.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,326.00
    -301.00 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,079.25
    -161.25 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.40
    -18.30 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.17
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.00
    +16.90 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    +0.40 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.86
    +7.95 (+33.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3516
    -0.0050 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0800
    -0.3300 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,154.95
    -167.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.28
    -38.67 (-3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.72
    -174.30 (-2.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to Reach $31.9 Billion by 2028

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Care Devices Market by Type [Diabetes Monitoring (CGM, Test Strips, Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters, Lancets, Haemoglobin A1C Testing Kits)], [Insulin Delivery (Syringes, Pens, Pumps, Jet Injectors)] - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Diabetes Care Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to reach $31.9 billion by 2028.

Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The growth in the diabetes care devices market is mainly attributed to increased adoption of test strips and self-monitoring blood glucose meters and increasing demand for continuous glucose monitoring with rising awareness towards the disease in developing countries.

Based on type, the diabetes care devices market is segmented into diabetes monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices. In 2021, the diabetes monitoring devices segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the total diabetes care devices market.

The growth of diabetes monitoring devices is attributed to the factors such as increased adoption of test strips and self-monitoring blood glucose meters and increasing demand for continuous glucose monitoring with rising awareness towards the disease in developing countries.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes with the rising need to self-monitor and treat the disease, increasing prevalence of major risk factors of diabetes such as obesity and sedentary lifestyle, increasing geriatric population, and growing government initiatives promoting diabetes care are driving the growth of the diabetes care devices market in North America.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the diabetes care devices market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

In 2021, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global diabetes care devices market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Market Insights

Drivers

  • Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

  • Rising Obesity and Prevalence of Disease-Causing Lifestyle

  • Product Innovations in Diabetes Care

  • Development of Advanced Insulin Delivery Systems

Restraints

  • Insurance Coverage and Reimbursement Scenarios

  • Product Recalls

Opportunities

  • Growing Demand for Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices

Challenges

  • Undiagnosed Diabetes Among Population

  • Cost of Diabetes Care Devices

  • Limited Accessibility for Diabetes Care Devices in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Regulatory Analysis

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

Impact Assessment of Covid-19 Pandemic on Diabetes Care Devices Market

Diabetes Patients Population Analysis

  • Global Diabetes Prevalence

  • Diabetes Patient Analysis - U.S.

  • Number of Patients - Type 1 Vs Type II (U.S.)

  • Number of Patients Using Monitoring Devices (U.S.)

  • Number of Patients on Insulin Delivery Devices (U.S.)

Next-Generation Technologies and Solutions for Diabetes Management

  • Smart Insulin Pens

  • Closed-Loop Systems

  • Next Generation CGM Sensors

The key players operating in the global diabetes care devices market are

  • Novo Nordisk A/S

  • Ypsomed AG

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • LifeScan IP Holdings LLC

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Becton Dickinson and Company

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Sanofi AS

  • Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

  • Insulate Corporation and DexCom Inc. .

Scope of the Report:

Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, by Type

  • Diabetes Monitoring Devices

  • Insulin Delivery Devices

Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, by Geography

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe (RoE)

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtksjy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • Boeing not concerned about titanium supply, watching other pinch points

    Boeing Co is not concerned about a potential disruption to Russian titanium supplies because of tensions over Ukraine, but is keeping a close watch on other industry supply chain pinch points, a senior executive said on Monday. Boeing relies heavily on Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA for the supply of titanium, a lightweight but strong metal that is used widely in planemaking. Russia has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border as it presses demands for a new security arrangement in Europe, prompting U.S. and European officials to threaten a barrage of sanctions if it invades.

  • Is Venezuela Lying About Its Oil Output?

    A surprise jump in Venezuela’s crude oil output is raising questions about the country’s production reporting

  • U.S. is now the ‘Bitcoin mining capital of the world:’ GEM Mining CEO

    China made headlines in 2021 when it first banned all domestic cryptocurrency mining in June and then outlawed cryptocurrencies completely in September. GEM Mining CEO John Warren believes that the U.S. has been able to fill the vacuum left by the Chinese pullout of the crypto space.

  • Exclusive-Iraq's $27 billion Total deal stuck over contract wrangling

    A $27-billion deal between France’s Total and Iraq, that Baghdad hoped would reverse the exit of oil majors from the country, has stalled amid disputes over terms and risks being scrapped by the country's new government. Iraq has struggled to attract major fresh investments into its energy industry since signing a flurry of post U.S.-invasion deals over a decade ago. The Iraqi government has cut oil output targets repeatedly as international oil companies that signed those initial deals leave due to poor returns from revenue sharing agreements.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • US Crude Oil Producers Add Rigs to Meet Future Demand

    OPEC, IEA predict world oil demand might rise even more steeply this year on strong global economic growth, underpinning already high prices.

  • Crude prices hit nearly $95 a barrel amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

    Crude prices surged on Monday, as investors entered what could be a decisive week in the West's standoff with Russia, which has massed thousands of troops on Ukraine's border. U.S. stocks tumbled Friday and oil prices closed at the highest since 2014 after White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Russia could attack Ukraine "any day now." Futures for West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.3% to $94.36 a barrel, from Friday's close of $93.14. Brent crude clmbed 1.1% to $95.49 a

  • As Long as Europe Depends on Gas, It Will Need Russia

    The European Union's diversification strategy has left it vulnerable, Clark Williams-Derry and Ana Maria Jaller-Makarewicz write.

  • Doing This One Thing Can Lead to Omicron

    Think you've been doing everything to keep yourself safe from catching the extremely contagious Omicron variant? Maybe not. In recent days, experts have emphasized that too many Americans have made one particular oversight can lead to an Omicron infection—potentially endangering those who are at risk for severe illness. If you've made it, experts advise you to change that right away. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs COVID is

  • European Energy Prices Jump on Mounting Tension Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas and electricity prices jumped more than 10% after the U.S. said Russia could soon invade Ukraine or try to spark conflict inside its borders.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest Ho

  • Arkansas jail’s ivermectin experiments recall historical medical abuse of imprisoned minorities

    The exploitation reflects America’s longstanding history of abusing medically abusing vulnerable communities of colorThis story contains graphic descriptions of medical abuse A man being X-rayed in the Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis. Photograph: Gado Images/Alamy In late August last year, four inmates at the Washington county detention center in north-west Arkansas contracted Covid-19. In the days that followed, the four men were relocated to a quarantine block in the prison. In the block,

  • Wall Street Week Ahead Earnings: Shopify, Baidu, Walmart, Deere and DraftKings in Focus

    The following is a list of earnings slated for release February 14-18, along with a few previews.

  • Treatment aimed at preventing COVID-19 for those at high risk now available at some Illinois hospitals

    In December 2020, just before vaccines became widely available, Todd Linna contracted a case of COVID-19 that he couldn’t get rid of. The northern Illinois man lost 50 pounds and was unable to work for five months. He rarely left the house, except to go to the hospital. His doctor found that the virus had burrowed deep into his lungs. “It’s something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy,” he ...

  • China Auto Sales Decline as Covid-19 Outbreaks Hurt Production

    China's car sales declined for the eighth straight month, as coronavirus outbreaks in some Chinese cities hit car production. Retail sales of passenger cars in January fell 4.4% from a year earlier to 2.09 million vehicles, the China Passenger Car Association said Monday. The passenger-car association expects the world's biggest car market to remain sluggish in February, as the economic slowdown, tightened scrutiny in the real-estate sector and sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks may continue to weaken consumer demand.

  • Hong Kong to vaccinate 3-year-olds amid new COVID-19 surge

    Hong Kong plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 3 as infections rage through the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Hong Kong residents have been rushing to grocery stories to stock up on vegetables and to hair salons to get haircuts. Authorities have imposed lockdowns on residential buildings wherever clusters of infections are identified, and have already banned public dining after 6 p.m. Only vaccinated people will be permitted in shopping malls and supermarkets, while places of worship, hair salons and other businesses have been ordered to close.

  • ‘The only logical choice’: anti-vaxxers who changed their minds on Covid vaccines

    Nearly one-third of US parents are opposed to vaccinating their kids against Covid – so one-time vaccine skeptics are helping families find evidence-based answers ‘They may not change their mind overnight, but by taking your time, you’re ensuring that they could change their minds.’ Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters Alexis Danielsen sat down and rolled up her sleeve. When the shot went into her arm, one thought flooded her mind: “Finally!” It was May 2021, and she was receiving her first Covi

  • I'm A Black Doctor. I Got Death Threats For Speaking About Racism — And It Gets Worse.

    “Before I was a doctor, I was a Black woman in America, and my white coat will not protect me.”

  • If You Notice This on Your Body Have Your Blood Checked

    Nobody enjoys getting blood work done, but regular blood testing is a necessary part of keeping track of your physical health. Certain external symptoms could be related to serious health conditions, so if you notice any of the following things on your body, make sure to speak to a health professional. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs COVID is Hurting You—Even After a Negative Test. 1 Pale, Yellowish Skin Many people have na