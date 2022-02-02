U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

Global Diabetes Devices and Services Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read

The diabetes industry offers significant growth opportunities, given the rising prevalence of this disease condition. However, the devices space comprising self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG, or glucometer), continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), insulin pens, and insulin pumps are facing unprecedented threats and challenges, some of which are definitely opportunities in disguise.

New York, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diabetes Devices and Services Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226837/?utm_source=GNW


These are in the form of business dynamics (including competitor advances), emerging disease management approaches, technology advances, and also Mega Trends driven by the pandemic.For each diabetes device manufacturer planning their short-term (1 to 3 year) and long-term (5 to 7 year) strategies, this study offers insights into what their peers within the same and adjacent device category are aiming for, how the pharmaceutical industry is impacting the diabetes space, the emerging disease management approaches and trends of virtual care, and how to target the huge emerging market potential, which remains unacknowledged and untapped.

It also highlights the direction of the industry for each device type in the developed markets, allowing strategies to be aligned to market growth and avoiding competitive losses.
Author: Siddharth Shah
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226837/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


