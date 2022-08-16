Global Diabetes Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Rising Importance of Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Robust Growth in Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices Market
Global Market for Diabetes Diagnostics
Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Diagnostics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Diabetes Diagnostics Market to Reach $42.4 Billion by 2026
Diabetes diagnostics systems are used to measure blood glucose levels or blood sugar levels, which indicates whether or not a person is suffering from diabetes. Demand for diabetes diagnostics devices and systems is being driven by the need for easier, economic, and efficient management of the global diabetes epidemic, improving ease-of-use and accuracy of devices, and development of non-invasive techniques to simplify regular glucose testing.
The spread of diabetes at epidemic proportions is driving the requirement for pre-diabetics testing and post-prandial glucose-level monitoring. With increasing levels of patient education on possible ways of preventing and delaying the onset of Type II diabetes, more and more pre-diabetics are expected to start testing blood glucose.
Added to this, patients undergoing tests on account of complications arising from undiagnosed conditions, such as heart attacks, are likely to spur market potential. Increasing obesity levels globally coupled with growing requirements of aging patients at both facility-based geriatric care as well as home-based managed care facilities is also expected to drive demand for various diabetes diagnostic devices and systems.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Diabetes Diagnostics estimated at US$30.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026
The Diabetes Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.1% respectively over the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 91 Featured):
A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd.
Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.
Acon Laboratories, Inc.
AgaMatrix, Inc.
Apex Biotechnology Corporation
ARKRAY, Inc.
Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Becton, Dickinson and Company
BIONIME Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Beckman Coulter, Inc.
HemoCue AB
DexCom, Inc.
Diazyme Laboratories Inc.
EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc
LifeScan, Inc.
Medtronic PLC
Nova Biomedical Corporation
OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd.
Roche Diabetes Care, Inc.
Sanofi S.A.
Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co, Ltd.
Siemens Healthineers
Sinocare, Inc.
PTS Diagnostics
Trividia Health, Inc.
TaiDoc Technology Corporation
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Terumo Corporation
Tosoh Bioscience, Inc.
Trinity Biotech plc
Ypsomed AG
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Aids Diabetes Diagnostics & Testing Market
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
Rising Importance of Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Robust Growth in Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices Market
CGM Demand Benefits from the COVID-19 Pandemic
CGM Market Breaks through Barriers to Witness Growing Adoption
Growing Role of HbA1c Testing Devices in Monitoring & Management of Diabetes
Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits HbA1c Devices Market
Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives Widespread Adoption
Glycated Albumin: A Potential Threat to HbA1c
Role of HbA1c Testing in Diabetes Diagnosis and Management
HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis Need to Address Issues Related to Hemoglobin Variants
Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis
Despite Competition from CGM Systems and HbA1c Testing Devices, BGM Devices Continues to Witness Demand Growth
Blood Glucose Strips: Low Cost Advantage Augurs Drives Market
Blood Sugar Lancets Market: Sustained Growth in Demand
Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose Sustains Market Growth
Rising Smartphone Penetration Augurs Well for SMBG Market
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020
Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products
Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market
Insulin Pens Rise in Popularity for Administering Insulin
Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices in Diabetes Management
Human Factors Influence the Design of Self Injection Systems
Pain Free Shots: A Growing R&D Domain
Undiagnosed Diabetes Emerges as a Major Healthcare Challenge, Translates into Untapped Potential for Diabetes Diagnostics Market
Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Boosts Demand for Diagnostic Devices
Innovations & Product Advancements: Prime Focus Area for Vendors
An Insight into Intriguing Advances in Blood Glucose Monitoring Techniques
Companies Develop Innovative Needle-Free Alternatives
mHealth Solutions for Diabetes Diagnosis
Non-invasive Wearable Glucose Testing Devices Innovations in Insulin Pumps
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9sovr
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900