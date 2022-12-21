U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

Global Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Market 2022: A $22.17 Billion Market by 2028 - The Most Up-to-Date Industry Data on the Actual Market Situation and Future Outlook

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Market 2022: Insights, Trends, Competition, Growth Opportunities, Market Size, Market Share Data, Analysis Outlook and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Taking into consideration the COVID-19 crisis, the global diabetes insulin delivery pen market is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 16,975 million in 2022 to USD 22,170 million by 2028.

After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the global diabetes insulin delivery pen market are obtained with maximum precision.

This 2022 market report provides a holistic analysis of the entire global diabetes insulin delivery pen market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the global diabetes insulin delivery pen market.

The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2015-2021 and an illustrative forecast to 2028 covering key market aspects like market value, volume analysis, and trends for diabetes insulin delivery pens globally.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, and market demands, revealing facts on the market size, insulin pen volume, revenues for insulin pen and its segments reusable and disposable insulin pen, and an illustrative forecast to 2028. It also provides an all-around analysis of the overall number of patients with diabetes and insulin users.

A comprehensive analysis has been done on the market share of the diabetes insulin delivery pen segment and countries-based market.

The report explores essential insights into the global diabetes insulin delivery pen market for the top 16 countries, comprising the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Japan, China, India, and Brazil until 2028. The report also provides a detailed description of the growth drivers and challenges of the global diabetes insulin delivery pen market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global diabetes insulin delivery pen market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolios, and recent development of the global diabetes insulin delivery pen market.

The Report Helps Answer the Following Questions:

  • How many individuals have diabetes in the major 16 countries covered in the report?

  • How many insulin users do 16 countries have?

  • What is the recent size of the overall global diabetes insulin delivery pen market? How much will this market be worth from 2022 to 2028?

  • How will each segment of the global diabetes insulin delivery pen market grow during the forecast period? What will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by 2028?

  • What are the market shares of the leading segments of the global diabetes insulin delivery pen market?

  • How many individuals used insulin delivery pens globally?

  • How many insulin delivery pen users do 16 countries have?

  • Which country is leading the global insulin delivery pen market?

  • What is the market size and growth rate of the 16 major insulin delivery pen markets?

  • What are the major consumer favourites while purchasing an insulin delivery pen?

  • What are the main drivers and challenges in the global diabetes insulin delivery pen market?

  • Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, products, recent developments, and prospects?

  • How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2022-2028?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Users (Volume), 2015-2028
2.1 Global Diabetes Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Delivery Pen Users (Volume), 2015-2028
2.2 Global Diabetes Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Delivery Pen Users (Volume), 2015-2028

3. Global Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Market Size and Forecast (Value), 2015-2028
3.1 Global Diabetes Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Delivery Pen Market Size and Forecast (Value), 2015-2028
3.2 Global Diabetes Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Delivery Pen Market Size and Forecast(Value), 2015-2028

4. Global Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Market Share, By Users (%), 2015-2028
4.1 Global Diabetes Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Delivery Pen Market Share, By Users (%) 2015-2028
4.2 Global Diabetes Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Delivery Pen Market Share, By Users (%), 2015-2028

5. Global Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Market Share, By Market Size (%), 2013-2026
5.1 Global Diabetes Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Delivery Pen Market Share (%), 2015-2028
5.2 Global Diabetes Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Delivery Pen Market Share (%), 2015-2028

6. Key Market Drivers and Challenges of the Global Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Market
6.1 Market Drivers
6.2 Market Inhibitors

7. Global Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Market and Forecast (2015-2028) - Major 16 Countries Data Analysis
7.1 United States
7.1.1 Overall Diabetes Population & Forecast (Volume)
7.1.2 Insulin Users & Forecast (Volume)
7.1.3 Overall Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Users & Forecast (Volume)
7.1.3.1 Diabetes Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Delivery Pen Users (Volume)
7.1.3.2 Diabetes Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Delivery Pen Users (Volume)
7.1.4 Overall Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Market & Forecast (Value)
7.1.4.1 Diabetes Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Delivery Pen Market & Forecast (Value)
7.1.4.2 Diabetes Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Delivery Pen Market & Forecast (Value)
7.2 Canada
7.3 Germany
7.4 France
7.5 Italy
7.6 Spain
7.7 United Kingdom
7.8 Netherlands
7.9 Poland
7.10 Sweden
7.11 Turkey
7.12 Australia
7.13 Japan
7.14 China
7.15 India
7.16 Brazil

8. Key Companies Analysis
8.1 Business Overview
8.2 Insulin Pen Products Portfolio
8.3 Recent Developments

  • Berlin-Chemie AG (Haselmeier)

  • Biocon Ltd.

  • Eli Lilly

  • Novo Nordisk

  • Owen Mumford

  • Sanofi

  • Ypsomed

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gsjrsn

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


