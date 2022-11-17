U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.75
    -7.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,515.00
    -76.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,724.25
    -15.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.70
    -8.20 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.02
    -0.57 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.00
    -7.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    -0.40 (-1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0368
    -0.0028 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.28
    -0.26 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1884
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.6140
    +0.1060 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,510.50
    -242.37 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.21
    -12.67 (-3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,307.32
    -43.87 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

Global Diabetes Nutrition Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Nestle, Fresenius Kabi, B. Braun Melsungen and Abbott Laboratories Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Diabetes Nutrition Market

Global Diabetes Nutrition Market
Global Diabetes Nutrition Market

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Nutrition Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global diabetes nutrition market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global diabetes nutrition market to grow with a CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on diabetes nutrition market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2028 to 2028.

The report on diabetes nutrition market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global diabetes nutrition market over the period of 2028 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global diabetes nutrition market over the period of 2028 to 2028. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Increasing population of diabetic patients

  • Growing geriatric population

2) Restraints

  • Lack of awareness regarding nutritional deficiencies among diabetic population

3) Opportunities

  • Development of innovative diabetes nutritional products

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the diabetes nutrition market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the diabetes nutrition market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global diabetes nutrition market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Diabetes Nutrition Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Diabetes Nutrition Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Mode of Administration
3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Form
3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel
3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Diabetes Nutrition Market

4. Diabetes Nutrition Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Diabetes Nutrition Market by Mode of Administration
5.1. Enteral
5.2. Oral

6. Global Diabetes Nutrition Market by Form
6.1. Powder
6.2. Liquid

7. Global Diabetes Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel
7.1. Hospitals
7.2. Retail Pharmacies
7.3. Online

8. Global Diabetes Nutrition Market by Region 2022-2028
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Diabetes Nutrition Market by Mode of Administration
8.1.2. North America Diabetes Nutrition Market by Form
8.1.3. North America Diabetes Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel
8.1.4. North America Diabetes Nutrition Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Diabetes Nutrition Market by Mode of Administration
8.2.2. Europe Diabetes Nutrition Market by Form
8.2.3. Europe Diabetes Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel
8.2.4. Europe Diabetes Nutrition Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Nutrition Market by Mode of Administration
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Nutrition Market by Form
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Nutrition Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Diabetes Nutrition Market by Mode of Administration
8.4.2. RoW Diabetes Nutrition Market by Form
8.4.3. RoW Diabetes Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel
8.4.4. RoW Diabetes Nutrition Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Diabetes Nutrition Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Nestle SA
9.2.2. Fresenius Kabi AG
9.2.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG
9.2.4. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
9.2.5. Danone SA
9.2.6. Newtrition Plus Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd.
9.2.7. Unilever Plc
9.2.8. Kellogg Company
9.2.9. Zen Health Japan Co. Ltd.
9.2.10. The Hershey Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9040kb

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Nvidia stock pops on Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's third-quarter earnings results.

  • This record number in Nvidia earnings is a scary sight

    Nvidia Corp.'s financial results had a bit of a surprise for investors, and not on the good side -- product inventories doubled to a record high as the chip company gears up for a potentially iffy holiday season.

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 3 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • The new bull market will be led by stocks in these three industries. Tech and the FAANGs will fall to the wayside

    John Linehan, who manages $29 billion for T. Rowe Price, is looking to financials, energy and utilities to power the market as interest rates remain high.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • 12 Most Active Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 most active stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more active stocks, go directly to 5 Most Active Stocks to Buy Now. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States registered modest growth during the third quarter of 2022, per latest figures by […]

  • Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -6.34% and 7.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Are These 2 New Warren Buffett Stocks Really Worth Buying? Here’s What Analysts Are Saying

    Last week closed with a sudden market rally after October’s inflation data was better-than-anticipated, but this week’s trading has been unpredictable. There’s a level of uncertainty here; investors want to buy – but inflation remains high, and interest rates are still rising, making for a tough economic environment. But it’s been tough all year long, and that hasn’t stopped legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffett from taking his Berkshire Hathaway firm on a months-long stock shopping jaun

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Plummeted Today

    Shares of fintech stocks Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were plummeting today, down 8.5%, 5.1%, and 11.9%, respectively, as of 12:53 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, but as always, these fintech names are extremely sensitive to the market's outlook for interest rates and the potential for a recession next year. On those fronts, today's better-than-expected retail sales data could actually be interpreted as a negative, as that data point seemed to contradict recent softer inflation reports.

  • Why Nio Shares Plunged Today

    Nio expected a sharp increase in production and deliveries in the fourth quarter, but there are signs that plan could falter.

  • Top trending stocks after hours: Nvidia, Cisco, Sonos and more

    Top trending Yahoo Finance tickers for Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

  • Why DLocal Stock Is Plunging Today

    Hedge fund Muddy Waters is out with a report critical of DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO), concluding that the Uruguayan payment company is "likely a fraud." Investors are reacting by selling shares, sending DLocal stock down as much as 45% on Wednesday afternoon. DLocal specializes in payment-processing services for merchants operating in emerging markets.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Q3 Earnings Exceed Expectations

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3% year-on-year to $3.23 billion, beating the consensus of $3.18 billion. Carried volume in Q3 was 842 thousand TEUs, a year-over-year decrease of 5%. The operating margin was 47.8%, and the operating income was $1.5 billion. The company held $4.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 7% Y/Y to $1.93 billion with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 60%. Net debt as

  • Cisco Stock Gains on Earnings. Layoffs Are Coming.

    Cisco's solid October quarter results are a positive signal for the enterprise infrastructure market.

  • Cisco stock pops on Q1 earnings

    Shares of Cisco jumped after the company posted an impressive first-quarter earnings beat.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields, or More

    Just when it looked like time to throw in the towel, the market pulled through and delivered a win. A better-than-expected reading of the consumer price index last week has boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate increases. Looking at the situation for Morgan Stanley, equity strategist Michael Wilson, one of the past year’s bigger bears, is turning a bit more upbeat, saying, “We think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market…” At the same time

  • Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."

  • Siemens Q4 profit beats view; sees persistent demand for hardware, software

    ZURICH (Reuters) -German engineering and technology group Siemens posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit for its industrial business on Thursday and said its factory hardware and software continued to witness strong demand. The company said in a statement it has seen growth in many markets despite a "continuing complex macroeconomic environment influenced by energy shortages and availability concerns stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, high inflation and effects associated with the coronavirus pandemic". "Strong demand continues for our hardware and software offerings, including higher than expected growth for our digital business revenue," Chief Executive Officer Roland Busch said.