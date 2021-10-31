U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.29 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    -0.0120 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    -0.0099 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9600
    +0.3880 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,723.83
    -825.83 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.59 (+0.25%)
     

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size to Hit USD 6.9 Billion by 2027 with Covid-19 Impact, Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Business Strategic Planning, Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers Demand Analysis

Industry Research
·13 min read

Pune, Oct. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Outlook to 2027: "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market” Research Report 2021-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment market.

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/18683079

Scope of the Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Report:

Diabetic foot ulcer is a major complication of diabetes mellitus, and probably the major component of the diabetic foot. Diabetic foot ulcers are among one of the major global medical issues. Management of diabetic foot ulcers aims at fast healing and wound closure, by adopting a multidisciplinary therapeutic approach so as to avoid amputation.
Key players operating in the global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment market are 3M, Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Health Care, ConvaTec, etc. Top 4 companies occupied about 35% market.The classification of Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment includes Wound Care Dressings, Biologics, Therapy Devices, Antibiotic Medications and Others, and the proportion of Biologics in 2018 is about 40.1%. Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment is widely used to treat Neuropathic Ulcers, Ischemic Ulcers and Neuro-ischemic Ulcers.The most proportion of Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment is Neuropathic Ulcers and the proportion in 2018 is 54.1%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 51.2% in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market
The global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment market size is projected to reach US$ 6903.1 million by 2027, from US$ 4355.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2027.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

The Major Players in the Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market include: The research covers the current Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

  • 3M

  • Smith & Nephew

  • Molnlycke Health Care

  • ConvaTec

  • Coloplast

  • Integra LifeSciences

  • Essity (BSN Medical)

  • Medline

  • B. Braun

  • Organogenesis

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Wound Care Dressings

  • Biologics

  • Therapy Devices

  • Antibiotic Medication

The proportion of Biologics in 2018 is about 40.1%, which is the biggest segment.

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Neuropathic Ulcers

  • Ischemic Ulcers

  • Neuro-ischemic Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment is widely used to treat Neuropathic Ulcers, Ischemic Ulcers and Neuro-ischemic Ulcers. The most proportion of Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment is Neuropathic Ulcers and the proportion in 2018 is 54.1%.

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18683079

The Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment business, the date to enter into the Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment market, Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment?

  • Who are the global key manufacturers of the Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

  • What are the Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Industry?

  • Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

  • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment market?

  • What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Purchase this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/18683079

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2020

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Wound Care Dressings
1.2.3 Biologics
1.2.4 Therapy Devices
1.2.5 Antibiotic Medication
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Neuropathic Ulcers
1.3.3 Ischemic Ulcers
1.3.4 Neuro-ischemic Ulcers
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Trends
2.3.2 Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Drivers
2.3.3 Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Challenges
2.3.4 Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Revenue
3.4 Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Revenue in 2020
3.5 Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America
6.1 North America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe
7.1 Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 3M
11.1.1 3M Company Details
11.1.2 3M Business Overview
11.1.3 3M Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Introduction
11.1.4 3M Revenue in Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 3M Recent Development
11.2 Smith & Nephew
11.2.1 Smith & Nephew Company Details
11.2.2 Smith & Nephew Business Overview
11.2.3 Smith & Nephew Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Introduction
11.2.4 Smith & Nephew Revenue in Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development
11.3 Molnlycke Health Care
11.3.1 Molnlycke Health Care Company Details
11.3.2 Molnlycke Health Care Business Overview
11.3.3 Molnlycke Health Care Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Introduction
11.3.4 Molnlycke Health Care Revenue in Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Molnlycke Health Care Recent Development

Continued..............

Detailed TOC of Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/18683079

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Ajay More

E-mail: sales@industryresearch.biz

Organization: Industry Research Biz

Phone: US +1424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187


Recommended Stories

  • FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Shot In Children, But Only One Stock Rises

    The FDA authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid vaccine for young children late Friday — but the vaccine stocks diverged.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    If you're looking for biotech stocks that can grow in value over the long term, you shouldn't necessarily pick this year's top-performing biotech player. Investors and would-be investors will want to watch how these treatments' clinical studies unfold.

  • Weed withdrawal: More than half of people using medical cannabis for pain experience withdrawal symptoms

    The use of cannabis, though safer than many other drugs, is not entirely without risk. AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file CC BY-ND In stark contrast to the overblown fears portrayed during decades past, these days, most people think cannabis is relatively harmless. While weed is indeed less dangerous than some other drugs, it is not without risks. In a study published Jan. 5, my colleagues and I found that 59% percent of people using medical cannabis for chronic pain experienced moderate to severe

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said When Pandemic Will End

    If there's anything most Americans can agree on, it's that we wish the coronavirus pandemic was just over already. (Whether or not we all agree on how to end it is, unfortunately, a different story.) So: When will it end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked just that during an interview with ABC13. Read on for what he said, as well as his comments about gathering with family and fri

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

    As life slowly returns to what it was before COVID, experts warn we should still take precautions. While concerts, sporting events and indoor dining are making a comeback, everyone should consider the risks beforehand says, Dr. Luke Palmisano MD, FACEP, CFL1 Associate Medical Director: Emergency Department Dignity Health California Hospital and CrossFit Health Physician. "In general the same set of guidelines should apply to each venue. There are high/low risk things about each venue and there a

  • Moderna to Delay Request for Approval of Covid Vaccine in Children After FDA Asks for More Time

    The drugmaker said Sunday that the FDA has asked for more time to review the data on its Covid vaccine.

  • Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

    Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ

  • Vaccine confers better protection than natural immunity, CDC finds

    A study published on Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that natural immunity offers far weaker protection against COVID-19 than a vaccine does.

  • People Are Sharing Small Things People Do That Actually Make Their Lives Harder Than They Have To Be

    For anyone who wants to get their life together a little more...View Entire Post ›

  • Florida COVID update: 2,020 cases added to state tally, fewer people in hospital

    Florida reported 2,020 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Thursday, according to Friday’s report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

  • Letters to the Editor: 'Shocking' piece on kids and COVID shots stokes hesitancy, pediatricians say

    Two pediatricians warn that the effects of COVID-19 on children cannot be measured only by deaths, and that vaccinating kids is crucial to controlling the pandemic.

  • Health Habits You Should Never Do After Age 60, According to Doctors

    It starts slowly—you may start panting after climbing two floors, miss your regular bus, or you can't remind the name of that actor from Maid. In your mind, you may feel a decade or two younger than you actually are, but aging is eventually catching up with you. This is the last moment you need to start treating your health seriously and dropping bad health habits. The good news is that you can still make a difference—"it is never too late to take up a new health habit at any age. Small changes

  • Let Them Eat Dirt

    Allergies, obesity, asthma, diabetes, auto-immune and intestinal disorders are all on the rise, with the incidence of some diseases doubling every ten years. New research points to changes in the ecosystem of microbes that live on and inside every one of us -- our microbiomes – as a major cause. But how could one’s gut microbes increase the odds of developing conditions as radically different as asthma and diabetes? Hosted by Good Morning America’s Becky Worley, and based on the book of the same

  • This Supplement Can Raise Your Cancer Risk, Experts Say

    The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) won't recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, and will warn that taking one supplement can actually raise cancer and heart disease risk, according to a draft statement posted on its website. The USPSTF has given most supplements an "I" grade—for insufficient evidence—in terms of preventing cancer and cardiovascular disease. But, citing strong scientific data, the group will recommend against ta

  • 2 Massachusetts Woman Feel Vindication After FDA Says Patients Must Be Warned of Breast Implant Risks

    WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

  • Dems close in on Medicare prescription drug negotiation compromise

    The issue was left out of last week’s social spending framework, but it may yet show up in the final bill.

  • Mental health problems have become America's shadow epidemic

    America’s mental health crisis began long before the coronavirus pandemic did, but a year and a half of loss, stress, isolation and treatment disruption has only increased the number of Americans struggling with their mental health.Why it matters: As demand rises well beyond pre-pandemic levels, the system is facing burned-out providers and staffing shortages, and even more people who need care aren’t getting it. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. S

  • False COVID-19 claims dominate Kansas legislative hearing on vaccine mandates

    Dozens of Kansans cited false claims about the COVID-19 vaccine and other public health measures.

  • Khloé Kardashian says she has COVID-19 for a 2nd time

    Khloé Kardashian says she has COVID-19 for a 2nd time

  • 5 Major Benefits of Taking Marijuana, According to Doctors

    In a first-ever legislation draft, Senator Chuck Schumer and his Democratic party have just proposed making marijuana legal at the federal level. Marijuana is now officially legalized in 18 states, with medical marijuana being legalized in 37. Doctors have been using medical marijuana to treat several different conditions, including forms of cancers, and neurological conditions. Here are five major benefits of using marijuana, according to doctors. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your he