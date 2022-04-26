Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market to 2029 - by Type, Clonality, Technique, Conjugate and Application

Company Logo

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market by Type, Clonality, Technique, Conjugate, and Application - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The diagnostic specialty antibodies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022-2029 to reach $39.99 billion by 2029.



Following a comprehensive primary and secondary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The growth of the diagnostic specialty antibodies market is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of diseases worldwide and the burden imposed on the people by these diseases, the rising incidences of unintended pregnancies, the increasing availability of funding for researchers with the use of diagnostic antibodies, and the increasing number of regulatory approvals of test kits containing diagnostic antibodies.



In addition to this, the high prevalence of diseases in emerging countries and the growing number of initiatives by public and private organizations supporting diagnosis activities to eradicate infectious diseases are expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the market is segmented into primary antibodies and secondary antibodies. The primary antibodies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. The capability of primary antibodies to easily bind to the target antigen is the key factor driving the demand for primary antibodies in the market. In addition, the mandatory requirement of primary antibodies in every assay and the regulatory approvals for primary antibody-based test kits have further promoted the growth of this segment.



Based on clonality, the market is segmented into monoclonal, polyclonal, and recombinant. The recombinant antibody segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Recombinant antibodies can be produced in a shorter duration than other clonal antibodies. These antibodies are more cost-effective and offer a better affinity to bind to the target antigen. Moreover, recombinant antibodies eliminate the problems associated with hybridomas, which further contributes to its demand in the market.



Based on conjugate, the market is segmented into conjugated antibodies and unconjugated antibodies. The unconjugated antibodies segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The high affinity and flexibility offered by unconjugated antibodies in assays is the key factor contributing to the growth of this segment. Also, the launch of unconjugated antibodies for disease diagnosis in the market further contributes to the growth of this segment.



Based on technique, the market is segmented into western blot, ELISA, lateral flow assay, immunohistochemistry, immunoprecipitation, immunocytochemistry, and others. The lateral flow assay segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing initiatives by public organizations promoting the usage of rapid test kits for improving the diagnosis rate are the key factors driving the demand for lateral flow assays in the market. Furthermore, lateral flow assays provide faster results than other techniques, such as western blot and IHC. Hence, these factors are expected to increase the demand for lateral flow assays in the market.



Based on application, the market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, pregnancy detection/fertility testing, and others. The oncology segment is estimated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The increase in the number of cancer screenings due to the rising incidences of cancer worldwide and the growing number of funding and investments for cancer diagnosis by various organizations are key factors contributing to the growth rate of this segment.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the diagnostic specialty antibodies market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.



North America is estimated to command the largest share of the diagnostic specialty antibodies market in 2022, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The increasing number of regulatory approvals and launches of antibodies and test kits containing diagnostic antibodies in the region and the high burden of infectious diseases and cancer are the major factors driving the growth of this market in North America. Moreover, the growing availability of research funding for diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's, and COVID-19 have further strengthened the market in the region.



Some of the key players operating in the global diagnostic antibody are Abcam plc (U.K.), F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Creative Diagnostics (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Santa Cruz Biotechnology (U.S.), Novus Biologicals, LLC (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc . (U.S.).

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. High Burden of Infectious and Chronic Diseases Globally

4.2.2. Increasing Funding for Clinical Trials and Research

4.2.3. Increasing Use of Immunoassays in Oncology

4.2.4. Technological Advancements in Immunoassays

4.2.5. Growing Demand for Pregnancy Testing Owing to Self-testing and Restricted Use of Contraceptives

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Use of Substitute Tests for Diagnosis

4.3.2. The Availability of Vaccines for Diseases Like Hepatitis, Tuberculosis, Influenza, Malaria, and Dengue

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Initiatives by Public and Private Organizations to Increase Diagnostic Testing

4.4.2. Emerging Economies

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Misleading Results With Antibody Tests

4.5.2. High Cost of Manufacturing Antibodies

4.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market



5. Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Primary Antibodies

5.3. Secondary Antibodies



6. Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Clonality

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Monoclonal Antibodies

6.3. Polyclonal Antibodies

6.4. Recombinant Antibodies



7. Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Infectious Diseases

7.2.1. Respiratory Infections

7.2.1.1. COVID-19

7.2.1.2. Pneumonia

7.2.1.3. Influenza

7.2.1.4. Tuberculosis (TB)

7.2.1.5. Other Respiratory Infections

7.2.2. Parasitic Infections

7.2.2.1. Dengue

7.2.2.2. Malaria

7.2.2.3. Other Parasitic Infections

7.2.3. Gastrointestinal (GI) Infections

7.2.3.1. Salmonellosis

7.2.3.2. E. coli Infections

7.2.3.3. Other GI Infections

7.2.4. Blood-borne Infections

7.2.4.1. Hepatitis

7.2.4.2. HIV

7.2.4.3. Other Blood-borne Infections

7.2.5. Other Infectious Diseases

7.3. Oncology

7.4. Pregnancy Detection/Fertility Testing

7.5. Cardiac Marker Testing

7.6. Other Applications



8. Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Technique

8.1. Introduction

8.2. ELISA

8.3. Lateral Flow Assay

8.4. Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

8.5. Immunoprecipitation (IP)

8.6. Western Blot (WB)

8.7. Immunocytochemistry (ICC)

8.8. Other Techniques



9. Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Conjugate

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Unconjugated Antibodies

9.3. Conjugated Antibodies



10. Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. U.K.

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

10.5. Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Market Share Analysis (2020)

11.4.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

11.4.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.4.3. Merck KGaA



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Abcam Plc

12.1.1. Business Overview

12.1.2. Financial Overview

12.1.3. Product Benchmarking

12.1.4. Strategic Developments

12.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

12.2.1. Business Overview

12.2.2. Financial Overview

12.2.3. Product Portfolio

12.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.3.1. Business Overview

12.3.2. Financial Overview

12.3.3. Product Portfolio

12.3.4. Strategic Developments

12.4. Creative Diagnostics

12.4.1. Business Overview

12.4.2. Product Portfolio

12.4.3. Strategic Developments

12.5. Merck KGaA

12.5.1. Business Overview

12.5.2. Financial Overview

12.5.3. Product Portfolio

12.6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.6.1. Business Overview

12.6.2. Financial Overview

12.6.3. Product Portfolio

12.6.4. Strategic Developments

12.7. Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.7.1. Business Overview

12.7.2. Financial Overview

12.7.3. Product Portfolio

12.8. Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc

12.8.1. Business Overview

12.8.2. Product Portfolio

12.8.3. Strategic Developments

12.9. Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc

12.9.1. Business Overview

12.9.2. Product Portfolio

12.10. Novus Biologicals, Llc

12.10.1. Business Overview

12.10.2. Financial Overview

12.10.3. Product Portfolio

12.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.11.1. Business Overview

12.11.2. Financial Overview

12.11.3. Product Portfolio



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l82ajk

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



