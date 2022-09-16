U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,866.50
    -35.50 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,723.00
    -251.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,804.25
    -130.50 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.80
    -15.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.26
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.40
    -6.90 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    -0.36 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0025 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.49
    +1.33 (+5.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1375
    -0.0092 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2590
    -0.1980 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,757.16
    -379.17 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.98
    -16.41 (-3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.04
    -3.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Global Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market to Reach $1.22 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR 8.1%

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market

Global Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market
Global Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market (2022-2027) by Type, Application, Source, Form, and Geography, with Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market is estimated to be worth USD 832.06 million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 1,228.24 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Market Segmentation

The Global Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market is segmented based on Type, Application, Source, Form, and Geography.

  • By Type, the market is classified into Carbohydrases , Proteases , Lipases , Polymerases & Nucleases , Other Enzymes.

  • By Application, the market is classified into Pharmaceuticals , Research & Biotechnology , Diagnostics , and Biocatalysts.

  • By Source, the market is classified into Microorganisms , Plants, and Animals.

  • By Form, the market is classified into Liquid and Dry.

  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The Global Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market is analyzed using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, suitable strategies have been devised for market growth.

Why Buy This Report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel within the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario within the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules & regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains competitive analysis using 'Positioning Quadrants'; a proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights

  • A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

  • Important market dynamics and trends

  • Market segmentation

  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

  • Market shares and strategies of key players

  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Demand for Non-Harmful Biological Catalysts in Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics

  • Increasing Clinical In the Vitro Diagnostics Industry

  • Rising Use of Enzyme-based Pharmaceutical Drug Formulations to Treat Chronic Disease

Restraints

  • Lack of Harmonization in the Regulatory Framework

  • High Adoption Costs Involved For Small & Medium Enterprises

Opportunities

  • Technological Innovations and Wide Industry Scope in the Enzymes Market

  • Massive Funding in the Biotechnology Sector and Momentum Rising in Molecular Diagnostics

Challenges

  • Concern Over Quality Of Enzymes Used In Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Carbohydrases
6.3 Proteases
6.4 Lipases
6.5 Polymerases & Nucleases
6.6 Other Enzymes

7 Global Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pharmaceuticals
7.3 Research & Biotechnology
7.4 Diagnostics
7.5 Biocatalysts

8 Global Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market, by Source
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Microorganisms
8.3 Plants
8.4 Animals

9 Global Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market, by Form
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Liquid
9.3 Dry

10 Americas' Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market

11 Europe's Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market

12 Middle East and Africa's Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market

13 APAC's Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Advanced Enzymes

  • Amano Enzyme

  • Amicogen

  • Antozyme Biotech

  • BASF

  • BBI Solutions

  • Biocatalysts

  • Biovet

  • Codexis

  • Dupont

  • Dyadic International

  • Enzyme Development Corporation

  • Merck

  • NAGASE & Co.

  • Novozymes

  • Roche Holding

  • Sanofi

  • Sekisui Diagnostics

  • Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5lewl

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Germany Seizes Assets of Russian Oil Giant Rosneft

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany seized the local unit of Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC as Berlin moves to take sweeping control of its energy industry, secure supplies and sever decades of deep dependence on Moscow for fuel. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options

  • Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

    Now-redundant, Ethereum miners are flocking to other proof-of-work (PoW) tokens after the network switched to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

  • AT&T CEO slams T-Mobile for its senior discounts marketing campaign

    AT&T CEO John Stankey has a message to rival T-Mobile: Cut the nonsense when advertising to seniors.

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Our Enphase Energy Forecast: More Sunny Days Ahead for This Solar Stock

    The shares have surged higher and reached our first price target. In the daily bar chart of ENPH, below, we can see that prices have reached our $321 price target. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is above the zero line and moving towards a fresh outright buy signal.

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s plunging energy imports confound expectations

    A revival would cause problems—and not just for Europe

  • 2 Automotive Lidar Stocks to Put on Your Radar

    While more and more automakers are adopting lidar technology for safer driving, a clear leader in the space has yet to emerge. Lidar, which stands for "light detection and ranging," uses lasers to allow cars to "see" other vehicles and potential obstacles in their path. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) has always been the lidar darling -- largely for being one of the first to go public, and early to win high-profile production contracts with Volvo for hands-free, eyes-off highway driving, and from Polestar.

  • Scottsdale's Store Capital plans to be acquired by Chicago, Singapore firms in multibillion-dollar deal

    Upon completion of the deal, valued at $14 billion, Store Capital will be a privately held company and no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange. On the news of the acquisition, Store Capital stock soared on Thursday, pushing up 20% higher at one point.

  • Korea’s Exports of Key Memory Chip Plummet as Demand Chills

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s exports of its most lucrative memory chip fell by the most since 2019, indicating a deepening slump in technology demand central to global economic growth.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Batt

  • 1 Green Flag for eBay

    eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is grappling with the headwinds from reopening economies. However, it has one green flag that could propel revenue and profits amid the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. This video highlights that factor.

  • Global cargo market sags as softer economy points to gloomy Christmas

    SYDNEY/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Global trade bellwethers like FedEx and Cathay Pacific Airways have cast a pall over the year-end holiday shopping season - the business slowdown they're seeing points to weaker-than-expected consumer demand, not a Christmas bonanza. FedEx, which on Thursday withdrew a forecast it issued just three months ago, said a global demand slowdown accelerated at the end of August and was on pace to worsen in the November quarter. "The lack of a 'freight wave' from China's re-opening was a negative sign for freight demand," said J.P Morgan analysts, who downgraded FedEx stock to "neutral" from "overweight" on the outlook warning.

  • Better Telecom Stock: AT&T vs. Verizon

    These two telecom titans dominated the U.S. market for years, but one currently has the edge as the better buy.

  • Oil Falls With Global Demand Concerns Coming to the Fore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell with demand concerns at the fore as the US Department of Energy walked back expectations of its plan to restock petroleum reserves and China considered allowing more fuel exports.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options Narrow After

  • Shell must accept it has lost the battle on fossil fuels

    Almost a year ago Shell bid “Vaarwel” to the Netherlands as the oil giant simplified its convoluted dual share structure, shifted its headquarters from the Hague to London, and chose post-Brexit Britain as its true home.

  • Peloton, Lululemon infringed on DISH network patents, judge decides

    A U.S. International Trade Commission judge has sided with DISH Network in a case alleging that Peloton, iFit, and Lululemon’s Mirror infringed on patents.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • IBM offloads $16B in pension obligations to MetLife, Prudential

    IBM, one of the Triangle’s largest employers, has transferred $16 billion in pension obligations to Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) and MetLife (NYSE: MET). IBM (NYSE: IBM), which has one of its largest campuses in Research Triangle Park, disclosed the news in a regulatory filing late Tuesday.

  • FedEx Tumbles After Pulling Annual Earnings Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. withdrew its earnings forecast on worsening business conditions, dragging the broader market down in a potentially worrying sign for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefie