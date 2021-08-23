U.S. markets closed

Global Diagnostics Enzyme Market Report 2021: Nuclease Enzymes are Expected to Dominate the Diagnostic Enzyme Market - Forecast to 2026

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diagnostics Enzyme Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The diagnostics enzyme market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

While COVID-19 had severely impacted the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors for a brief time due to the lockdown scenario but eventually it had helped them as it provided them an opportunity to make and launch new drugs or vaccines against COVID-19.

Many companies are developing COVID-19 vaccines and their adjuvants in a very short time by putting every resource available on their disposable as an imminent threat of COVID-19 looms over the world. The same goes for the diagnostics enzyme manufacturing companies as they are now busy with several things related to COVID-19, such as COVID-19 diagnostic kits, identification and analysis of the spike proteins, development of new enzyme-based treatment methods, and many other things.

For example, after the COVID-19 outbreak, researchers identified SARS-CoV-2 virus binds to an enzyme present in the human body called angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 which normally regulates blood pressure in the human body (PubMed, July 2020) and now researchers are working on this breakthrough to get the cure for COVID-19. Apart from this, other studies are also going on.

For the diagnostics enzyme market, the major growth factor is the increasing adoption of enzyme-based diagnostic tests couple with the innovations in diagnostics technologies. The new innovations and development in biotechnology domain, increasing chronic and infectious diseases and huge funding in research and development for the same.

Over the years Biotechnology sector came out as a one of the fastest growing market because of new research and development. For example, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology which had opened new gates for the recombinant DNA technology in medical, pharmaceutical, and other sectors. Other factors responsible for the growth of diagnostic enzyme market are rise in infectious and other chronic diseases all over the world, increasing interest of companies towards the enzyme because of its dynamic functions, and growing geriatric population worldwide.

The major restraining factor for the growth of diagnostic enzyme market is high sensitivity of enzymes towards pH and temperature. Enzymes are kind of protein which requires an optimum condition to be stable and perform its function, in two factors are very important in it, optimum pH and temperature.

A slight difference in these two factors can denature the enzyme leading to no or very poor result from the diagnostic kit and as in most of the countries except developed countries, the logistics and storage conditions are as not good as it should be to maintain the optimum condition for the enzyme. Another factor is cost of the enzyme which is usually very high due to the high cost associated with the production and isolation of the enzyme.

Key Market Trends

Nuclease Enzymes are Expected to Dominate the Diagnostic Enzyme Market During the Forecast Period

The nuclease enzymes are two of the most necessary and crucial enzymes which have a wide array of applications in pharmaceuticals, research, and development in biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, and others. Therefore, these enzymes are very important enzymes for all pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and molecular biology research institutes.

The use of nuclease enzymes is expected to increase manifolds during the forecast period due to new ongoing research in DNA sequencing and DNA amplification, RNA sequencing and RNA amplification, and the development of nucleases-based diagnostic kits for the detection of infectious diseases and some other applications. For example, in May 2020, Co-Diagnostics successfully tests a nuclease-based testing kit to identify COVID-19 in cancer cells, the kit is known as Logix Smart.

Similarly, In August 2020, Sherlock Biosciences entered a collaboration with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health (D-HH) to launch a clinical study of the Sherlock CRISPR nuclease-based SARS-CoV-2 kit for the detection of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Also, the rising demand and acceptance of personal and precision medicine for various chronic and genetic diseases is expected to increase the demand for nuclease enzymes in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The diagnostics enzyme market will be highly competitive due to the presence of some huge multinational enzyme companies and because of the new biotechnology companies in the market and their advanced and very critical research and innovations.

Some of the major market players of the diagnostics enzyme market are Sanofi Genzyme, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Codexis Inc., Aldevron, Amano Enzymes, Biocatalysts Ltd., Kaneka Eurogentec, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Enzyme Based Diagnostic Tests Coupled with the Innovations in Diagnostic Technologies
4.2.2 Growing Burden of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Sensitivity of Enzymes Towards pH and Temperature
4.3.2 Production and Isolation Cost of Enzymes
4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Polymerases and Nucleases
5.1.2 Carbohydrases
5.1.3 Proteases
5.1.4 Oxidases
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Clinical Chemistry
5.2.2 Molecular Diagnostics
5.2.3 Others
5.3 By End Users
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Clinical Laboratories
5.3.3 Others
5.4 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Sanofi SA
6.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
6.1.3 Codexis, Inc.
6.1.4 Amano Enzymes Inc.
6.1.5 Aldevron
6.1.6 American Laboratories, Inc.
6.1.7 Biocatalysts Ltd.
6.1.8 Kaneka Eurogentec
6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.1.10 EKF Diagnostics

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32uvfl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-diagnostics-enzyme-market-report-2021-nuclease-enzymes-are-expected-to-dominate-the-diagnostic-enzyme-market---forecast-to-2026-301360693.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

