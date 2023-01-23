The Global Dialysis Disposable Devices Market is forecast to grow by $2234.03 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Dialysis Disposable Devices Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the dialysis disposable devices market and is forecast to grow by $2234.03 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period.

Our report on the dialysis disposable devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of CKD, the rise in the geriatric population, and lucrative opportunities in emerging economies.



The dialysis disposable devices market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Hospitals and clinics

• Diagnostic centers

• Home care

• Ambulatory care centers



By Product Type

• Dialysis catheters

• Urethral catheters

• Dialysis drainage bags

• Dialysis care kits

• Dialysis fistula needles



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing adoption of home dialysis as one of the prime reasons driving the dialysis disposable devices market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances and rising demand for distribution through online channels and retailers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the dialysis disposable devices market covers the following areas:

• Dialysis disposable devices market sizing

• Dialysis disposable devices market forecast

• Dialysis disposable devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dialysis disposable devices market vendors that include AngioDynamics Inc., Argon Medical Devices Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Dialife SA, FARMASOL Medical Products Ind. and Trd. Co., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd., JMS Co. Ltd., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., MEDTECH DEVICES, Medtronic Plc, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Poly Medicure Ltd., Serumwerk Bernburg AG, Trivitron Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the dialysis disposable devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

