Global Dialysis Market (2022 to 2030) - Improved Healthcare Infrastructure and Growing Focus on the Effective Management of the Kidney Diseases are Likely to Create Growth Opportunities

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dialysis Market by Dialysis Type, Products & Services, End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dialysis Market size was valued to USD 105.58 billion in 2021, and is predicted to garner USD 145.85 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022-2030.

Dialysis is a renal replacement therapy where excess water, salts, solutes, and toxins are removed from the blood of the patients whose kidneys do not perform these functions naturally. This is a blood purification procedure where toxins and excess fluids are removed from the body, thereby restoring the electrolyte balance of the blood.



Dialysis holds wide applications in treatment of chronic kidney diseases, acute renal injury, for those expecting a kidney transplant, or as a permanent measure where a transplant is not advisable. There are two types of dialysis such as Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis. Hemodialysis includes extra-corporeal purification of blood, whereas Peritoneal Dialysis includes blood purification by using peritoneum in the patient's abdomen for dialysis.



Market Dynamics and Trends

According to the National Kidney Foundation, 10% of the global population is affected by chronic kidney diseases; of which more than a million die each year due to lack of affordable treatments. This scenario has increased the penetration of dialysis treatment over the years, thereby supplementing the growth of the global dialysis market.



Additionally, increase in funding for better dialysis products and services, as well as growing number of patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), further propagates the growth of dialysis market. The increasing prevalence of diabetes that initially affects kidney functioning is likely to positively impact the dialysis market size throughout the forecast period.



However, risks & complications associated with dialysis, and product recall may limit the growth of the dialysis market.



Furthermore, rising incidences of kidney failures, lack of kidney donors for transplantations, tedious kidney transplant procedures, and increasing demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment shall create new opportunities for the growth of global dialysis market in the future.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The dialysis market share has been analyzed based on dialysis type, products & services, end user, and geography.



Based on type, the dialysis market is segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment is further divided into conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis. Based on products & services, the market covers equipment, consumables, drugs, and services.

The equipment segment is further divided into dialysis machines, water treatment systems, and others. The consumables segment is further distributed as dialyzers, catheters, and others. Based on the end user, the dialysis market is classified into in-center dialysis and home dialysis. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Geographical Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global dialysis market throughout the forecast period, accounting for the highest market share. This is attributed to factors such as presence of a hefty number of patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases in the U.S. & Canada, shortage of kidney donors, high consumer awareness, well-established health-care infrastructures, and advancements in medical technologies.



Asia-Pacific region is expected to demonstrate a substantial growth rate, holding the highest CAGR values in the global dialysis market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as increased purchasing power of the patients, increasing prevalence pool of diabetes & hypertension, improving compensation scenario, as well as advancements in healthcare infrastructures and medical technologies, are propagating the growth of the global dialysis market.



Competitive Landscape

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as Baxter International, Inc., DaVita Inc., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., NxStage Medical, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Medicators, Inc, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Nipro Corporation, B. Braun Avitum AG, Diaverum Deutschland GmbH, and others are provided in the dialysis market report.



An upsurge in R&D activities and advancement in product technologies along with new product launches by the key players, is leading the healthcare infrastructure to new heights, thereby creating lucrative opportunities in the global dialysis market.



