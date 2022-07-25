U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

Global Dialysis Market to Generate USD 145.85 billion by 2030, Highlights a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Next Move Strategy Consulting
·6 min read
Next Move Strategy Consulting
Next Move Strategy Consulting

Rise in prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) and increase in research and development activities drive the global dialysis market growth.

New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global dialysis market generated USD 105.58 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate USD 145.85 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030. The research analyzes the top segments along with regions to help leading market players and investors in determining the expansion strategy and investment feasibility. Moreover, the research highlights the competitive scenario.

Analyzing the entire scenario in 420 pages along with nearly 600 tables and around 300 figures, the report aims to become a source of analysis about the current market scenario and offer estimations about the coming years. The research also offers the Covid-19 impact analysis and highlights the impact of pandemic on the global dialysis market size.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/Dialysis-Market/request-sample

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 105.58 billion

Market Size in 2030

USD 145.85 billion

CAGR

3.6%

No. of Pages

420

Tables

598

Figures

298

Segments covered

Type, Products & Services, End User, and Geography.

Drivers

Rise in prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD)

Increase in research and development activities

Opportunities

Enhanced healthcare infrastructure

Focus on the effective management of the kidney diseases

The report provides a detailed analysis of driving factors, growth-limiting factors, and opportunities of the global dialysis market. This analysis is helpful in determining steps to be taken to tap on driving factors and opportunities to achieve sustainable growth. Rise in prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD), surge in new product approvals, and increase in research and development activities drive the growth of the market. However, high cost of dialysis services and lack of proper reimbursement scenario hinder the market growth.

Commenting on the opportunities that would help market players in enhancing the dialysis market share in the next few years, the Lead Analyst for the Life Sciences & Healthcare category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, highlighted, “High unmet needs and economic development of the developing countries, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and focus on the effective management of the kidney diseases create new opportunities in the coming years.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/dialysis-market

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global dialysis market based on type, products & services, end user, and geography. As per the report, the type segment is bifurcated into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The report further segments the hemodialysis segment into conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis.

On the basis of products & services, the research further segments the market into equipment, consumables, drugs, and services. As per the report, the equipment segment is sub-segmented into dialysis machines, water treatment systems, and others. The consumables segment is sub-divided into as dialyzers, catheters, and others. On the basis of end user, the report sub-segments the market into in-center dialysis and home dialysis.

Need a customized report, get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

Based on geography, the research further divides the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. As per the report, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, and is expected to maintain its highest share throughout the forecast period. This is due to large patient base suffering from chronic kidney diseases, established healthcare infrastructure, and advanced technological tools and equipment. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register a considerable growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of diabetes & hypertension, improved compensation scenario, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The report analyzes these regions and their respective countries on the basis of segments and sub-segments. Tables and figures are utilized to represent the information and statistics in a better manner. These insights are helpful in devising strategies and next steps to gain a strong foothold in the dialysis industry.

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing: https://www.nextmsc.com/Dialysis-Market/inquire-before-buying

The research offers a detailed competitive scenario of the global dialysis market. Leading players analyzed in the report include Baxter International, Inc., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., DaVita, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, NxStage Medical, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Medicators, Inc., Nipro Corporation, Diaverum Deutschland GmbH, B. Braun Avitum AG, and others. The report highlights the key strategies and development of these players along with business performance.

Buy a full report here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/dialysis-market

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Hemodialysis Market by Product & Service (Equipment, Consumable, Drug, Service), Type (Conventional, Daily, Nocturnal), End User (In-Center Dialysis, Home Dialysis) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Capsule Endoscopy Market by Component (Capsule Endoscope, Work Stations and Recorders), Accessory (Wireless Capsule, Workstations & Recorders), Disease Type (Small Intestine Disorder, Esophageal Disorder, Colonic Disorder) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Digital Pathology Market by Product (Scanner, Software, Storage Systems, Communication System), Type (Human, Veterinary), End User (Educational, Clinical, Pharma & Biotech Companies), Application (Teleconsultation, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery, Training & Education) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm that has been committed to provide strategically analyzed well documented latest research reports to its clients. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from, what makes Next Move different from the rest is its top quality research and the obsession of turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bits of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients to take critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally that includes 90% of the Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts are constantly tracking various high growth markets and identifying hidden opportunities in each sector or the industry. We provide one of the industry’s best quality syndicate as well as custom research reports across 10 different industry verticals. We are committed to deliver high quality research solutions in accordance to your business needs. Our industry standard delivery solutions that range from the pre consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure right strategic decision making for businesses.

CONTACT: Joseph Lawrence Head - Client Engagement & Servicing Next Move Strategy Consulting E-Mail: Joseph@nextmsc.com Direct: +1-217-650-7991 You can also email us at - info@nextmsc.com Website: www.nextmsc.com


