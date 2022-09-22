U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

Global Dialysis Market to Reach $142.92 Billion by 2027

0
·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dialysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global dialysis market reached a value of US$ 104.13 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 142.92 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.42% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Dialysis Market Trends:

The growing number of diabetic and hypertension patients along with the increasing incidences of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) are primarily driving the global dialysis market. In line with this, the rising cases of chronic kidney disease (CKD), which has impelled patients to opt for hemodialysis to enhance their health while reducing the chances of developing nerve damage, are also propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the shifting patient preferences from kidney transplantation towards dialysis to reduce health complications and improve quality care are positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the elevating inclination towards home dialysis, especially among the geriatric population suffering from chronic kidney dysfunctions, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, various initiatives undertaken by public healthcare organizations to spread awareness regarding the significance of maintaining kidney health and easy accessibility to multiple renal treatment options are further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the increasing government investments in upgrading healthcare infrastructures coupled with extensive R&D activities and clinical trials for treating CKD are also bolstering the global market.

Furthermore, the elevating prevalence of acute kidney injuries in COVID-19 infected patients is augmenting the demand for renal replacement therapy, including dialysis. Additionally, the introduction of sorbent-based regenerative technology that enables the delivery of high-dose dialysis with a low volume of dialysis solution while removing toxins is expected to drive the global dialysis market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Type:

  • Hemodialysis

  • Conventional Hemodialysis

  • Short Daily Hemodialysis

  • Nocturnal Hemodialysis

  • Peritoneal Dialysis

  • Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

  • Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

Breakup by Product and Services:

  • Services

  • Equipment

  • Dialysis Machines

  • Water Treatment Systems

  • Others

  • Consumables

  • Dialyzers

  • Catheters

  • Others

  • Dialysis Drugs

Breakup by End User:

  • In-center Dialysis

  • Home Dialysis

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Dialysis Market

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by Product and Services

8 Market Breakup by End User

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Asahi Kasei Corporation

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Becton Dickinson and Company

  • DaVita Inc.

  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

  • JMS Co. Ltd.

  • Medtronic plc

  • Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

  • NIPRO Corporation

  • Satellite Healthcare Inc.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tpxyuf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dialysis-market-to-reach-142-92-billion-by-2027--301631107.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

