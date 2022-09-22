Global Dialysis Market to Reach $142.92 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dialysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global dialysis market reached a value of US$ 104.13 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 142.92 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.42% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Dialysis Market Trends:

The growing number of diabetic and hypertension patients along with the increasing incidences of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) are primarily driving the global dialysis market. In line with this, the rising cases of chronic kidney disease (CKD), which has impelled patients to opt for hemodialysis to enhance their health while reducing the chances of developing nerve damage, are also propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the shifting patient preferences from kidney transplantation towards dialysis to reduce health complications and improve quality care are positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the elevating inclination towards home dialysis, especially among the geriatric population suffering from chronic kidney dysfunctions, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, various initiatives undertaken by public healthcare organizations to spread awareness regarding the significance of maintaining kidney health and easy accessibility to multiple renal treatment options are further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the increasing government investments in upgrading healthcare infrastructures coupled with extensive R&D activities and clinical trials for treating CKD are also bolstering the global market.

Story continues

Furthermore, the elevating prevalence of acute kidney injuries in COVID-19 infected patients is augmenting the demand for renal replacement therapy, including dialysis. Additionally, the introduction of sorbent-based regenerative technology that enables the delivery of high-dose dialysis with a low volume of dialysis solution while removing toxins is expected to drive the global dialysis market in the coming years.



Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Type:

Hemodialysis

Conventional Hemodialysis

Short Daily Hemodialysis

Nocturnal Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

Breakup by Product and Services:

Services

Equipment

Dialysis Machines

Water Treatment Systems

Others

Consumables

Dialyzers

Catheters

Others

Dialysis Drugs

Breakup by End User:

In-center Dialysis

Home Dialysis

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Dialysis Market



6 Market Breakup by Type



7 Market Breakup by Product and Services



8 Market Breakup by End User



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

DaVita Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

JMS Co. Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

NIPRO Corporation

Satellite Healthcare Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tpxyuf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dialysis-market-to-reach-142-92-billion-by-2027--301631107.html

SOURCE Research and Markets