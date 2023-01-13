U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,963.50
    -40.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,028.00
    -291.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,396.75
    -137.50 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,867.80
    -18.00 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.80
    +0.41 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.30
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.24 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    -0.0057 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4760
    +0.0270 (+0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    19.27
    -1.82 (-8.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    -0.0049 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1490
    -1.1640 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,854.39
    +542.03 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.53
    +9.41 (+2.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,833.08
    +39.04 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Global Dialysis Services Market Outlook 2022-2027: Rising Prevalence of CKD & ESKD and Increasing Mergers & Acquisitions Bodes Well for the Sector

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dialysis Services Market

Dialysis Services Market
Dialysis Services Market

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dialysis Services Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dialysis services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.64% during 2021-2027

The market growth is driven by various factors, varying from region to region. In developed countries, the high expenditure and a large number of dialysis patient population drive market growth. On another side, increasing government initiatives to improve kidney health in developing countries and a broad patient population with chronic and acute kidney failure drive high demand for dialysis.

Dialysis is one of the essential medical procedures that help to remove excess fluid and waste products from the blood by filtering the blood when a patient's kidney stops working correctly or thoroughly. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, hypertension and infectious diseases highly impacts kidney function. Currently dialysis services market shows progressive growth. The leading market players are interested in inorganic growth factors. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market and brought new dimensions to home care dialysis services.

Globally, North America dominates the global dialysis services market. Further, the increasing prevalence of CKD and ESKD conditions in the US has increased expenditure and driven market growth. The United State Renal Data System 2020 Annual Data revealed that Medicare expenditure for dialysis services had risen recently. The annual spending per person was more than double for patients ages 66 and older with CKD conditions compared with those without CKD. Along with hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis services penetration is increasing consistently in the US.

MARKET TRENDS

INCREASING PREFERENCE FOR HOME DIALYSIS

Home dialysis service adoption has significantly increased due to several factors like the COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing patient population, and technological advancements. The dialysis-required population is growing highly in low-middle-income countries.

It increased the demand for home dialysis services. Globally, a substantial number of patients/people lack access to kidney care, and millions die due to kidney failure every year. Home dialysis services came forward in recent years to fill the gap in dialysis care & services access.

INCREASING MOBILE DIALYSIS SERVICES

The shift towards mobile and ambulatory care has increased significantly in the dialysis services market due to the increasing burden on healthcare services.

Now, dialysis services are available right outside of their homes. Mobile dialysis providers are rapidly increasing in developed countries. Growing expenditure on dialysis services and the availability of mobile dialysis services show significant market growth opportunities.

MARKET SEGMENTATIONS

INSIGHTS BY SERVICE TYPE

The global dialysis services market by service is segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In 2021, the hemodialysis (HD) segment accounted for 87.50% industry share in the global dialysis market. In hemodialysis, the dialysis machine removes blood from the human body, filters it through the dialyzer, also known as an artificial kidney, and returns the cleaned blood to the body. It is widely available at the patient home, and the COVID-19 pandemic significantly improved the demand for home hemodialysis.

Hemodialysis is one of the most common and widely performed dialysis procedure forms of kidney replacement therapy in the world, with accounted for around 70% of all KRT and 89% of all dialysis. Further, around 90% of all patients receive hemodialysis, even if hemodialysis has drawbacks. In the US, the cost of hemodialysis care in the Medicare system is an average of USD 90,000 per patient yearly, for a total of USD 28 billion.

INSIGHTS BY DISEASE TYPE

The global dialysis services market by disease is segmented into chronic and acute kidney failure. The increasing prevalence of chronic and acute kidney failure conditions is one of the major factors driving the adoption of dialysis services. The higher prevalence of CKD across the world accounted for more than 10% population, which contributed to the higher segmental industry growth.

In 2021, the chronic kidney failure segment accounted for a higher market share of around 78.56% and is likely to dominate the industry throughout the forecast period. It is one of the leading immense public health concerns. There is already an increasing burden of diseases, and the cost of receiving suitable care for chronic kidney failure is overwhelming in many countries.

INSIGHTS BY AGE GROUP

The global dialysis services market is segmented by age group into those above 60 and below 60. The higher dialysis patient population accounted for more than 60 years of age. Globally, the rising aging population drives the significant growth of dialysis services.

The increasing elderly/geriatric population with various kidney disorders is one of the major factors driving the industry's growth. WHO stated that the 60 years & over, the population will reach nearly double from 12% to 22% from 2015 to 2050. In addition, the less than the 60-year population is also growing rapidly, contributing to 1/3 of the dialysis patient population. In 2021, above 60 age group segments accounted for around 77.50% market share 2021.

INSIGHTS BY END-USERS

In-center dialysis is one of the leading end-user segments, with a higher dialysis services market share in 2021. Leading industry players such as DaVita Inc. and Fresenius Medical accounted for the higher revenue by in-center dialysis delivery. In 2021, around 80% of dialysis revenue and 76% of dialysis treatment of DaVita accounted by the in-center dialysis segment.

The home dialysis segment accounts for 21.87% market share in the global dialysis services market and is growing at a CAGR of 3.26% during the forecast period. Home-based dialysis services include home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

Many of the key dialysis service providers offer certain support services for dialysis patients who prefer and can perform either home hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis in their homes. Home-based hemodialysis support services include equipment and supplies, training, patient monitoring, on-call support services, and follow-up assistance.

GEOGRAPHICAL LANDSCAPE

North America accounts for 32.56% of the market share in the global dialysis services market. It is one of the leading regions for dialysis services due to the high chronic kidney disease prevalence and constantly increasing dialysis services rate.

Also, the higher healthcare expenditure and healthcare services availability are factors driving high consumption in the region. The rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and other chronic disorders are primary factors driving the industry growth in the region. In 2019, around 40 million adult patients population estimated with chronic kidney disorders significantly demanded dialysis services.

Behind North America, Europe is one of the rapidly growing regions with a strong presence of dialysis services network, and its industry share is expected to cross USD 24.71 billion by 2027.

The consistently increasing prevalence of ESKD and a growing number of renal replacement therapies drive the significant demand for dialysis services in the region. The UK is one of the rapidly growing countries in Europe. Further, Italy holds a vital growth opportunity in dialysis services due to the country's increasing number of dialysis patients.

The APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth of 4.29% in the dialysis services market. The increasing prevalence of various chronic conditions and the increase in the number of patient pollution will lead to the demand for dialysis services.

China and India are two major countries with higher prevalences of diabetes, hypertension, and infectious diseases, leading to increasing CKD and AKI prevalence. In addition, the introduction of country-based plans for reimbursement and increasing access to services drive the industry in this region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Braun Melsungen, DaVita, Dialysis Clinic (DCI), Fresenius Medical Care, and Innovative Renal Care are leading players in the global dialysis services market.

The dialysis market is highly competitive due to domestic, regional, and international players. Also, the geographical presence of key industry players and their broad distribution channels increases market competitiveness through their primary dialysis services delivery strategies. During the pandemic, some key players have increased their dialysis delivery network through in-center dialysis, home dialysis, and hospital dialysis network, which helped to develop a solid customer base for industry players, providing high revenue growth.

Merger & Acquisitions: In recent years, several mergers and acquisitions have happened in the dialysis services market. Most prominent industry players acquired several small and mid-sized dialysis service providers for business expansion. After the COVID-19 pandemic, significant changes happened in the industry through mergers and acquisitions. The industry has become increasingly concentrated through mergers and acquisitions. Currently, dialysis services are provided by multinational and well-established firms.

Key Vendors

  • B.Braun Melsungen AG

  • Baxter

  • DaVita

  • Dialysis Clinic

  • Fresenius Medical Care

  • Innovative Renal Care

  • NephroPlus

Other Prominent Vendors

  • ARC Dialysis

  • Apollo Dialysis

  • Allmed Medical Care

  • ADMS (Atlantic Dialysis Management Services)

  • Apex Kidney Care

  • Centers for Dialysis Care

  • Diaverum Deutschland

  • Dialife SA

  • KfH Kidney Centre

  • Northwest Kidney Centers

  • Rogosin Institutes

  • PREMIER DIALYSIS

  • Satellite Healthcare

  • Sanderling Healthcare

  • Terumo

  • US Renal Care

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview

8 Premium Insights
8.1 Overview
8.2 Dialysis Services: Market Segmentation

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Increasing Preferences for Home Dialysis
9.2 Increasing Mobile Dialysis Service
9.3 Increasing Government Initiatives for Kidney Health

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Increasing Prevalence of CKD & ESKD
10.2 Increasing Kidney Care Initiatives
10.3 Increasing Mergers & Acquisitions in Dialysis Service Industry

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Complications in Dialysis Services
11.2 Higher Mortality Rate Amongst Dialysis Patients
11.3 High Cost of Dialysis Services

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis

13 Service
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Hemodialysis
13.4 Peritoneal Dialysis

14 Disease
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Chronic Kidney Failure
14.4 Acute Kidney Failure

15 Age-Group
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Above 60-Age Group
15.4 Less Than 60

16 End-User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 In-Center Dialysis
16.4 Home Dialysis
16.5 Hospital Dialysis

17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3h43b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

    The two knew from the start they were working on fake accounts, according to a lawsuit filed by JP Morgan.

  • Where Will Europe Get Its Diesel From in 23 Days’ Time?

    (Bloomberg) -- In just over three weeks, seaborne deliveries of diesel from the European Union’s single biggest external supplier will be all but banned.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpGoogle, Nvidia Express Concerns to FTC About Microsoft’s Activision DealWho will step in to plug this enormou

  • Wells Fargo profit falls 50% on higher reserves, costs

    (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co on Friday reported a 50% decline in profit for the fourth quarter as the bank racked up more than $3 billion in costs related to a fake accounts scandal and boosted loan loss reserves for a potential economic slowdown. Provision for credit losses was $957 million in the quarter, compared with a $452 million release a year earlier. Provision for credit losses in the quarter included a $397 million increase in the allowance for credit losses primarily reflecting loan growth, as well as a less favorable economic environment, the bank said.

  • Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is annoyed employees didn’t listen to his back-to-office request—and now he’s ordering a return

    Starting Jan. 30, Starbucks employees are expected to be in the office three days a week.

  • Own GE HealthCare Stock? Here's What You Need to Know About the Spin-Off

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has completed the first part of its breakup, and GE shareholders are now owners of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC). But what should you make of the change, and are the shares worth selling, adding to, or initiating a new position in? Here's the lowdown.

  • Volkswagen Group deliveries lowest in over a decade

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The Volkswagen Group reported its lowest sales in over a decade in 2022 as COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine upended supply chains, and a fourth-quarter recovery risks running into further challenges this year. The German group, whose brands range from mass-market VWs and Skodas to premium Audis and Bentleys, said on Thursday it delivered 8.3 million vehicles to customers last year. That indicates it will remain in second place globally for the third year in a row behind Japan's Toyota Group, which by November had already produced over 9.5 million cars.

  • Alibaba drives deeper into autonomous driving market with Geely partnership in smart car systems

    Alibaba Group Holding has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with major Chinese carmaker Geely Holding to develop smart car systems, marking the e-commerce giant's fresh efforts to gain a foothold in the autonomous driving market. While self-driving technology has yet to be widely adopted and remains unprofitable, its vast potential has attracted investments from technology firms and carmakers. Last year, the cloud service subsidiary of Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post, also

  • How Long Will $400k Last Me in Retirement?

    Data from the Federal Reserve shows that the average savings in the United States at retirement age is just $255,200. So if you find yourself with $400,000 in assets at retirement age, congratulations! You're doing much better than average. But how … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $400k Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Burger King Makes a Big Move in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    Burger King has seen better days. Once the Pepsi to McDonald's Coke, the Restaurant Brands International chain has fallen to number three in the U.S., slipping behind Wendy's . On the positive side, however, Burger King has great brand recognition.

  • Your Guide to Fourth-Quarter Bank Earnings

    The wait is over: It’s bank-earnings time. Profits were up at America’s two largest banks in the fourth quarter, but JPMorgan is predicting recession. Here’s how the banks did: + [At JPMorgan, profit rose 6% and revenue jumped 18%](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-01-13-2023/card/jpmorgan-profit-jumps-but-bank-now-predicting-mild-recession-jUhLb5ZsbmTCRV7Kvqmf). The bank set aside $1.4 billion for potential loan losses in a mild recession. + [Bank of America profit rose 2

  • Musk bets big on beating shareholders at 'funding secured' trial

    Elon Musk is set to become the rare CEO to fight a securities class action at trial next week, where he will defend his 2018 tweet announcing he had "funding secured" to take Tesla Inc private. As a result, the jury will need to determine only if the statements impacted Tesla's share prices, if Musk acted knowingly, and the amount of any damages. Judge Edward Chen's ruling in May means that shareholders are "starting with runners on base," he said.

  • Microsoft offers salaried workers unlimited time off

    Microsoft is joining the list of companies providing unlimited time off to its salaried workers.

  • Gas Prices Steady For Now - But Here's Where They're Headed

    Gasoline prices remain stable and have risen only slightly as demand returns. The national average is $3.26 per gallon, which is down $0.05 from a week ago, but rose by $0.05 from a month ago, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail fuel pricing information. Depending on the amount of gasoline used by consumers, the price of gasoline could remain under $4 a gallon, De Haan said.

  • ConocoPhillips in Talks to Sell Venezuelan Oil in U.S. to Recover Billions It Is Owed

    The Houston-based oil company has had preliminary discussions with Venezuela’s state oil firm, PdVSA

  • Wells Fargo Says Regulatory Settlement Hit Earnings

    Wells Fargo Co.’s earnings just landed. The bank took a big charge tied to [_**a $3.7 billion settlement**_](https://www.wsj.com/articles/wells-fargo-reaches-3-7-billion-deal-with-regulators-over-consumer-banking-11671546132?mod=article_inline) with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau late last year to settle allegations that it harmed more than 16 million people with deposit accounts, auto loans and mortgages. + The bank earned $2.86 billion, down 50% from $5.75 billion in the [year-earlie

  • JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citi beat earnings expectations, but worries about ‘headwinds’ remain

    U.S.'s largest banks by market cap top their profit targets its earnings target but CEO Jamie Dimon warns of uncertain economic times ahead

  • As Microsoft Adds Unlimited Time Off ‘Perk,’ When Is It Really to Employee’s Benefit?

    Microsoft announced its U.S. employees can take unlimited time off, a perk it calls "discretionary time off," which will start Jan. 16. While this seems like a dream benefit, some experts argue that...

  • 3 Tobacco Stocks to Watch on Impressive Industry Trends

    The Zacks Tobacco industry players are benefiting from solid pricing power as well as focus on innovation and expansion of low-risk products. These upsides bode well for Philip Morris (PM), British American Tobacco (BTI) and Turning Point Brands (TPB).

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook to Take a 40% Pay Cut This Year

    Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has asked for a big cut in compensation this year. Mr. Cook’s total compensation target for 2023 will be $49 million, the company said in a Thursday filing. The iPhone giant said its board committee on executive compensation took into consideration shareholder feedback as well as a recommendation from Mr. Cook in making the adjustment.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Is Building a Base Pattern: Can We Build a Case to Buy?

    Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs were raised to an "overweight" (buy) recommendation by an influential sell-side firm Thursday. Trading volume does not (yet) fit the classic picture which would show us increasing volume from the "head." The candles show a bottom reversal pattern in late October but candles do not give us price targets.