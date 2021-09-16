U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

Global Diamond Mining to 2025 - Analysing Reserves and Production by Country, Global Assets and Projects, Demand Drivers and Key Players

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Summary Global rough diamonds production is expected to recover by 1. 4%, to reach 112. 99 million carats (Mct) in 2021, after registering an estimated 19. 4% decline to 111.

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diamond Mining to 2025 - Analysing Reserves and Production by Country, Global Assets and Projects, Demand Drivers and Key Players" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151173/?utm_source=GNW
4Mct in 2020. Output from Botswana (+37%), Canada (+16.6%) and Angola (+26.3%) will be significant to the overall growth. In contrast, production will completely cease in Australia, owing to the closure of the Argyle mine, which ceased in November 2020. Production over the forecast period (2021-2025) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5%, to reach 124.8Mct in 2025. Russia, which holds some of the world’s largest diamond deposits, is expected to remain the world’s largest supplier. With potential diamond mines, Botswana, Canada and the DRC are also expected to remain prominent suppliers of rough diamonds to global markets. Furthermore, Angola will emerge among the top five producers globally, and eventually surpass the DRC to become the fourth largest towards the latter part of the forecast period.

Scope
- The report contains an overview of the global diamond mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global diamond mining industry.
- It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

Reasons to Buy
- Comprehensive evaluation of the impact of COVID-19 on global diamond industry
- To gain an understanding of the global diamond mining industry, relevant driving factors
- To understand historical and forecast trend on global diamond production
- To identify key players in the global diamond mining industry
- To identify major active, exploration and development projects by region
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151173/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


