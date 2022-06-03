U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.00
    -21.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,120.00
    -103.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,778.00
    -115.75 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.00
    -8.90 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.16
    -0.71 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.00
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.27
    -0.42 (-1.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2564
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1710
    +0.3010 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,848.03
    -70.31 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    644.94
    -1.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Global Diaphragm Pump Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Xylem, Dover and Flowserve Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diaphragm Pump Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Mechanism (Air Operated and Electrical Operated), By Discharge Pressure, By Operation, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Diaphragm Pump Market size is expected to reach $7.3 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

A diaphragm pump, commonly referred to as a membrane pump, is a highly well-known type of positive displacement pump. In addition, in fluid pumping, a diaphragm pump combines the reciprocating action of a thermoplastic, Teflon, or rubber diaphragm with equivalent valves (flap valves, globe valves, check valves, butterfly valves, or any other type of valve) on both sides of the diaphragm.

Diaphragm pumps are commonly employed in a variety of factories because they can handle a wide range of fluids. Moreover, diaphragm pumps are known for their high viscous moveable property, which allows them to move liquids with high, medium, or low viscosity as well as liquids with high solid content. To handle a variety of severe chemicals, such as acids, this pump can be built from various body materials and membranes.

Pharmaceutical, oil and gas, food and beverage, and other industries rely heavily on diaphragm pumps. Additionally, some of the growth catalysts for the overall diaphragm pump market are increased global demand for medications, petroleum, and other food products and growing demand for diaphragm pumps in government projects.

A diaphragm pump is a positive displacement pump that employs a combination of reciprocating action and either a flapper valve or a ball valve to transfer liquids. It can be hydraulically or mechanically activated. In addition, Self-priming diaphragm pumps are good for thick liquids. Moreover, Diaphragm pumps are employed in almost every major industry and are typically used to transfer abrasive fluids such as concrete, acids, and chemicals. They're also widespread in cars and airplanes.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the global movement of people, commodities, and services in most of the countries where the manufacturing of diaphragm pumps is widespread. A number of local, state, and national governments have imposed various restrictions on the conduct of business and travel, such as stay-at-home orders and quarantines, as part of their increased efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, resulting in a significant number of business slowdowns and closures.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant reduction in business activities (including a drop in demand for a wide range of goods and services), weakened economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, significant economic uncertainty, and volatility in the financial and commodity markets, including a drop in global demand for oil and gas combined with excess supply due to OPEC disagreements. Moreover, the disruption of all of the aforementioned activities resulted in a fall in diaphragm pump demand, which had an adverse impact on the overall market during the pandemic period.

Market Growth Factors:

The massive demand for these pumps from the Water and Wastewater Industry

As the global demand for water grows, the amount of wastewater produced and the pollution load on the environment grows as well. As a result, governments all over the world have enacted severe policies and regulations for both urban and industrial wastewater treatment. Approximately two-thirds of the world's population lives in locations where water scarcity occurs at least once a year. Around half of the people who are affected by water, scarcity lives in India and China. As a result, demand for wastewater treatment, which is generated as a result of human and industrial sector water usage, is predicted to rise in order to increase water efficiency and meet water demands.

A growing number of technological developments

Many tiny diaphragm pumps have been developed as a result of technological breakthroughs, and their designs are quite simple. Moreover, diaphragm pumps include qualities such as variable flow control, minimal maintenance costs, and little downtime that make them excellent for a wide range of applications. Diaphragm pumps are well suited to carry poisonous and corrosive fluids without leakage in various offshore drilling applications. In addition, the development of air-operated double diaphragm pumps for the movement of liquids containing big solids without the use of electricity.

Market Restraining Factors

Costs of installation and monitoring are significant

The presence of various types of pumps that serve the same purpose, such as submersible water pumps, agitation pumps, progressive capacity pumps, and other high-pressure pumps is expected to pose a serious threat to the industry players. Moreover, these pumps are being used intensively around the world. In addition, there have been technical improvements in alternative solutions for traditional pumps, such as solar pumps in the last few years. Further, Water hammering is a problem that can occur with air-operated double diaphragm pumps. Furthermore, pulsation is linked to diaphragm pumps, creating vibration and so limiting their use in certain applications. Also, many local people are offering alternative products at a lower cost along with better marketing strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Diaphragm Pump Market

Chapter 4. Global Diaphragm Pump Market by Mechanism
4.1 Global Air Operated Market by Region
4.2 Global Electrical Operated Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Diaphragm Pump Market by Discharge Pressure
5.1 Global Up to 80 bars Market by Region
5.2 Global 80 to 200 bars Market by Region
5.3 Global Above 200 bars Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Diaphragm Pump Market by Operation
6.1 Global Double Acting Market by Region
6.2 Global Single Acting Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Diaphragm Pump Market by End User
7.1 Global Water & Wastewater Market by Region
7.2 Global Oil & Gas Market by Region
7.3 Global Chemicals & Petrochemicals Market by Region
7.4 Global Pharmaceuticals Market by Region
7.5 Global Food & Beverage Market by Region
7.6 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Diaphragm Pump Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1 GemmeCotti srl
9.1.1 Company Overview
9.2 Graco Inc. (Newell Brands Inc.)
9.2.1 Company Overview
9.2.2 Financial Analysis
9.2.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
9.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:
9.2.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.3 Grundfos Holding A/S
9.3.1 Company Overview
9.3.2 Financial Analysis
9.3.3 Regional Analysis
9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses
9.4 Tapflo Group
9.4.1 Company Overview
9.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:
9.4.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.4.2.2 Geographical Expansions:
9.5 LEWA GmbH
9.5.1 Company Overview
9.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:
9.5.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.6 Xylem, Inc.
9.6.1 Company Overview
9.6.2 Financial Analysis
9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.6.4 Research & Development Expense
9.7 Dover Corporation
9.7.1 Company Overview
9.7.2 Financial Analysis
9.7.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
9.7.4 Research & Development Expenses
9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:
9.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.8 Flowserve Corporation
9.8.1 Company Overview
9.8.2 Financial Analysis
9.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.8.4 Research & Development Expense
9.9 IDEX Corporation (Phantom Controls, Inc.)
9.9.1 Company Overview
9.9.2 Financial Analysis
9.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.9.4 Research & Development Expenses
9.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:
9.9.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers
9.10. Ingersoll Rand Inc.
9.10.1 Company Overview
9.10.2 Financial Analysis
9.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.10.4 Research & Development Expenses
9.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:
9.10.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jytul

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Microsoft lowers guidance, Ford to add 6,000 more jobs, Block partners with Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to industry stories, including Ford's moves to create jobs as it rolls out increased EV production.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Popped on Thursday

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took a turn for the worse Thursday morning, falling 2.3% in the first five minutes after the market opened. A car emerges from Nio's Power Swap battery-swapping station. The 7,000-plus cars sold in a month is better than Nio's performance a year ago, and better than April, but it doesn't hold a candle to what Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is capable of producing at its Shanghai Gigafactory: as many as 2,600 cars a day at peak capacity.

  • Elon Musk Wants to Cut Tesla Staff by 10%. What That Says About EV Demand.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a 'super bad feeling' about the economy, according to a report from Reuters.

  • Here Are 6 Stocks That Pay a Lot in Dividends and Have Solid Yields. And Microsoft and Apple.

    Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, and JPMorgan Chase are among the biggest payers of dividends in absolute dollars, and they have solid yields to boot. Then there’s Apple and Microsoft, which pay a lot but don’t yield so much.

  • Why Palantir Stock Popped on Thursday

    Shares of big data-for-defense company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) soared in Thursday trading after the defense contractor announced that the U.S. Space Systems Command -- a division of the U.S. Space Force -- has awarded it a big follow-on contract for Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications (BMC3). Palantir stock is up a solid 10% as of 1:20 p.m. ET in response. Palantir says its contract has it providing data-as-a-service (DaaS) to the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and NORAD-NORTHCOM (North American Aerospace Defense Command and the U.S. Northern Command), helping "to integrate, clean, share, and leverage data to help make decisions on personnel management, strategic and operational planning, cross-space situational awareness, and collaboration across combatant commands."

  • Exclusive-Musk feels 'super bad' about economy, needs to cut 10% of Tesla jobs

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric carmaker, he said in an email to executives seen by Reuters. Tesla employed almost 100,000 people at the company and its subsidiaries at the end of 2021, according to its annual SEC filing. Tesla shares fell nearly 3% in U.S. pre-market trade on Friday and its Frankfurt-listed stock was down 3.6% after the Reuters report.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Realty Income 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Made In Dividends

    One of the most popular real estate investment trusts (REITs) among institutional and retail investors is Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O), and for good reason. The stock has produced a total return of 7.48% over the past 12 months compared to -0.3% for the S&P 500. The company is also one of only a few REITs that pays a monthly dividend and it currently has an attractive yield of 4.34%. How much would that monthly dividend have added up to if you invested $1,000 into Realty Income five years ago? O

  • Okta stock soars on earnings, raised sales guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down Okta Q1 earnings.

  • China Sentences Ex-City Party Chief to Death With Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- China has sentenced a former Communist Party city chief and securities regulator to death with a two-year reprieve for bribery and insider trading, state broadcaster CCTV reported.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapJami

  • Goldman’s Waldron Warns of Unprecedented Economic Shocks, Echoing Dimon

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive echoed Jamie Dimon’s pessimistic tone, warning of tougher times ahead amid a string of shocks rattling the global economy. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Stocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapFed Starts Experiment

  • Two suitors submit bids for Kohl's: Wall Street Journal

    The board at Kohl’s Corp. is expected to meet in the coming days to review takeover bids from private-equity firm Sycamore Partners and Franchise Group Inc., according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • These Two Telecom Stocks are Buys, According to BofA

    With the broad equity market under pressure in recent months, telecommunications stocks might offer a safe haven. "Telecom stocks looked boring when markets were willing to pay anything for growth stocks versus value," Bank of America analysts wrote in a commentary. The analysts identify two stocks to buy and one to avoid.

  • Amazon Stock: Our ‘Best Idea,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Much has been made of the headwinds the ecommerce segment has come up against in recent times. Continued supply chain and inflationary pressures amidst slowing consumer discretionary spending and the impact of the economy’s reopening have all impeded the sector’s growth. And as was evident in a disappointing Q1 report, Amazon (AMZN) has felt the pinch too. J.P. Morgan’s Doug Anmuth thinks the macro headwinds will still have a large part to play in Q2 – particularly in the first half – yet as com

  • Futures Drop With Tesla Jobs, US Payrolls in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US index futures fell after a report that Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric carmaker needs to cut staff amid a gloomy economic outlook. Investors are also awaiting key US payrolls data that they will study for clues on the pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make

  • Why Shares in Boeing Flew Today

    Shares in aviation giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) were up by almost 7% as of 1 p.m. ET Thursday. First, the German government announced it would buy 60 Chinook helicopters from Boeing as part of its plan to increase military spending. The deal is rumored to be potentially worth more than $4 billion for Boeing.

  • Don’t get too excited about the stock market’s recent rally. Some Wall Street experts say it could be a trap—and the bear market will still wreak havoc

    “Bottom line, our base case remains that last week’s strength will prove to be another bear market rally in the end,” Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson says.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks on the Nasdaq for June 2022

    These are the marijuana stocks on the Nasdaq with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for June 2022.

  • Lululemon stock jumps after hours on Q1 earnings, Crowdstrike stock dips on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Lululemon and CrowdStrike's Q1 earnings reports posted after hours today.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q3 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.