Global Dicyclopentadiene Market Size to grow USD 1422.8 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 5.0%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·6 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Dicyclopentadiene Market Size is expected to reach USD 1422.8 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2021 to 2030; Companies Covered: Braskem, Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell Chemicals), China Petrochemical Corporation, Cymetech Corporation, Maruzen Petrochemical, Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V and Others.

New York, USA, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dicyclopentadiene Market Size is projected to grow from USD 917.2 million in 2021 to USD 1422.8 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1168

Dicyclopentadiene, also called DCPD, is a compound with the formula C10H12. DCPD is used as a chemical intermediate in producing certain resins and pesticides. It is also used in producing paints, varnishes, and flame retardants for plastic. It is also used in paints, adhesives, and inks. When it is produced, used, transported, or disposed of, the majority of DCPD is discharged into the environment and contaminates the air, water, and soil. When air exposure, DCPD quickly changes into less dangerous, simpler chemicals. DCPD could be harmful to your health if you breathe it in, drink it, or touch it on your skin. Brief exposure to DCPD at 1 to 5 parts per million has been associated with health effects such as eye, skin, and throat discomfort (ppm). Some people may smell DCPD when levels exceed 0.003 ppm. However, no unfavorable effects are foreseen at this level. A single, brief interaction is unlikely to hurt health. Repeated, sustained exposure can negatively affect the lungs, kidneys, and nervous system. Due to its distinct characteristics, DCPD resin is a preferred material for vehicle coverings like hoods and shields and the outside bodies of cars, trucks, and other machines. The product is preferred over thermoplastic polymer in the automotive and other industries because it tackles automotive issues and reduces costs on the assembly line by consolidating parts. Due to its anti-corrosion properties, it is also appropriate for caustic or chlorine industries, including the cell cover, as well as maritime parts. Its utilization in the marine industry will also increase due to its excellent electrical insulation, low thermal conductivity, and full chemical inertness to the reactants and products. Dicyclopentadiene is a petrochemical by-product of ethylene. Dicyclopentadiene is produced mostly from gas oils, crude oil, and naphtha; therefore, price volatility in these raw materials could ultimately affect the price of the finished product. End users may choose phthalic anhydride and other alternatives as a result.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1168  

This research report categorizes the market for dicyclopentadiene based on various segments and regions, forecasts revenue growth, and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the dicyclopentadiene market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the dicyclopentadiene market.

Based on the Product, the alpha hydroxy acid market is categorized into Glycolic Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, and Others. The glycolic segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the growing demand for over-the-counter skin care products. The market is expected to continue to grow by rising demand for glycolic acid in the cosmetic sector and personal care products, particularly as a favored ingredient in anti-aging, anti-pollution, and over-the-counter skin care products.

Based on application, the dicyclopentadiene market is categorized into hydrocarbon resins, EPDM elastomers, cyclic olefin polymer (COP) & copolymer (COC), unsaturated polyester resin, and Poly-DCPD. The unsaturated polyester resin segment has accounted for the largest revenue in the market. Due to their low styrene content and minimal shrinkage, low-cost thermosetting resins called DCPD unsaturated polyester resins have dominated the industry. Additionally, they offer higher thermo-oxidative resistance, reduced linear shrinkage, and improved processability.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1168  

Based on region, the Dicyclopentadiene Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market. Japan is the biggest consumer of dicyclopentadiene, and it is anticipated that other countries like China, India, South Korea, and Indonesia will see significant market growth as a result of the growing demand from the plastics industry and the expanding use of polyester resin in electrical & electronic components, building & construction applications, such as swimming pool and bathtub, as well as its rising demand in the automotive & marine sector.

The North American market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2021 and 2030. The main cause of the regional demand is the presence of well-developed plastics and automobile manufacturing businesses. Additionally, it has been predicted that easy access to essential petroleum feedstocks will increase the production and demand for dicyclopentadiene in North America.

Key Companies & Recent Developments

The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the companies' current news and developments, including product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

List of Key Market Players:

  • Braskem

  • Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell Chemicals)

  • China Petrochemical Corporation

  • Cymetech Corporation

  • Maruzen Petrochemical

  • Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co.

  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V

  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

  • Nanjing Yuangang Fine Chemical Co.

  • NOVA Chemicals

  • Texmark Chemicals, Inc.

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI Chemicals)

  • Sunny Industrial System GmbH

Key Target Audience

  • Market Players

  • Investors

  • End-users

  • Government Authorities

  • Consulting And Research Firm

  • Venture capitalists

  • Third-party knowledge providers

  • Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Browse Related Reports

Global Choline Bitartrate Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (L-Type, D-Type, and DL-Type), By Application (Baby Food, Food & Beverage, and Pharmaceutical & Nutritional Supplement), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/choline-bitartrate-market

Asia Pacific Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Natural and Synthetic), Application (Haircare, Skincare, Baby products, Wet Wipes & Perfume, Toiletries, and Others), Preservative Boosters (Ethylhexylglycerin, Decylene Glycol, Glyceryl Caprylate, Hydroacetophenone, Caprylyl Glycol, And Others), and by Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/asia-pacific-cosmetic-preservatives-market

Global Anti-Aging Ingredients Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Form (Powder and Liquid), By Product (Chemical Peels, Hyaluronic acid, Retinol, Sunscreen, Peptides, Niacinamides, Antioxidants, and Others), By Application (Nutraceuticals and Cosmetics), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/anti-aging-ingredients-market

Global Magnesium Carbonate Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Product (Heavy Magnesium Carbonate, Light Magnesium Carbonate, and Others), By Application (Additive & Filler, Smoke Suppressant, Reinforcing Agent, Drying Agent, Antacid, Whitening Agent, and Others), By End-Use (Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Waterproofing, Walls & Panels, Concrete, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/magnesium-carbonate-market

For More Information On Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


