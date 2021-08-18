The Global Diesel Engine Market is expected to grow by $ 38.46 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

Global Diesel Engine Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the diesel engine market and it is poised to grow by $ 38. 46 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diesel Engine Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04046959/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the diesel engine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for diesel engines from APAC, the advantages of diesel engines over petrol engines, and the increasing demand for diesel engines in the generator market. In addition, the growing demand for diesel engines from APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The diesel engine market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The diesel engine market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• On-road

• Off-road



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing popularity of EVs (electric vehicles) as one of the prime reasons driving the diesel engine market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of new diesel-exhaust systems and the rise in demand for intelligent engine control systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on diesel engine market covers the following areas:

• Diesel engine market sizing

• Diesel engine market forecast

• Diesel engine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading diesel engine market vendors that include AGCO POWER, BorgWarner Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Continental AG, Cummins Inc., Daimler AG, Deere & Co., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Rolls-Royce Plc. Also, the diesel engine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04046959/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



