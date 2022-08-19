Global Digital Advertising Market to Reach $1.06 Trillion by 2031 with a CAGR of 10.34%

DUBLIN , Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Advertising Market 2021-2031 by Platform (Mobile, Desktop, Digital TV and Others), Format (Digital Display Ad, Internet Paid Search, Social Media, Online Video, Others), Industry Vertical, and Region: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global digital advertising market is projected to reach $1,065.8 billion in 2031 with a 2021-2031 CAGR of 10.34%, driven by the technological advancement, rising digital ad spending, growing Internet users, and the prevalence of mobile phones and digital media across the world.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global digital advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on platform, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2018-2031 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Mobile Ad

In-APP

Mobile Web

Desktop Ad

Digital TV and Others

Based on ad format, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2018-2031 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Digital Display Ad

Programmatic Transactions

Non-programmatic Transactions

Internet Paid Search

Social Media

Online Video

Others

Based on industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2018-2031 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

Telecommunication IT Sector

Travel Industry

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Transportation and Logistics

Energy, Power, and Utilities

Other Industries

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt)



Selected Key Players:

Alibaba

Amazon

Apple Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Baidu

Facebook Inc.

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia

Sina

Tencent

Twitter

Verizon

Yahoo! Inc.

1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Platform



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Ad Format



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



7 Competitive Landscape

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management



