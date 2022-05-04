ReportLinker

What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Market to Reach $786.2 Billion by 2026



The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in people staying at home and/or working remotely from home, resulting in huge increase in online traffic. The large increases in online traffic provide opportunities for companies to keep their target audience engaged through digital marketing initiatives. While overall digital marketing spending declined due the pandemic-induced cuts in marketing and advertising budgets during the lockdown , available budgets are being directed at digital marketing initiatives. In addition, advertisers are realizing higher returns on their investments owing to lower competition for advertising space. As a result, the pandemic is driving changes to digital marketing strategies at companies, especially at companies where digital marketing initiatives had relatively low priority.



Clicks and display ads are among the most prominent forms of digital marketing initiatives. Clicks are expensive compared to display ads, as clicks ensure the customer is directed to the advertiser`s website. However, clicks provide a better return on investment. The declines in digital marketing budgets across the spectrum resulted in lower costs per click. As a result, marketers are gaining more clicks for the same cost. Proactive advertisers with long-term outlook are utilizing the lower costs of clicks to improve their marketing plans and stand to gain the most when conditions improve. The continued spending on digital marketing initiatives would ensure that such advertisers have a high recall for their products or services when the conditions improve. In addition, the lower costs of digital marketing, as well as the unfavourable circumstances for other marketing and advertising formats is resulting in advertisers exploring and/or increasing their marketing spends on digital marketing.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Advertising and Marketing estimated at US$350 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$786.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period. Display, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.5% CAGR to reach US$521.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Search segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.9% share of the global Digital Advertising and Marketing market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $155.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $254.9 Billion by 2026



The Digital Advertising and Marketing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$155.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.6% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$254.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$288.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Developed regions including the US, Canada, Japan and Europe, constitute key revenue contributors for the global digital advertising and marketing market. Factors such as huge penetration of connected devices, highly developed digital ecosystem backed by large media companies and ICT services providers, and robust focus on digital media campaigns among businesses remain the prime contributors for growth and progress digital ad market in the developed countries. Per capita spending on connected devices remains high in the developed regions, with a significant portion of consumers purchasing mid- to high-end devices for various purposes. Products with sophisticated features and functions are popular among consumers, and price of the product remains mostly irrelevant as majority of consumers are affluent. While consumer affluence and general inclination towards advanced technologies favour wider acceptance of connected devices, active participation of leading electronics manufacturers drives momentum in the market. As penetration of connected devices and consumer inclination towards digital solutions remains high, developed regions represent the primary markets for digital advertising and marketing, globally.



By Vertical, Retail & Consumer Goods Segment to Reach $158.3 Billion by 2026



Global Retail & Consumer Goods (vertical) segment is estimated at US$78.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$158.3 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 11.9% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Retail & Consumer Goods segment, accounting for 36.1% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 15.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$76.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Acxiom Corporation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon.com, Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

Dentsu International

Eniro AB

Epsilon Data Management, LLC

Facebook, Inc.

Google, Inc.

IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Microsoft Corporation

LinkedIn Corporation

Sohu.com, Inc.

SXM Media

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

TradeDoubler AB

Twitter, Inc.

Xaxis, LLC

Verizon Media







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape

Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market Growth Outlook

(in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Digital Advertising Spending Records Growth during Pandemic

Digital Marketing Strategies Change in Pandemic Times

Digital and Personalized Experience Gain Prominence

Digital Advertising and Marketing - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Advertising: Essential for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence

Global Advertising Spending by Medium (in %): 2020E

Global Advertising Spending by Medium (in %): 2020E

Digital Media Marketing

Social Media Marketing

Mobile Marketing

Digital Advertising and Marketing Formats

Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning

and Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships

Display Advertising: The Largest Contributor to Global Digital

Ad Spend

Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Global Digital Advertising Market Share Breakdown of Leading

Competitors (in %): 2020E

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Shift of Media Spending from Traditional to Digital:

Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Digital Ad Market

Digital Advertising Spending as a % of Total Media Advertising

Spending Worldwide: 2015-2021E

Digital Ad Spending as % of Total Media Ad Spending in Select

Countries for the Year 2019

Superior Attributes of Digital Advertising over Other Ad Media

Drives Market Adoption

Emerging Digital Advertising & Marketing Challenges Call for

Swift Action from Brands

Digital Advertising & Marketing Trends Under COVID-19 Shadow

Spectra of Digital Marketing Elements Holding Great

Implications for Businesses

Digital Transformation across Organizations Goes Beyond Digital

Marketing

Digital Marketing Trends for the Future

Role of Modern Technology in Improving Advertising Campaign

Strategies

Technology Trends and Advancements to Spearhead Future Growth

in Digital Advertising Space

Augmented Reality (AR): Enabling Customized Experiences

Blockchain Technology Poised to Transform Digital Advertising

Space

Voice Search: Redefining the Digital Marketing Space

Videos: The New Go-to Medium of Advertising

Social Messaging to Connect with Customers

Other Notable Technology Trends in Digital Advertising Market

A Digital Cocktail for Digital Marketing

AI in Media & Advertising: Targeting Customers with Right

Marketing Content

Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing

An Insight into the Issues Associated with AI

Rising Internet Usage Widens Opportunities for Digital

Advertising and Marketing

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region:

February 2021

Top Internet-Using Countries Ranked by Number of Internet Users

(in Millions): 2019

Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Digital

Advertising Market Prospects

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016

-2021

Breakdown of Mobile Internet Revenues by Category (in %): 2020

5G to Further Enhance Mobile Advertising Spending

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology for 2019

and 2025

Growth in Mobile Apps Drive Opportunities for Digital Marketers

Global Mobile Apps Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity

for Digital Advertisers

Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users

Compared to Total Population for 2019

Top Social Media Platforms by Usage (In Millions): April 2020

Social Commerce Through Social Media Platforms

Smart TVs Emerge as an Important Platform for Cross-Screen

Digital Advertising

Global Smart TVs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2020,

2022, 2024 and 2026

Customer Preference for Multiscreen Activities Presents

Potential Opportunities for Digital Advertisers

Multiscreen Content Penetration (in %) by Age Group: 2020

Common Activities Performed in Sequential Multi-Screening

Activity: 2019

Rising Prominence of IoT and the Growth in Connected Devices

Set to Take Digital Advertising to the Next Level

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for

the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Flourishing Gaming Market Generates Lucrative Opportunities for

In-Game Advertising

Gaming Industry by Segment: 2020E

Mobile Gaming Makes Rapid Gains during Pandemic, Boosting

Market Prospects

Global Mobile Gaming Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Years 2020 and 2027

Rising Adoption of GPS-Enabled Devices Boosts Demand for

Location-based Advertising

New Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers

Social Media with Location Based Features: Emerging Avenues for

Marketing

Location-based Advertising (LBA) Gains Foothold at Airports

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gain Edge over Single Platform

Campaigns

Continuous Growth in Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market

Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market: % of Budget Allocated

for Cross Platform Videos for the Years 2016-2019

In-App Advertising: A Promising Platform for Reaching the

Desired Audience

Effective Delivery and Streaming of Ad Content Drives Demand

for Digital Video Advertising

% of Companies Using Video Content as Marketing Tool for 2016-2020

Rapid Growth of Streaming Media and OTT Platforms Augurs Well

for Digital Video Advertising

Global OTT (Over-The-Top) Market Size (in $ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Average Time Spent Per Day (in Minutes) on Videos in the US for

2015-2019

Mobile Video Ads Hold an Edge Over Online Video Ads

Native Advertising: The Next Big Thing in Display Advertising

Real-Time Bidding (RTB): The Next Generation Automated Display

Advertising Technology

Rich Media Ads Gain Momentum Supported Efficient Broadband

Connectivity

Maximum Visibility Drives Interest in Free Online Classified Ads

Customized Emails for Smarter Customer Engagement Sustain

Demand for Email Advertising

Robust E-Commerce Activity Lends Traction to Market Growth

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019

Through 2025

Digital Marketing Trends for Pharmaceutical Industry in the Future

Millennials Emerge as Key Demographic for Digital Advertising

Market

Consumer Attitude towards Targeted Online Advertising by Age

Group in the US: 2021

Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Mega Trends

Strengthening Market Prospects

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Prospects for Digital

Advertising

Ad-Blocking: A Threat for Digital Advertising Revenues

Ad Blocking Penetration Worldwide: Usage Rate of Ad Blockers by

Country for 2020

Ad Blocking Usage Rate (%) in the US for 2014-2020

Disablement of Third-Party Cookies: Potential Implications for

Advertisers and Publishers

Global Browsers Market: Breakdown of User Base by Browser for

2020E

Major Problems Facing Service Providers in Monetizing Media

Campaigns



