U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,699.50
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,404.00
    +113.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,744.25
    -22.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.70
    +8.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.13
    +1.28 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.20
    -23.90 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.82 (-3.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.83
    +2.92 (+17.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3527
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8430
    -0.2870 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,922.55
    -3,788.61 (-8.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,077.92
    -104.68 (-8.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.67
    -27.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

Global Digital Asset Management Market Report 2021-2026 - Rise in Cloud Deployment & Rising Use in the Food and Beverage Industry

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Asset Management Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital asset management market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18.36% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$10.018 billion in 2026, from US$3.078 billion in 2019.

The growing era of digital content across all industries from healthcare and finance to publishing and education is contributing to the growth of the digital asset management market. Moreover, it can lead to a significant cost saving for the business as it enables faster creation, storage, search, and distribution of marketing network and content which is further supplementing the adoption of digital asset management solutions.

North America is expected to play a major role in the market growth, due to the rise in the number of firms offering digital asset management solutions. The Asia Pacific is also expected to play a major role in the market growth, due to digital assets management's ability to tackle common problems that arise when dealing with novel expansion regions, global teams, and an influx in content.

Rise in Cloud Deployment.

The market is expected to surge in the coming years, due to the rise in cloud deployment across various enterprises, worldwide. Cloud digital asset management is a solution that enables companies to organize, store, manage and use their assets in a cloud-hosted environment. The type of digital assets manager is hosted in safer and secure cloud infrastructure and is offered and delivered in the form of software-as-a-service.

The major benefits of cloud digital asset management are that it has faster upgrades, faster deployment, IT time savings, is easier for users, and has increased agility. According to the data given by Eurostat, 36% of the European Union enterprises had been using cloud computing in the year 2020. Moreover, a significant number of enterprises had been reported to have been adopting cloud computing in the United States, in the year 2020.

Major companies have been making significant developments in the market. For instance, MediaBeacon, one of the key players in the market, provides cloud digital asset management solutions for various end-users. The company also holds and has ISO 27001 certification for data management, software environment, backups, and storage.

Rising use in the food and beverage industry.

The market is expected to surge in the coming years, due to the rising use of digital asset management solutions and services in the food and beverage industry. The market has been expected to surge at a significant rate in the coming years. With the rise of visual and viral media, the demand for high-quality and premium food products is expected to surge.

According to Nestle, 72% of Instagram users have purchased a product that they had seen on Instagram. Every key player in the food & beverage market has to use smart solutions to power experiential marketing. Digital Assets Management in this sector allows the creating of a more centralized environment for all users across different platforms and departments.

The DAM allows an enterprise to help make smarter and creative content decisions. In the food & beverage sector, catching the attention of the customers is highly imperative. Major companies have been making significant developments in the market. For instance, Brandfolder provides solutions that simplify the way a food & beverage enterprise manage and provides digital assets. The company's solutions add product-specific auto tags, creates polished templates, advance editing & formatting, and provides other imperative solutions.

Latest Developments.

In July 2021, GE Digital, one of the major players in the market, announced that SAUDIA Airlines would be implementing GE Digital's Aviation Software Asset Records solution. The company had also stated that the novel contract extends the partnership between GE and Saudia, and would create further cost optimization and operational efficiencies. The company's digital asset records system makes it easier for operators and users to streamline records management with a single and cloud-based solution.

In May 2021, Adobe, one of the major players in the market, had announced the launch of a novel asset management tool, known as Adobe Experience Manager Asset Essentials. The company has also been launching a novel tool to combine and integrate this novel experience called the Adobe Journey Optimizer. The novel tool would allow users and customers to build out their journeys and figure and find the best ways to deliver content and messages along that journey.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Digital Asset Management Market Analysis, By Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Brand Asset Management
5.3. Library Asset Management
5.4. Production Asset Management

6. Global Digital Asset Management Market Analysis, By Deployment
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cloud
6.3. On-Premises

7. Global Digital Asset Management Market Analysis, By End-User Industry
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Media & Entertainment
7.3. Government
7.4. Healthcare
7.5. BFSI
7.6. Retail
7.7. Education
7.8. Others

8. Global Digital Asset Management Market Analysis, By Geography
8.1. Introduction
8.2. North America
8.2.1. United States
8.2.2. Canada
8.2.3. Mexico
8.3. South America
8.3.1. Brazil
8.3.2. Argentina
8.3.3. Others
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. UK
8.4.2. France
8.4.3. Germany
8.4.4. Italy
8.4.5. Others
8.5. Middle East and Africa
8.5.1. Saudi Arabia
8.5.2. UAE
8.5.3. Israel
8.5.4. Others
8.6. Asia Pacific
8.6.1. Japan
8.6.2. China
8.6.3. India
8.6.4. Thailand
8.6.5. Taiwan
8.6.6. Indonesia
8.6.7. Australia
8.6.8. Others

9. Competitive Environment and Analysis
9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

10. Company Profiles

  • OpenText Corporation

  • Oracle

  • H.P Development Company L.P

  • ADAM Software NV

  • IBM

  • Dell Technologies

  • Cognizant

  • Northplains

  • Widen

  • Brandfolder Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6myek

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Novavax Stock Could Hit $315, Says Analyst

    Novavax (NVAX) shares have been volatile recently. News the EUA filing with the FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 has been further delayed – the company only submitted data concerning the manufacturing processes, suggesting the EUA filing is still a way off – has not helped matters. However, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes that the fact the final data package has been submitted and it includes Serum Institute of India (SII) generated CMC data that only recently formed the backbone f

  • Charlie Munger just doubled his bet on tech giant Alibaba to $71.5 million — try these 3 China plays instead to diversify your exposure

    Munger says things are 'crazier' than the dot-com bubble. But he still likes this stock.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • ARK's Big Bet on Unity Software

    Catherine Wood sees value in the stock

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • The 3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks generally fall into two categories: Older companies that generate steady growth from mature technologies, and younger ones that focus on forward-thinking technologies and secular growth trends. Over the past few months, rising inflation and higher interest rates caused many investors to rotate away from the younger companies and invest in the older blue-chip tech stocks as defensive plays. Instead, they should still buy promising growth stocks that aren't overly speculative.

  • Fed snatches the punch bowl away from Wall Street's party: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, January 6, 2021.

  • Adobe, Salesforce stocks fall after UBS downgrades shares to neutral

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down why software company stocks like Adobe and Salesforce are declining today.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 60% Rally for These 3 Stocks

    The key to investment success in 2022 is likely to be diversity; that is, a broad range of portfolio allocations that spread investment money across multiple sectors. In short, don’t put all of your eggs into one basket. Last year saw tremendous gains – some 29% on the S&P 500 – fueled by better-than-expected earnings. The rebound from the short, sharp 2020 COVID recession was real, but may have also given investors a distorted picture of the markets. For starters, the supply chain disruptions o

  • Biggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The hammering in technology stocks that began to spread into the broader market Wednesday is being fueled by one of the most intense bouts of selling by professional speculators since the financial crisis. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Hawkish Fed Stuns Wall Street; Tesla, Microsoft, Google Break Key Levels

    The stock market rally sold off after a hawkish Fed signaled faster tightening. Tesla and Microsoft are showing strain.

  • Top 10 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Steve Cohen is the founder, president, and chief executive officer of Point72 Asset Management, […]

  • Stocks on the move: Intel, GM, Chinese tech

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down Intel stock rising, GM's newly-announced 400-mile range Silverado EV, and the rough run for Chinese stocks over the last year.

  • Gaming Billionaire’s Wealth Plunge Accelerates to $10 Billion After Tencent Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The man who once was Singapore’s richest person has had one of the world’s biggest wealth plunges.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapForrest Li, the chairman and chief executive officer of Sea Ltd., h