Global Digital Banking Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $53.5 Billion by 2030 from $18 Billion in 2022 - Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the Business Case for Digital Banking

Global Market for Digital Banking

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Banking: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Digital Banking Market to Reach $53.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Banking estimated at US$18.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Retail Banking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.2% CAGR and reach US$21.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Corporate Banking segment is readjusted to a revised 16.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR



The Digital Banking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 12.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 487 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Internet Infrastructure Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Digital Banking

Global Efforts to Go Cashless Provides Policy Led Support for the Evolution of Digital Banking

Spurred by the Pandemic & Its Low Touch Norm, Rapid Progress Towards a Cashless Society Provides Opportunities On a Platter for Digital Banking Technologies & Services

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End

As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global Policy on Tackling COVID

What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

Digital Banking: Definition, Overview, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Lifestyles & the Ensuing Rise in FTTH Connections Encourage Internet Banking Habits

More Homes With Fiber Internet Increases the Odds of Digital Banking Adoption

Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the Business Case for Digital Banking

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Mobile Wallets & Payments Goes Mainstream as Mobile Banking Gains Popularity

Mobile Banking: A Primer

Share of Mobile Payments Becomes Bigger

Developments in Mobile Wallets Encourage Increase in Mobile Payments

Mobile Money Flourishes in Developing Countries

The Rise of the On-Demand Economy & Customer Self-Service Tilts Digital Banking Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage

Robust Developments in Biometrics to Counter Fraud to Infuse Confidence in Digital Banking

Here's How Biometrics Role in Banking and Financial Institutions is Getting Bigger

Regulatory Mandates Promote Adoption Biometrics Technology in Banking Sector

Growing Ubiquity of Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment (EBPP) Systems Forces Customers to Move Towards Electronic Modes of Payment

Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit Digital Banking

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Banking Gets Bigger

Blockchain Emerges to Disrupt the Banking Industry

Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain

Mind Bending Losses Accruing Due to Online Banking Fraud Pushes Up the Urgency to Explore the Unrivalled Security Benefits Offered by Blockchain

Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of Interest for Banks

Big Data Explosion, a Fallout of Digitalization of Banking Activities

Is Quantum Computing Ripe for the Banking Industry?

