Global Digital Battlefield (Airborne, Naval, Land, Space) Market Report 2022: A $150+ Billion Industry by 2030 - Rising Adoption of AI and IoT Devices in Life-Threatening Military Operations

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Digital Battlefield Market

Global Digital Battlefield Market
Global Digital Battlefield Market

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Battlefield Market by Solution (Hardware, Software, Service) Platform (Airborne, Naval, Land, Space), Application, Technology (Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Big Data, 5G, Cloud Computing, Master Data Management), and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital battlefield market is estimated at USD 43.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 154.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.2%

The diverse geopolitical conditions in the economies of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa are responsible for the rapidly changing dynamics of the digital battlefield market.

The increased frequency of border conflicts and terrorism in these areas also affects the market for digital battlefield goods, services, and solutions. In order to improve situational awareness and surveillance during combat scenarios, governments and defense agencies all over the world are implementing digital battlefield technologies.

Few well-known companies dominate the digital battlefield sector, including Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Thales Group (US). These competitors have expanded their business operations over a number of nations, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Based on platform, During the forecast period, the digital battlefield market's space sector is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR

Platform-wise, the market is divided into airborne, ground, naval, and space categories. According to CAGR, the space industry is anticipated to lead, with the highest CAGR between 2022 and 2030. Digital battlefield technologies installed on the space platform allow for the mapping of objects in real-time throughout the Earth and support satellite communication systems.

This will greatly aid the space segment's expansion. According to projections, the airborne category will dominate the digital battlefield industry from 2022 through 2030. The increase in defense forces' preference for digital battlefield products & systems is blamed for the expansion of the airborne market.

By installation, the new procurement subsegment is anticipated to grow at the greatest CAGR due to a growing global emphasis on installing defense equipment

The new procurement segment is anticipated to dominate the digital battlefield market from 2022 to 2030, based on installation. Increased installation of cutting-edge defensive systems and growing purchases of digital battlefield goods for combat forces are to blame for the development in the new procurement segment.

Due to defense forces' increased efforts to modify and modernize outdated military electronic equipment in order to acquire a competitive advantage over potential threats and enemy attacks, the upgrades market will experience significant development.

North America: The largest contributing region in the digital battlefield market

From 2022 to 2030, the digital battlefield market's highest share is anticipated to come from the North American market.

For market analysis in the North American region, the US and Canada are important nations to take into account. Due to growing investments in digital battlefield technologies by governments in this region, this region is anticipated to dominate the market from 2022 to 2030.

With its robust economy and aggressive military policy, the US is acknowledged as one of the leading consumers and adopters of digitalization in the defense industry. Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Raytheon, and Palantir are important US producers and developers of digital battlefield products and services.

The US has always depended on its advanced technology and rigorous training and professionalization standards to make up for its numerical disadvantage. As global competitors like China make significant investments to strengthen their capabilities, this advantage is increasingly eroding. The US is now being forced to expand its capabilities quickly as a result. In the North American region, the market growth will be greatly aided by this.

In August 2022, A $15 million contract from the U.S. Army was given to Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics Mission Systems to create concepts for the electronic warfare platform Terrestrial Layer System-Echelons Above Brigade.

The EAB is an electromagnetic assault and collecting system that combines electronic warfare, cyber, and signal intelligence capabilities. Combining all the system's capabilities, it is possible to provide soldiers with information about their surroundings over vast distances.

In July 2022, as part of a multi-level security effort to provide the creation and management of systems as a unified force across all domains, the US Air Force has awarded Shreveport, Louisiana-based Praeses a contract worth up to $950 million for the Joint All Domain Command and Control environment (air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum).

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Investments to Drive Digital Battlefield Market

  • Airborne Platform to Dominate Digital Battlefield Market During Forecast Period

  • Fighter Jets to Lead Digital Battlefield Market During Forecast Period

  • Naval Ships to Hold Largest Share in Digital Battlefield Market During Forecast Period

  • Military Fighting Vehicles to Hold Major Share of During Forecast Period

  • Satellites to Command Digital Battlefield Market During Forecast Period

  • Internet of Things to be Dominant Technology in Digital Battlefield Market

  • Australia to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Preference for Cloud Services by Military and Defense Organizations

  • Increased Spending on Modern and Advanced Equipment to Strengthen Defense Forces

  • Focus on Operational Readiness to Achieve Operational Superiority and Safeguard Soldiers

  • Rapid Development in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, and Robotics

  • Growing Demand for 5G Devices for High-Speed Data Transfer

  • Proliferation of Asymmetric Warfare

  • Increasing Military Procurement of Wireless Connectivity Technologies

  • Growing Adoption of Integrated Digital Battlefield Technologies

Restraints

  • High Investment Requirements in Early Phases of Digitization

  • Limited Electromagnetic (EM) Space due to High Density

  • Absence of Roadmap, Vision, and Government Policies

  • Lack of Infrastructure for Development of Communication Technologies

  • Information Warfare (IW) Management

Opportunities

  • Growing Need for Digital Battlefield Technologies

  • Rising Adoption of AI and IoT Devices in Life-Threatening Military Operations

  • Incorporation of Satellite-based Geospatial Analytical and GIS Tools

Challenges

  • Managing Skilled Manpower for Digital Battlefield Technologies

  • Data Storage and Security

  • Rising Cyberattacks on Military Data Transferred Between Digital Battlefield Devices

  • Minimizing Weight and Size of Devices while Maintaining Advanced Features

Trends Impacting Customer Business

  • Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Digital Battlefield Product Manufacturers

  • Digital Battlefield Market Ecosystem

  • Prominent Companies

  • Private and Small Enterprises

  • End-users

Use Case Analysis

  • Use Case: AI Provides Combatants with Cognitive Edge Over Opponents

  • Use Case: Battle Management Systems

  • Use Case: Thales Group - Indian Defense Forces

  • Use Case: Data Analytics

Industry Trends

Technology Analysis

  • 5G Networking for Faster Data Transfer

  • Use of Smart Sensors for Military Applications

  • Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Deep Learning in Modern Warfare

  • Introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) Systems in Military

  • Platform Telematics

Technology Trends

  • Hardware: New Weapons Technology

  • Integrated Platforms Through Digital Twin Technology

  • Energy Harvesting

  • Advanced Analytics (Data Processing and Analytics)

  • Cyber Warfare

  • Additive Manufacturing

  • Blockchain

Impact of Megatrends

  • Coordinated Military Actions to Lead to Cooperative Combat

  • Artificial Intelligence and Military Robots Help Explore Battlefields

Patent Analysis

  • Digital Battlefield: Key Patents (2019-2022)

  • Surge in Robotics-Related Innovations

  • Leading Industry Inventors in Military Robotics

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • BAE Systems

  • Thales Group

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • General Dynamics Corporation

  • Rheinmetall AG

  • Leonardo

  • Saab AB

  • Airbus SE

  • Curtiss-Wright

  • Leidos

  • Booz Allen Hamilton

  • Aselsan A.S.

  • Indra

  • Teledyne Flir LLC

  • Cobham Limited

  • Atos SE

Other Players

  • Rolta India Limited

  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Limited

  • Israel Aerospace Industries

  • Teleplan Globe AS

  • Rohde & Schwarz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avk58a

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


