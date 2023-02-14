U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

Global Digital Billboards Market Report 2023: Demand for Digitised Product and Service Promotion Bolsters Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Digital Billboards Market

Global Digital Billboards Market
Global Digital Billboards Market

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Billboards Market - Analysis By Location (Indoor, Outdoor), Type (Dynamic, Automated, Advertising, Interactive), End-User Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Billboards market was valued at USD 18.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. The demand for digitised product and service promotion is rising, which is a sign of the market's rapid expansion and a necessity for reaching the target audience successfully.

The demand for 4K digital signage displays with embedded software and media players is also rising since they provide consumers with an affordable Ultra HD digital signage solution, which is anticipated to fuel market expansion.

With the development of digital display technologies, information is now delivered in a digitised version that includes video and images to market a product or service. The growth of the sector is being nourished by the development of LED, UHD, OLED, LCD, and super AMOLED.

The effectiveness of digital advertisement on the target population has increased as a result of this technological advancement. Therefore, the market for digital billboards will rise faster as a result of the use of such cutting-edge technology in display systems.

Also, retailers may encourage information-driven customers to pause, examine, and buy goods and services by utilising technologies to create a stimulating retail environment. Retailers can use digital signage to organise displays and combine materials to create a dynamic and aesthetic environment, as well as to broadcast photos and videos to highlight products and pique visitor attention. As a result of rising digitization, consumers increasingly rely on online content to research products, get discounts, learn about new concepts, and get inspired before making a purchase.

Further, the hospitality sector has begun to understand the value of digital communication in ensuring visitor pleasure and reinforcing their brand's unique selling points. The use of digital signage in the hospitality sector creates an integrated and dynamic system that links the operational and marketing facets of the hotel to produce a productive system that is advantageous to both the hotel's guests and personnel. Digital signage has already been adopted by a number of firms in this sector as a strategy to draw customers and enhance their experience.

Scope of the Report

  • The report analyses the Digital Billboards Market by Value (USD Million).

  • The report analyses the Digital Billboards Market by Volume (Thousand Units).

  • The report presents the analysis of Automotive Parts Remanufacturing market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

  • The report presents the analysis of Digital Billboards market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

  • The report analyses the Digital Billboards Market by Type (Dynamic, Automated, Advertising, Interactive).

  • The Global Digital Billboards Market has been analyzed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type, by End User Industry, by Location.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include JC Decaux, Capitol Outdoor, Stroer, Outfront Media, Daktronics, TOM Group Ltd., M&C Saatchi, BroadSign International, Talon, Clear Channel Outdoor.

Key Target Audience:

  • Digital Billboard Manufactures

  • Consulting and Advisory Firms

  • Research and Development Organizations

  • Government and Regulatory Authorities

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

260

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value in 2023

20.64 Billion

Forecasted Market Value by 2028

29.08 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.0%

Regions Covered

Global


Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background
1.1 Scope and Product Outlook
1.2 Executive Summary
1.3 Research Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Digital Billboards Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)
3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Digital Billboards Market
3.2 Global Digital Billboards Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Million & CAGR)
3.3 Global Digital Billboards Market: Dashboard
3.4 Global Digital Billboards Market: Volume Sales and CAGR, 2018-2028 (Thousand Units & CAGR)
3.5 Average Selling Price Analysis of Digital Billboards Market
3.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Billboards Market
3.7 Global Digital Billboards Market Segmentation : By Type
3.8 Global Digital Billboards Market Segmentation : By End User Industry
3.9 Global Digital Billboards Market Segmentation : By Location

4. Global Digital Billboards Market, Region Analysis
4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study
4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Digital Billboards Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

6. Europe Digital Billboards Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

7. Asia Pacific Digital Billboards Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

8. Middle East & Africa Digital Billboards Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

9. Market Dynamics

10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

11. Competitive Positioning

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8v783v-digital?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


