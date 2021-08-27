U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

Global Digital Camera Market Forecast to 2028 - by Type, End-user and Geography

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Camera Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Compact Digital Camera, Bridge Camera, DSLR Camera, Mirrorless Camera, Digital Rangefinder Camera, and Line-Scan Camera) and End User (Personal and Professional)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 12,119.44 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2028.

Surge in Demand for Lightweight and High-Quality Digital Cameras to Drive Market During Forecast Period

With the growing trend of photography, the demand for digital cameras is expanding. Digital camera allows to capture and store photos and videos digitally rather than printing it to film as per traditional analog cameras. As the consumers are becoming enthusiastic toward sight capturing, the demand for compact, lightweight, and high-quality cameras is rising. Further, the introduction of digital cameras and smartphones has made photography a mainstream profession, which have subsequently generated the need for high quality cameras with user-friendly interface and affordable price. The use of point & shoot digital cameras has been ideal for simple still photography since long time as they offer ease in operation, along with compactness, and are quite budget friendly.

However, the demand for such cameras is often replaced by smartphones possessing high performing in-built cameras supporting casual photography. Hence, digital camera manufacturers are focused toward building lightweight, compact, and high-quality digital cameras, which could provide better imaging than a flagship smartphone and could effectively match the needs of personal and professional photographers. For instance, the growing focus toward pocket friendly and lighter cameras, which could offer better autofocus coverage and superior video performance, has created the demand for compact digital cameras, bridge camera, and mirrorless cameras.

to support the expanding demand for compact cameras, manufacturers such as Sony have come up with miniature cameras with advanced and better-quality sensors placed in it. Sony launched RX100, in which the concept of the 1-inch sensor class has been highlighted. The 1-inch sensor has approximately four times better surface area of the chips used in premium smartphones and entry-level pointoand-shoots, which helps obtain significantly clearer and better images, especially at high ISO. Further, to obtain effective balance over image quality and noise control, the focus has been made upon 20MP resolution for such sensor type. Hence, it is quite evitable that the demand for lightweight, compact, and high-quality digital cameras is significantly high and is expected to proliferate the growth of the digital camera market.

In Europe, currently the UK and Russia are the hardestohit countries by the COVID-19 outbreak. The region is estimated to suffer an economic hit due to the lack of revenue from various industries, as the country recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by France, Spain, Italy, and Germany. Other member states have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions, including partially closing their borders. The governments of countries such as Italy and Spain, imposed complete lockdown in various areas for multiple weeks, which affected the business activities in these countries. Businesses in the above-mentioned countries either had to suspend their operations or reduce their activities in a substantial manner which resulted in supply and demand disruptions, and thus, affected the sales of companies operating in the region. As the region has abundant tourist and heritage places for individuals to plan their trips and capture beautiful memories with the help of these high-end camera, the growth prospective of digital cameras is broad in this region; however, as the cases in various European countries were high, the growth of digital cameras might got disrupted in 2020.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global digital camera market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global digital camera market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research

4. Digital Camera Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa
4.2.5 South America
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Digital Camera Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Surge in Demand for Lightweight and High-Quality Digital Cameras
5.1.2 Growing Applications of Digital Cameras in Entertainment, Media, and Sports Industries
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Introduction of Premium Smartphones and High Cost associated with the Digital Cameras
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Expanding Demand for Mirrorless Cameras
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Technological Innovations Associated with Digital Cameras
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Digital Camera Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Digital Camera Market Global Overview
6.2 Digital Camera Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Digital Camera Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Digital Camera Market Revenue Breakdown, By Type, 2020 and 2028
7.3 Compact Digital Camera
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Compact Digital Camera: Digital Camera Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Bridge Camera
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Bridge Camera: Digital Camera Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) Camera
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 DSLR Camera: Digital Camera Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Mirrorless Camera
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Mirrorless Camera: Digital Camera Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.7 Digital Rangefinder Camera
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Digital Rangefinder Camera: Digital Camera Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.8 Line-Scan Camera
7.8.1 Overview
7.8.2 Line-Scan Camera: Digital Camera Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Digital Camera Market Analysis- By End User
8.1 Overview
8.2 Digital Camera Market Breakdown, By End User, 2020 and 2028
8.3 Personal
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Personal: Digital Camera Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Professional
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Professional: Digital Camera Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Digital Camera Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Digital Camera Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
10.1 Overview: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.6 South America

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Product Launch
11.3 Business Planning and Strategy
11.4 Collaboration

12. Company Profiles
12.1 Canon Inc.
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Eastman Kodak Company
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Nikon Corporation
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Panasonic Corporation
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Sony Corporation
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Leica Camera AG
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 OM Digital Solutions Corporation
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Hasselblad
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD.
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fw5pn

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


