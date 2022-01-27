U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,325.00
    -16.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,929.00
    -126.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,110.00
    -48.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,958.90
    -13.80 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.96
    -0.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -15.90 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.52 (-2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1202
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.07
    -0.09 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3419
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0060
    +0.3460 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,428.17
    -1,281.27 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.60
    -25.21 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.38
    +5.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

Global Digital Chemical Industry Market worth US$ 61.7 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

·6 min read


JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly published report titled "Global Digital Chemical Industry Market– By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Covid-19 Analysis, Revenue (US$ Bn) and Forecast Till 2030." of features detailed industry analysis and an vast study on the market, exploring its noteworthy factors.

InsightAce Analytic Logo
InsightAce Analytic Logo

According to the latest market research report by InsightAce Analytic, the global digital chemical industry market size was valued at US$ 11.1 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 61.7 Billion in 2030, record a promising CAGR of 21.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Request Sample Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1190

Digitalization in the chemical industries provides a way to enhance productivity, reduce costs and improve process stability and safety. Chemical manufacturers are gradually adopting digital technologies across various areas such as manufacturing operations, product development, competitive pricing, supply chains, and market expansion.

The high demand for digitization of manufacturing processes, increasing adoption of new technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual reality, 3D printing in R&D studies, and the rising supply chain modifications are projected to boost the demand for the digital chemical industry market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing demand for better batch production scheduling, rising awareness about digitalization solutions, increasing R&D activities for process optimization, and demand for recyclable products drive the market growth. The environmental safety issues encourage chemical industries to innovate low carbon footprint and recyclable products. Integration of digital technologies in chemical industries facilitates companies to cope with regulatory restrictions, and it also helps to use recyclable materials in manufacturing processes. Thus, the increasing digitalization of chemical industries is expected to urge the demand for the digital chemical industry market during the forecast years. On the other side, the limited knowledge of novel digital technologies, the high cost of implementing advanced technologies, and the various environmental and safety regulations may hamper market adoption in the upcoming years.

Preview for Detailed TOC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-digital-chemical-industry-market-/1190

The prominent players in the digital chemical industry market include:

ABB Ltd., Autonics Corporation, Analog Devices, Atos SE, Emerson Electric Co., Cisco Systems, Inc., Flowserve Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, General Electric Co., Fortive, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hanwei Electronics, Honeywell International Inc., Huagong Tech, International Business Machines Corporation, Hydro Systems, Infineon, InvenSense, Microsoft Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Movement Industries Corporation, Omron, NXP Semiconductors N.V., SICK AG, Panasonic, Qualcomm Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Semtech, Sensirion, Siemens AG, steute Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Silicon Laboratories, STM, TE Connectivity, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments, and Other Prominent Players.

Digitization in the chemical industry positively impacts market growth. It allows companies to enhance their manufacturing processes by improving productivity and reducing the carbon footprint with no additional investments.

Key Industry Developments from Leading Players:

  • In Jul 2021, Siemens and Dow created a process automation testbed to help bring digital transformation to chemical process manufacturing. This testbed is designed to allow manufacturers and technology providers to help inform the development of digital twins for process manufacturing.

  • In Feb 2021, Siemens Digital Industries Software, (Siemens AG), announced partnership with Citrine Informatics (US), the materials informatics platform for data-driven chemicals and materials development, to deliver digital solutions for the chemicals and materials manufacturing industries.

  • In Dec 2020, ABB (Switzerland) announced collaboration with CORYS (France), a French simulation company, to offer advanced digital twin technology to help drive down operational and capital costs and reduce risks for customers.

Digital Chemical Industry Market Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Factors such as the developing chemical industries, increasing R&D investments for manufacturing processes, and the quick adoption of digital technologies by chemical industries in developing countries like Japan, Indonesia, India, and China are anticipated to fuel the regional digital chemical industry market.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the estimated timeframe, followed by North America owing to the rising government funding and initiatives to develop chemical industries, favorable regulatory environments, and the newly emerging chemical industries.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1190

The Global Digital Chemical Industry Market Segments

The Global Digital Chemical Industry Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Technology

  • Internet of Things (IoT)

  • 3D Printing

  • Augmented Reality (AR)

  • Virtual Reality (VR)

  • Artificial Intelligence

  • Digital Twin

  • Other Technology

The Global Digital Chemical Industry Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Verticals

  • Petrochemicals & Polymers

  • Specialty Chemicals

  • Fertilizers & Agrochemicals

  • Other Verticals

The Global Digital Chemical Industry Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Process

  • Research & Development

  • Manufacturing

  • Procurement

  • Packaging

  • Supply Chain Management & Logistics

  • Other Processes

The Global Digital Chemical Industry Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Region

  • Europe

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

North America Digital Chemical Industry Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe Digital Chemical Industry Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Digital Chemical Industry Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Digital Chemical Industry Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Digital Chemical Industry Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

  • South Africa

  • GCC Countries

  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For Customised Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1190

Other Exclusive Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services Market

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (Adcs) – Linker And Conjugation Technologies Market

Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

Priyanka Tilekar
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-chemical-industry-market-worth-us-61-7-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-insightace-analytic-301469431.html

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • One Stock To Watch As Metals Prices Explode In 2022

    Metals had a great 2021, but as demand continues to surge, and supplies remain depressed, 2022 could be even better

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Futures Wipe Losses as Stocks Fall on Hawkish Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures wiped off earlier losses, while European stocks trimmed declines, signaling easing concern about the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy stance to quell inflation.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Factors That Ap

  • Micron to shut DRAM chip design operations in Shanghai

    In a statement given to Reuters, the company said that it will close its DRAM Engineering Group from its Shanghai Design Center over the next year, with completion expected by December 2022. Micron makes NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market as well as DRAM chips that are widely used in data centres, personal computers and other devices. In 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted Taiwan-based chip maker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) and China's Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co Ltd, alleging the companies conspired to steal trade secrets from Micron.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Tesla Beats on Profit But No Cybertruck, New Vehicles This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. set a record for profit but warned that supply chain problems will keep it from introducing new vehicle models this year while it focuses on expanding production of its current lineup.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Id

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • Apple’s Q1 Numbers Should Be Fine — But the Stock Is Still Not a Buy, Warns Goldman Sachs

    Less than 24 hours from now -- Thursday, after close of trading -- tech giant Apple (AAPL) will report its earnings for fiscal Q1 2022. Many analysts on Wall Street are optimistic, predicting Apple will report year-over-year sales growth of 6.5%, and 12.5% better earnings that it reported a year ago. For its part, Goldman Sachs thinks those analysts are probably right about the earnings growth -- and maybe even a bit conservative. But Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall still doesn't think you should buy Ap

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Prioritize Deliveries Over New Vehicles in 2022

    The electric-vehicle maker reported record earnings but hasn’t been immune to supply-chain problems.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick up as investors weigh Fed remarks

    Futures tied to Wall Street’s major indexes rose slightly in extended trading Wednesday after a turbulent earlier session that saw stocks reverse gains into close after the Federal Reserve signaled interest rates could come as soon as March.

  • Chevron Hikes Dividend 6% as Oil Prices Surge Near $90 a Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. raised its quarterly dividend 6% as the company attempts to share the benefits of rising oil prices with shareholders. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidChevron will pa

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Chip Gear Maker Lam Research Posts Mixed Results, Gives Weak Outlook

    Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research reported December-quarter results that edged views on earnings but missed on sales.

  • Musk Declares Cybertruck ‘Awesome’ as Tesla Stock Rises Ahead of Key Earnings Report

    Elon Musk has been driving Telsa's new Cybertruck and he thinks it's 'awesome.' An electric truck opens a substantial new market for Tesla.