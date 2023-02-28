Global Digital Cinema Projectors Strategic Business Report 2023: Novel Laser 3D Projector Promises Similar Brightness as 2D
Global Market for Digital Cinema Projectors
The global market for Digital Cinema Projectors estimated at US$464.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$570.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
2K, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.4% CAGR and reach US$382.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 4K segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $126.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Digital Cinema Projectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$126.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$109.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Inherent Advantages Drive Preference for Digital Cinema
Recent Market Activity
Skepticism Gives Way to Acceptance among Cinema Owners to go Digital
Industry Support Critical for Digitization of Cinemas
3D Drives Digitalization of Cinema Industry
List of Select 3D Movies Released in 2017
List of Select 4DX Movies Released in 2017
Growing 3D Penetration in Cinema Screens
Digitalization Garnering New Revenue Streams for Exhibitors
Market Saturation Dents Revenue Inflow
Lower Margins Loom as Target Market Shrinks
Large Format Screens to Provide Respite
E-Cinema: A Popular Format in Emerging Markets
Digital Transformation Results in Dawn of New Areas of Focus
4K Projection - Not a Mainstream Technology in Cinema Yet
Hardware Chronicles - The Shifting Competitive Landscape
A Peek into Key Standards and Specifications of Digital Cinema
Competition
Leading Players
Emerging Markets Gain Attention of Projector Manufacturers
Small Screens Emerge as Lucrative Targets for Vendors
Barco Bets on Laser Projectors and New Cinema Concepts
Christie Eyes Laser Technology and Small Screens
NEC - A Vendor Inclined towards Small to Mid-Size Screens
NEC Takes a Big Leap with "Ticket to Digital" Program
Digital Cinema Projectors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
DMD and LCoS Technologies - The Core Technologies of Spatial Light Modulation in Projectors
Technological Advancements - Key to Survival of Cinema Industry
Need for Differentiation to Drive Use of Higher Frame Rates
48 and 60 FPS - The More Plausible Frame Rates in Near Future
Higher Frame Rates in 3D Mandates Technical Changes
Lasers to Emerge as Future of Technology of Interest in Projectors
A Comparison of Key Parameters of Light Sources in Projectors - Arc Lamps and Lasers
Laser Projection Technologies Make Debut, to See Brighter Prospects in the Long Run
Safety - Not a Major Concern in Projectors
BPP and RGB Technologies Vie for Laser Berth
Novel Laser 3D Projector Promises Similar Brightness as 2D
Retrofit Lasers to Provide New Commercial Opportunities
Opportunities and Challenges that Lie Ahead of Projector Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
