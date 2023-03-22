The Global Digital Content Creation Market size is expected to reach $50.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 13.2% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Digital content is a file or information stored or sent digitally. Digital content production is gathering knowledge and creating ideas from media and surroundings. Low operational expenses, a high return on investment (ROI), simplicity of monitoring and modification, brand extension, goal targeting, segmentation, and a business-focused approach are just a few benefits of developing digital content.

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Content Creation Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Format, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435152/?utm_source=GNW

Text, audio, video, graphics, and photographs are just a few available delivery methods.



Generating digital material involves producing it in various content formats, including text, graphics, audio, and video, and distributing or advertising it on internet platforms. The major competitors in this market provide their services via software and apps that may be used on-premises or in the cloud. The need for the digital content creation market is being fueled by elements including the expansion of AI use, investments in IT, and the rising use of cloud computing.



For example, in 2021, 200 zettabytes of data were stored worldwide in the same year, according to Cybersecurity Ventures, or 50% of all data, as opposed to 2015, when just 25% of all data was saved on the cloud. When developing and choosing the right content to satisfy the needs of organizations, digital content development tools, and services are crucial. Targeting the right audience is made more accessible by creating relevant material, such as white papers, e-newsletters, blog posts, case studies, etc.



A vital tool for B2B communication, digital content production has become more prevalent due to rising online traffic and the proliferation of internet services. Businesses are embracing digital content development tools and services to apply digital marketing strategies to exploit increasing internet traffic. As a result, the market for digital content creation has grown significantly over the last several years.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Many businesses in the digital content production sector have lost billions of dollars due to postponed trade shows and canceled events. B2B enterprises are now resorting to online marketing to reframe their marketing messaging due to rising knowledge of the benefits of digital marketing and the fact that many strategists are now spending most of their time in home isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The popularity of COVID-19 has inspired businesses to improve their digital presence for long-term success. The development of digital content has helped firms stay on top of their digital strategies even while the bulk of activities are handled in solitude. This is projected to propel the worldwide market for producing digital content in the following years.



Market Growth Factors



Growing interest in digital content



A significant factor anticipated to fuel the expansion of the market for digital content creation during the projected period is the rise in demand for digitalized material from different business sectors. In addition, the market expansion is also fueled by the expanding demand from different company sectors for sophisticated digital content development tools to draw in a sizable customer base via improved marketing techniques. For instance, social media companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Slack, which have included GIFs in their platforms for marketing, often utilize the GIPHY application.



AI and email marketing transform the hospitality sector, encouraging repeat business.



The market for digital content creation for the hotel industry is changing due to personalization marketing, voice search, and AI. As a result, it is expected that the hotel sector would command the third-highest income in the market for digital content creation and is embracing digital technology quickly. Thus, marketers in the hotel sector are concentrating on email marketing to create leads to increase exposure among their target demographic. In addition, with targeted emails, stakeholders may get to know their clients better and encourage repeat business. This supports the growth of the regional market.



Market Restraining Factors



A significant problem is the availability of content restrictions



In order to avoid legal disputes over content rights, content owners must also establish harmonious relationships with theatre goers and broadcasters. Also, there is fierce rivalry among suppliers of digital content services as they fight for a largest market share. The fragmented market has major brands and specialized businesses competing on cost, features, and functionality. Consequently, it is anticipated that throughout the projection period, content availability restrictions will impede market development.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the digital content creation market is segmented into tools, and services. In 2021, the tool segment held the highest revenue share in the digital content creation market. This is due to the rise in smartphone use of technologies for digital advertising. Also, many customers use search engines such as Google on their cellphones to find new goods and services. Also, this makes it vital for marketers to utilize SEO technologies.



Format Outlook



By format, the digital content creation market is fragmented into textual, graphical, video and audio. In 2021, the graphical segment covered a considerable revenue share in the digital content creation market. This is due to the rise in the use of infographic material by many businesses to create engaging digital content, like graphs, charts, and dashboards. Graphic design uses images to convey concepts or messages. Every sector may use it to provide complex information in a comprehensible manner.



Deployment Outlook



Based on the deployment, the digital content creation market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. In 2021, the cloud segment had the largest revenue share in the market for digital content creation market. This is because everyone may now engage in the digital economy due to the globalization of cloud computing for businesses and people in the market for digital content creation. In addition, the burdens of the media and entertainment business may now be handled by the cloud as more collaborative storytelling becomes simpler for artists. Thus, the cloud segment’s revenue will rise throughout the projection period.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization size, the digital content creation market is bifurcated into large size enterprises, small & medium-sized enterprises. In 2021, the small & medium sized enterprise segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the digital content creation market. Due to significant market participants’ many steps to assist SMEs, this category is anticipated to provide excellent returns. To increase their market reach, SMEs are increasingly choosing digital marketing tactics. This is projected to help the market for digital content creation in this area develop.



Vertical Outlook



By Vertical, the digital content creation market is categorized into retail & e-commerce, automotive, healthcare & pharmaceutical, media & entertainment, travel & tourism and others. The retail & e-commerce segment registered the largest revenue share in the digital content creation market in 2021. This results from actions made by significant market participants like Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com, Inc. Sales of online purchases are rapidly increasing. As a result, companies are making substantial investments to boost their online visibility to convert leads into qualifying purchases. With constant communication between buyers and sellers, the internet has emerged as the busiest marketplace.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the digital content creation market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. North America region led the digital content creation market by generating the highest revenue share in 2021. This results from the widespread usage of digital content production tools and services, their high acceptance and penetration, and their extensive applicability throughout the region’s many end-user sectors. The expansion of the market in the United States is further fueled by the existence of top tool developers nationwide.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Adobe, Inc., Corel Corporation (KKR & Co., Inc.), MarketMuse, Inc., Quark Software, Inc. (Parallax capital partners, LLC), Integra Software Services Pvt. Ltd., Acrolinx GmbH, Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.), PicsArt, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Canva Pty Ltd.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Digital Content Creation Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



May-2021: Microsoft came into partnership with WPP, a UK-based communications services organization. The partnership involves transforming the content creation process. Further, the partnership involves jointly leveraging Azure’s infrastructure to support the content creation process.



Sep-2020: Acrolinx came into partnership with Content Science, a US-based provider of digital marketing services. Through this partnership, the companies enable their clients to create and develop amazing and innovative content.



Mergers and Acquisitions:



Dec-2021: MarketMuse completed the acquisition of GrepWords, a US-based company specializing in analyzing page content, scraping the content, etc. The addition of GrepWords fits well with MarketMuse by providing APIs that enable SERP & keyword analysis, etc.



Dec-2021: Picsart took over DeepCraft, an Armenia-based provider of software research and development services. The addition of DeepCraft aids in the growth of PicsArt’s video creation services.



Dec-2021: Adobe took over ContentCal, a UK-based operator of the content management platform. The acquisition broadens Adobe’s social media capabilities with its innovative and creative tools.



Product Launches and Expansions:



Jan-2023: Picsart launched SketchAI, a new image-to-image AI art generation application. The new application allows users to add texts and apply multiple artistic styles to their content including, pencil sketches, ink drawings, etc.



Oct-2022: Microsoft launched 4 tools intended for content creators, Microsoft Designer, Microsoft Create, Microsoft Clipchamp, and Image Creator. Microsoft Designer is a graphic design application that enables creators to create invitations, graphics, digital postcards, etc. Microsoft Climpchap is a video editor which allows creators to create primarily all kinds of videos. Microsoft Create supports creators in creating videos, documents, presentations, etc. Image Creator allows creators to be innovative and create an image that doesn’t exist.



Dec-2021: Adobe introduced Creative Cloud Express. The new product features, the drag and drop function, advanced level search and discover abilities, removal of background features, and merge videos, among others. Further, this new product combines creation, collaboration, and sharing processes to ease content creation.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Tools



• Services



By Format



• Video



• Graphical



• Textual



• Audio



By Deployment



• Cloud



• On-Premise



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Vertical



• Retail & E-commerce



• Healthcare



• Media & Entertainment



• Automotive



• Travel & Tourism



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Adobe, Inc.



• Corel Corporation (KKR & Co., Inc.)



• MarketMuse, Inc.



• Quark Software, Inc. (Parallax capital partners, LLC)



• Integra Software Services Pvt. Ltd.



• Acrolinx GmbH



• Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.)



• PicsArt, Inc.



• Microsoft Corporation



• Canva Pty Ltd



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435152/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



