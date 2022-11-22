U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

The Global Digital Content Market is expected to grow by $694.88 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.78% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Digital Content Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the digital content market and it is poised to grow by $694. 88 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Content Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861456/?utm_source=GNW
78% during the forecast period. Our report on the digital content market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by digital transformation across sectors, renewal of services across online streaming channels, and growing consumption of online content.

The digital content market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Smartphones
• Computers
• Smart TV
• Others

By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increased utilization of social media as one of the prime reasons driving the digital content market growth during the next few years. Also, expansion in content variety and proliferation of mobile applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digital content market covers the following areas:
• Digital content market sizing
• Digital content market forecast
• Digital content market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital content market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Baidu Inc., Bloomberg L.P, Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, DISH Network Corp., Electronic Arts Inc., Gannett Co. Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd., Roku Inc., Sony Group Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. Also, the digital content market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861456/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


