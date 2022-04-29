U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,263.50
    -20.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,790.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,340.50
    -114.25 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,916.20
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.85
    +0.49 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.80
    +25.50 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.39 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0579
    +0.0077 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.94
    -2.66 (-8.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2563
    +0.0103 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1480
    -0.6890 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,462.72
    -152.95 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.59
    +3.74 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.07
    +22.88 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

The global digital diabetes management market is projected to reach USD 25.5 Billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 14.3 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.2%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of diabetes has increased the focus on the development and adoption of better solutions for diabetes care. Also, advancements in technologies have ensured the introduction of highly flexible solutions in the market.

New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Diabetes Management Market by Product, Device Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730155/?utm_source=GNW
The increasing adoption of cloud-based enterprise solutions and the growing use of connected devices and apps are some of the other major factors supporting market growth. However, factors such as the high device costs, lack of reimbursement in developing countries, and the higher acceptance of traditional diabetes management devices are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Smart glucose meters segment accounted for the largest share in the Digital Diabetes Management market.

The devices segment is categorized into smart glucose meters, CGM systems, smart insulin pens, and smart insulin pumps/closed-loop systems & smart insulin patches. In 2021, the smart glucose meters segment accounted for a share of 25.2% of the digital diabetes management devices market. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the easy handling of smart glucose meters, as well as their benefits in the early detection of hypo and hyperglycemic diabetes. Technological innovations, such as all-in-one glucometers with analysis capabilities, Bluetooth-enabled glucometers, and portable pocket-size glucometers are some of the other factors driving the growth of this market segment.

Wearable devices segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Various devices considered in the digital diabetes management devices market are categorized into handheld devices and wearable devices. Wearable devices accounted for the largest share of 60.3% of the digital diabetes management devices market in 2021. This segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The increasing number of regulatory approvals for wearables, technological advancements, and the growing adoption of smart insulin pumps and insulin patches are driving the growth of the wearables market.

The Self/home healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of Digital Diabetes Management market in 2021
The self/home healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the digital diabetes management market in 2021.This is mainly attributed to the growing patient acceptability of home care due to the increasing awareness of digital diabetes management platforms.

Self-administration is especially useful for patients who require regular insulin therapy. For patients requiring long-term therapy, inpatient care is not only extremely expensive but also prevents them from resuming a normal lifestyle.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Digital Diabetes Management market in 2021
In 2021, North America accounted for the largest market share of 41.4%, followed by Europe with a share of 29.0%. North America dominates the digital diabetes management market, mainly due to the growing adoption of connected diabetes management devices, increasing adoption of diabetes management and obesity apps, growing demand for technologically advanced solutions, increased acceptance of digital diabetes solutions from payers, government initiatives to promote digital health, and rising awareness on self-diabetes management in the region.
A breakdown of the primary participants (supply-side) for the Digital Diabetes Management market referred to for this report is provided below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1–46%, Tier 2–33%, and Tier 3–21%
• By Designation: C-level–43%, Director Level–35%, and Others–22%
• By Region: North America–34%, Europe–26%, Asia Pacific–19%, Latin America- 11%, and Middle East and Africa– 10%
The prominent players operating in the global digital diabetes management market are Medtronic (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Insulet Corporation (US), Tandem Diabetes Care (US), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland), LifeScan, Inc. (US), Tidepool (US), AgaMatrix (US), Glooko, Inc. (US), DarioHealth Corporation (Israel), One Drop (US), Dottli (Finland), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), ARKRAY (Japan), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), Care Innovations, LLC (US), Health2Sync (Taiwan), Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies (Germany), Azumio (US), Decide Clinical Software GmbH (Austria), Pendiq GmbH (Germany), and BeatO (India).

Research Coverage:
The market study covers the digital diabetes management market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by product & service, by device type, end user, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information regarding the closest approximations of the digital diabetes management market and its segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, gain insights to position their businesses better, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report will also help stakeholders in understanding the pulse of the market and gaining information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730155/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • More of Europe's crude supply is coming from deep in the heart of Texas

    U.S. crude exports to Europe climbed in March and April as buyers across the Atlantic snapped up the country's light sweet grades to offset the expected loss of Russian oil, according to shipping data, traders and analysts. As the European Union weighs an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. exporters are ramping up shipments of U.S. light crude to Europe, helped by Washington's decision to release 180 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is flooding the domestic market. U.S. crude exports bound for Europe are close to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in April, the highest in two years and one of the strongest months on record, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at data provider Kpler.

  • Micron sued for alleged patent infringement

    The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends that Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor.

  • Judge rules for Elon Musk in $13 billion lawsuit over Tesla-SolarCity deal

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk did not unjustly enrich himself when he guided the electric vehicle maker in 2016 to acquire SolarCity Corp, where Musk was chairman and the largest shareholder, a Delaware judge ruled on Wednesday. Tesla shareholders had accused Musk of coercing Tesla's board into buying SolarCity, a struggling rooftop solar panel maker, to rescue his investment, and had sought up to $13 billion in damages. The ruling comes as Musk is tapping his vast fortune to acquire Twitter Inc, which accepted his $44 billion offer on Monday.

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • COVID-19: Moderna asks FDA to authorize vaccine for young kids, Merck antiviral pill sales top $3B

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details the latest information surrounding Moderna's FDA filing to authorize a COVID vaccine for children, as well as looking at Merck's Q1 earnings beat attributed to its COVID treatment pill.

  • Top Stocks for May 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. United States Steel Corp.: United States Steel makes high value-added steel products, including its proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for May 2022

    The utilities sector is made up of companies that provide electricity, natural gas, water, sewage, and other services to homes and businesses. Many of these companies are heavily regulated. They include major utilities companies such as Dominion Energy Inc.

  • China and U.S. Negotiate On-Site Audit Checks as Delistings Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing is discussing with American regulators the logistics of allowing on-site audit inspections of Chinese companies listed in New York, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign of progress in talks to keep U.S. stock markets open to issuers from Asia’s largest economy.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter DealPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaMusk’

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. The EU aims to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas by two-thirds by the end of the year and to zero by the end of 2027, EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has said. Germany, the EU's largest economy, has announced plans to end its dependence on Russian oil by the close of this year.

  • Microsoft Receives an Important Green Light

    Ever since Microsoft announced its intent to acquire video game publisher Activision Blizzard in January 2022 for $68.7 billion, it seemed as if the latter could get an intervention it was in desperate need of. Thanks to a slate of sexual harassment allegations that were filed against Activision Blizzard last year, resulting in an in-depth Wall Street Journal story that claims Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick knew about sexual harassment within the company and did nothing to stop it, the company's reputation has taken a nose dive. Activision Blizzard's sales have also taken a hit.

  • Exxon declares force majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 operations

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday its Russian unit Exxon Neftegas Ltd has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations due to sanctions on Russia that have made it increasingly difficult to ship crude to customers. The Sakhalin-1 project produces Sokol crude oil off the coast of Sakhalin Island in the Russian Far East, exporting about 273,000 barrels per day, mainly to South Korea, and to other destinations including Japan, Australia, Thailand and the United States. Exxon said on March 1 it would exit about $4 billion in assets and discontinue all its Russia operations, including Sakhalin 1, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • US GDP unexpectedly contracted at a 1.4% annualized rate in Q1

    U.S. economic activity likely decelerated to the slowest rate since mid-2020, with lingering supply chain constraints, inflation and disruptions amid Russia's war in Ukraine each weighing on growth.

  • Kremlin earns record profit from Gazprom

    The Kremlin has earned a record profit from its state-owned energy company Gazprom as Britain scrambles to free itself from foreign gas supplies amid fears the West could be cut off.

  • Oil At Highest in Nearly Two Weeks as EU Ban on Russia Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed at the highest level in nearly two weeks as prospects for a European Union ban on crude imports from Russia seemed more likely, with an extra jolt of support coming from a growing global diesel supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer P

  • Asian markets gain after tech-led rebound on Wall Street

    Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies.

  • Why Alliance Resource Partners Surged Today

    Shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP) jumped nearly 15% on Wednesday after the natural resources company boosted its full-year production and profit forecast. Conflict in Ukraine is driving the U.S. and many countries in Europe and other international markets to reduce their dependence on Russian energy supplies. "Since we provided initial full-year 2022 guidance for ARLP on January 31, 2022, worldwide commodity prices skyrocketed," CEO Joseph Craft said in a press release.

  • EU Tells Gas Companies Not to Bend to Russia’s Demand for Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles, as the continent scrambles for a united response to Moscow’s weaponization of its energy resources.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demand

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have rocketed higher over the past year. The benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price has soared more than 60% to over $100 a barrel. Because of that, oil stocks are cashing in on surging crude prices.

  • Banks Accused of ‘Woke,’ Marxist Agendas as MAGA Comes to Annual Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Giant U.S. banks have come to expect activists at their annual shareholder meetings, usually decrying the lenders as capitalist powerhouses behind fossil fuels, gunmakers and societal inequities.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to