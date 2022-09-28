U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,653.75
    -7.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,190.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,265.00
    -68.75 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,669.20
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.14
    +0.64 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,637.20
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.19
    -0.14 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9577
    -0.0021 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.35
    +1.09 (+3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0670
    -0.0061 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6790
    -0.1120 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,019.32
    -1,206.40 (-5.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.73
    -24.41 (-5.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.98
    -22.61 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market to Reach $21.9 Billion by 2030 at an 8% CAGR

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Diabetes Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring System, Smart Insulin Pen), by Type, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global digital diabetes management market size is expected to reach USD 21.90 billion by 2030, according to this report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2030. Major factors contributing to the market growth are the growing incidences of diabetes globally, the increasing number of product launches, and innovation in technologies such as predictive analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Data analytics and artificial intelligence are now an integral part of digital solutions for diabetics. AI is gaining rapid attention due to its ability to harness massive volumes of patient information. Digital diabetes management tools help patients analyze their glucose levels and pattern. They also help patients decide on food intake and dosage of insulin.

The number of smartphone apps for disease management has seen a monumental rise over the past few years, giving the market a major boost. For instance, in September 2019, Abbott entered into a non-exclusive partnership with Sanofi to integrate cloud-connected insulin pens (Sanofi) with FreeStyle Libre mobile application (Abbott) to ease the management process of diabetes.

The market growth is further augmented by the increasing prevalence of obesity, the growing aging population, and increasing awareness regarding diabetes preventive care. Moreover, the market is driven by the increasing number of active users of smart devices and the launch of new apps that allow patients to monitor their blood glucose. These apps use advanced technology for health care professionals and provide patients with better health outcomes.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Advent of Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Care Devices

  • Increasing Number of Diabetes Patients

  • Increasing Awareness About Diabetes Preventive Care

Market Restraints

  • High Cost of Devices

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Digital Diabetes Management Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. Digital Diabetes Management Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Digital Diabetes Management Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Digital Diabetes Management Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Medtronic

  • Abbot

  • Ascensia Diabetes Care

  • Dexcom

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Bayer AG

  • Lifescan, Inc.

  • Dexcom, Inc

  • Sanofi

  • Insulet Corporation

  • B Braun Melsungen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhzy9h

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-diabetes-management-market-to-reach-21-9-billion-by-2030-at-an-8-cagr-301635269.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Biogen, Eisai stocks soar on landmark Alzheimer's data, lifting rivals

    Shares in Biogen and Eisai soared on Wednesday reflecting the surprise trial success of their experimental Alzheimer's drug, which also lifted the stocks of rival drugmakers Roche and Eli Lilly. Against the odds, Biogen and Eisai on Tuesday said their experimental drug, lecanemab, slowed progress of the brain-wasting disease by 27% compared with a placebo, in a large trial of patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's. The data is an "unequivocal win" for Alzheimer's patients and Biogen, said BMO analyst Evan Seigerman.

  • Medicare premiums are decreasing in 2023 – this is how much older Americans will save if they’re on Part B

    Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums go down for the first time in more than a decade, President Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday. Monthly Part B premiums, which are currently set at $170.10 in 2022, will decline to $164.90 in 2023 – a $5.20 a month savings, or about $64 a year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The annual deductible for Part B will be $226, down $7 from $233 in 2022.

  • This Big Pharma Stock Just Got an Upgrade. Is It Time to Buy?

    Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) recently ticked higher in response to encouraging words from a Wall Street analyst who follows the pharmaceutical industry. Colin Bristow at UBS, an investment bank, thinks this is the most attractive pharma stock you can buy right now. Is Bristow right about Eli Lilly?

  • Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Triumphed On Tuesday

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a commercial-stage biotech specializing in treatments for cystic fibrosis, saw its share price rise on Tuesday thanks to news about one of its pipeline programs.

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Biogen says its new Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline in late-stage study

    A global study of Biogen Inc.'s new drug, lecanemab, showed statistically significant improvement in slowing the cognitive effects of Alzheimer's disease compared to a placebo, the company said.

  • Encompass Health (EHC) Plans Hospital to Aid Florida Footprint

    Encompass Health (EHC) unveils plans to fortify its U.S. presence via building a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in The Villages, Florida.

  • Pharming Announces US FDA Acceptance for Priority Review of its New Drug Application for Leniolisib

    Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) (NASDAQ: PHAR) announces that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review its New Drug Application (NDA) for leniolisib, an oral, selective phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) inhibitor, to treat the rare primary immunodeficiency activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older in the US. The FDA has assigned a Prescription

  • Intel debuts 13th generation processors amid PC sales slump

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the debut of Intel's newest core processors, which are geared towards gamers and creators.&nbsp;

  • Crispr Stock Jumps After Unveiling Timeline For FDA Submission Of First-Ever CRISPR Drug

    Crispr said Tuesday it will begin asking the FDA to approve its gene-editing blood diseases treatment in November, and CRSP stock jumped.

  • Eisai shares indicated sharply higher after trial of experimental drug slows Alzheimer’s progression

    Eisai and Biogen BIIB said Wednesday that their drug, lecanemab, reduced cognitive and functional decline by 27%, compared with a placebo, over 18 months in a Phase 3 study of 1,800 patients with early-stage Alzheimer's.

  • Sleep Researcher Lists 5 Things She Won’t Do Before Bed in Viral TikTok

    If you're having trouble sleeping, you might want to take notes.

  • China Lacks the Right Workers to Boost Xi’s Favored Tech Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- For a decade, China’s tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were a major driver of its economy, drawing the lion’s share of top talent to work in their ecosystems that controlled everything from messaging to payments. Their boom years have come to an abrupt halt, with a regulatory crackdown, an economic slowdown and recurring Covid lockdowns now forcing them to cut thousands of jobs. The hiring momentum has shifted to a slew of burgeoning industries

  • How OPEC+ Could Send Oil Prices Soaring Again

    WTI crude continues to trade below $80 per barrel, but the next OPEC+ meeting could yield a bullish surprise.

  • Oil Prices Slip as Dollar Strength Overrides Hurricane Ian Worries

    Oil prices retreated Wednesday after the dollar reached a two-decade high, overriding concern that Hurricane Ian will cause damage to production in the Gulf of Mexico. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 1.5% to $84.98 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, declined by the same amount to $77.30.

  • Seagen (SGEN) Inks Deal With LAVA Therapeutics for LAVA-1223

    Seagen (SGEN) signs an exclusive agreement with LAVA Therapeutics to develop and commercialize the latter's preclinical asset, LAVA-1223, targeting EGFR-expressing solid tumors.

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks

  • Top Materials Stocks for October 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Tesla Q3 Delivery Results Are Coming. Watch This Spread.

    Analysts will be fine-tuning their Tesla third-quarter delivery projections in coming days. There are a lot of crosscurrents in the marketplace making this quarter a difficult one to call.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Spotlight on Deals by Equinor, Marathon

    Apart from Equinor (EQNR) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Eni (E), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Schlumberger (SLB) hogged the limelight during the week.