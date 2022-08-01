U.S. markets open in 8 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,115.50
    -18.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,680.00
    -145.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,922.50
    -49.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.20
    -12.10 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.28
    -1.34 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.90
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.14
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0233
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -2.6810 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.33
    -22.33 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4280
    -0.7620 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,408.47
    -411.05 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.22
    -11.18 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,969.19
    +167.55 (+0.60%)
     

Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 Opened in Beijing

·6 min read

Share Development Opportunities to Embrace a Digital Future

BEIJING, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Digital Economy Conference (hereinafter referred to as GDEC) 2022 opened at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on July 29. This GDEC is hosted by People's Government of Beijing Municipality, National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Commerce, Cyberspace Administration of China, and China Association for Science and Technology, and organized by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, People's Government of Lhasa Municipality, Chaoyang District People's Government of Beijing Municipality, China Association of Communications Enterprise, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and Asia Digital Group.

Cai Qi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, announced the opening of the conference. Opening remarks were delivered on behalf of the hosts by Chen Jining, Mayor of Beijing and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, Cao Shumin, Deputy Director of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and Vice Minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China, and Xu Kemin, Chief Economist of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC. Vice Mayor of Beijing and Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee Jin Wei moderated the Opening Ceremony, attended by Yin Yong, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, Zhao Lei, Member of the Standing Committee and secretary-general of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, Cui Shuqiang, Executive Vice Mayor of Beijing, and Deputy Secretary and Vice Chairman of the Leading Party Members' Group of the CPPCC Beijing Municipal Committee, and Zhang Guihua, Member of the Leading Party Members' Group and Executive Secretary of the Secretariat of the China Association for Science and Technology.

With the theme of "Embrace a Digital Future—New Factors, New Rules, New Patterns", it covers the Main Conference, six theme summits, and nearly 50 thematic forums in an on-site occasion supplemented with online links, centering on the layout of digital infrastructure, the allocation of new data factors, the incubation of emerging digital industries, the innovation of digital core technologies, the construction of digital governance systems, and the cooperation of global rules and standards, while strictly implementing epidemic prevention and control measures. In addition, special activities such as Digital Economy Experience Week, Theme Exhibitions for High-Quality Products in Digital Economy, Global Digital Economy Innovation Competition, and Achievement Release Conference have been organized. Guests from global governments, enterprises, universities, research institutes and finance as well as end-users have been brought together to contribute to the construction of a global model city of digital economy and promote the exchange and cooperation in global digital economy.

Representatives from friendly countries, including Minister of SMEs and Startups of the Republic of Korea Lee Young, State Secretary of the Austrian Ministry of Finance Florian Tursky, and President of the World Economic Forum Børge Brende delivered speeches online at the Opening Ceremony. The "Connect with Major Guests Worldwide" session for discussing digital economy involved Antonio Muñoz Martínez, Mayor of Seville, Spain, Laura Citron, Chief Executive of London & Partners, Anne McLister, Head of Digital Economy in Glasgow City Council, Fiona Ma, California State Treasurer, America, Asbjørn Overgaard, CEO and Managing Director of Copenhagen Capacity, Michael Otter, Director General at Advantage Austria, Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Visa, Go Khok, Mayor of Lhasa and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Lhasa Municipal Committee, etc.

Keynote speeches on hot topics such as green innovation and development, digital trade, data valuation, and global rule-based governance were delivered at the Main Conference by guests including Wu Hequan, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Liu Shijin, Deputy Director of the Economic Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, Liu Liehong, Chairman of China Unicom, Crawford Del Prete, Global President of IDC Global, and Wang Haifeng, CTO of Baidu. Zhang Li, Executive Vice President of Asia Digital Group, moderated the "Global Digital Economy Development Cooperation Dialogue", involving such guests as Huang Chenhong, Executive Vice President of SAP Global and president of Greater China Region, Zhou Hongyi, Member of the CPPCC National Committee and founder of 360 Group, Qi Xiangdong, Chairman of QI-ANXIN Technology Group Inc., Diao Zhizhong, Chairman of Glodon Company Limited, and Su Tong, Chairman of Hylink. Centering on "Embrace a Digital Future", the guests, in combination with China's development from an international perspective, had in-depth discussions on the status quo and trends of the digital economy, and offered suggestions for the high-quality development of the digital economy.

The Main Conference witnessed the release of the White Paper on Global Digital Economy 2022 by Yu Xiaohui, President of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. According to the white paper, the added value of the digital economy in 47 major countries in the world reached 38.1 trillion US dollars in 2021. Among them, the scale of China's digital economy hit 7.1 trillion US dollars, accounting for 18.5% of the total of 47 countries, second only to the United States. Digital technology and innovation remain a global priority of strategic importance, and digital transformation is extending from improving efficiency to upgrading value, and from within enterprises to among industrial chains and value chains. With the rapid development of industrial internet platforms oriented to the real economy, releasing the value of data as a key factor of production has become a common direction for all countries to explore.

Those who participated in the conference online and offline included the leaders of relevant ministries and commissions of China, CPC committees and people's governments in municipality and district levels of Beijing, commissions, offices and administrations of Beijing, and the heads of enterprises, colleges, institutions and associations in and out of China as well as guests from academia and media.

This GDEC has set up the Theme Exhibitions for High-Quality Products in Digital Economy to select leading and promising companies in various fields, focusing on four sections, including digital transformation, emerging digital industries, digital infrastructure and core technologies, and digital governance and global rules. The latest technologies and products of enterprises such as Baidu, Meituan, 360, QI-ANXIN, Cambricon, Alibaba Cloud, ThunderSoft, ABT Networks, Kingsoft Office, and TRS will be displayed. The newly set up Metaverse Experience Hall, with the theme of "New Era Opens Here", shows the audience the latest technologies, economic achievements and advanced application scenarios surrounding metaverse.

The Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 has been committed to building a high-end, innovative and pragmatic platform for international exchanges and cooperations in digital economy. All circles of the world are welcome to follow the development of Beijing's digital economy. Let's join hands to build a benchmark city for the global digital economy.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-economy-conference-2022-opened-in-beijing-301596649.html

SOURCE Asia Digital Group

Recommended Stories

  • People Are Still Investing in Chinese Stocks. What They Know.

    Pervasive pessimism has brought out investors who see a decent setup for Chinese stocks for the second half of the year.

  • Joe Biden’s green agenda hits Americans with an oil price shock

    When his green credentials were challenged by a young activist on the election trail, Joe Biden had a simple answer.

  • Bill Gates was among a ‘wide range’ of CEOs and labor bosses who lobbied to change Manchin’s mind on the Inflation Reduction Act: report

    Also among those who pitched in on lobbying efforts: former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Director of the National Economic Council Larry Summers.

  • Stock market rally in focus after best month since 2020: What to know this week

    Investors will look for the stock market to maintain its recent momentum after the S&P 500 and Dow both had their best month since 2020 in July.

  • Putin is preparing for a new war

    Now Putin needs a truce. On his, Putin's terms.

  • China Banks May Face $350 Billion in Losses From Property Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s banks face mortgage losses of $350 billion in a worst-case scenario as confidence plunges in the nation’s property market and authorities struggle to contain deepening turmoil.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blosso

  • Defense Companies Hurt by Staffing Shortages Amid Growing Weapons Demand

    Lockheed, Raytheon and others say labor challenges are adding to wider supply-chain problems seen lingering into next year.

  • Vladimir Putin targets US in new Russian navy doctrine, warns of using hypersonic weapons

    Russian President Vladimir Putin touted that Russian naval vessels would soon be equipped with hypersonic weapons on Sunday, and targeted the U.S. with a new navy doctrine.

  • China’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory activity unexpectedly contracted in July while property sales continued to shrink, highlighting the fragility of the economy’s recovery amid sporadic Covid outbreaks and adding to calls for more policy stimulus to fuel growth.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From

  • Russians dont bury the bodies of the deceased, infection is spreading Haidai

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 31 JULY 2022, 16:23 In the occupied part of the Luhansk region, there is a humanitarian catastrophe because the occupiers are not burying the bodies of the deceased and leave them in the streets.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Flaunts Naval Power; Chubais Hospitalized

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesPresident Vladimir Putin said Russia’s navy would soon be fitted with powerful Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, which can fly at five times the speed

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • What if the markets are misreading the Fed

    Stocks surged after last week’s Federal Reserve meeting as some experts argued that the central bank effectively “pivoted” its tone from being uber hawkish about monetary policy to being a bit dovish.

  • Here are the world's top 5 most liveable cities in 2022 — none are in the US and one is in 'the land that inflation left behind'

    The US is the land of the free. But your money could go further elsewhere.

  • China threatens U.S. over Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit

    Chinese officials have threatened military action if U.S. house speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during a congressional trip to Asia. China claims the self-ruling island of Taiwan is a part of its territory. Christina Ruffini has more.

  • Swiss set to match EU sanctions if China invades Taiwan - agency chief

    The head of the Swiss agency that implements economic sanctions expects the neutral country to adopt any punitive measures the European Union launches against China if it invades Taiwan, she said in a newspaper interview. China has been stepping up military activity around Taiwan seeking to pressure the democratically elected government there to accept Chinese sovereignty. Taiwan's government says only the island's 23 million people can decide their future, and while it wants peace, it will defend itself if attacked.

  • China puts on show of naval force ahead of Nancy Pelosi's possible Taiwan visit

    The Chinese military is mounting a show of force ahead of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asian tour, which could include a visit to Taiwan. As China hardened its posture, despite growing concern that a miscalculation could increase the risk of conflict, it said it was holding live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait and released footage of a similar exercise in the South China Sea. The maritime administration in Fujian province said the exercise off the waters of Pingtan would be carried out betwe

  • Asia's factories squeezed by higher prices, weak demand

    Asia's factories struggled for momentum in July as China's strict COVID restrictions and flagging global demand slowed production, although early signs red-hot inflation may be peaking provided some optimism for firms squeezed by prices. A series of purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) for July released on Monday showed new orders falling in the region's manufacturing powerhouses, particularly tech giants in northeast Asia. South Korea's factory activity fell for the first time in almost two years while Japan saw its slowest growth in activity in 10 months amid persistent supply chain disruptions.

  • Mood shifts in occupied Crimea, Ukrainian intelligence says

    Civilians in Russia-occupied Crimea are staring to realize the war could spill over to the peninsula, Ukrainian Military intelligence spokesperson Vadym Skibitskyi said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on July 31.

  • Why the Stock Market Is Still in for a Slog

    But a premature end to Fed tightening could ensure a long run for inflation. Will Jerome Powell & Co. stay the course or back off?