The Global Digital Evidence Management Market size is expected to reach $13.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period

Digital evidence is any probative material recorded or communicated in digital format that may be used at trial. Before accepting digital evidence, a judge will consider its relevancy, authenticity, hearsay status, and if a copy of the original is necessary.

The discovery of vast evidence data is being migrated from spreadsheets to a centralized repository, where the chain of custody is maintained and evidence management alerts are configured.



Worldwide, law enforcement agencies have begun adopting body-worn cameras as a viable approach for enhancing evidentiary outcomes, increasing officer safety, and strengthening officer-community interactions. The cameras have also proven to be a crucial resource for problem-solving, broader law enforcement, and community involvement methods inside jurisdictions.



With millions of vehicles on the road every day, accidents are inevitable. Due to a spike in the frequency of accidents and car thefts, the government has mandated the installation of dashboard cameras, resulting in a considerable increase in dashcam usage over the past few years.



If hackers manage to gain access to the system, collected data may be compromised. Even a single piece of missing or manipulated data could provide difficulty for law enforcement. As data is created from many sources, such as e-mails, transactions, text messages, online accounts, photographs, and browsing histories, the digital evidence management system must be tamper-resistant.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Cybercriminals have begun targeting employees who work from home to stop the deadly virus from spreading. Several government agencies have also warned about the Internet security risks related to virtual private networks (VPN), home Wi-Fi networks, and other hardware and software infrastructure installed at residences. Yet, digital forensics businesses play a crucial part in overcoming and resolving these difficulties by providing incident response and digital forensics solutions to fight against and prevent cyberattacks. In light of these elements, the digital evidence management market has witnessed long-term growth prospects due to the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



Growing volume of digital evidence



Digital evidence is frequently used in crimes in the contemporary world. The amount of digital evidence has multiplied due to the widespread use of cameras, cell phones, laptops, tablets, and huge volumes of email, texts, social media posts, images, and other digital content. Systems for managing digital evidence have evolved into indispensable tools for forensic analysts, supporting the complete lifecycle of the evidence. Due to this increased volume of digital evidence, the digital evidence management market is predicted to witness a significant upsurge in the upcoming years.



Surge usage of emerging technologies in digital evidence management



One of the most common applications of artificial intelligence in video analysis is allocating a zone in the video frame in which any movement triggers an alert. This capability is utilized by retail loss prevention officers to draw attention to activity near high-priced products or to check archived film to establish when an item was removed from a shelf. When provided with descriptive parameters or an example, AI can locate things within a video frame. In a simpler application, AI can analyze a large volume of footage for the presence of a specific car model if it is provided with the vehicle’s dimensions, shape, and even color.



Market Restraining Factors



Hesitancy over sharing digital evidence



Despite the fact that digital evidence management aids law enforcement agencies in conducting investigations more efficiently, there remains a considerable gap that has law enforcement agencies concerned. These gaps comprise data tampering and manipulation, which can still be overcome with the assistance of market offerings. Still, the issue of data interchange security has not yet been handled. Due to these concerns, the legal officer hesitates to release digital evidence, which may result in lower adoption of digital evidence management solutions, thereby hindering market expansion.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the digital evidence management market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The software segment held the highest revenue share in the digital evidence management market in 2021. Police officers or criminal investigators utilize digital evidence management software to organize digital photos, body camera footage, video surveillance footage, filmed interviews, voice recordings, and physical evidence & property. Moreover, standard solutions incorporate police records, forensics or lab reports, CAD narratives, and more.



Deployment Outlook



On the basis of deployment, the digital evidence management market is divided into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment garnered a significant revenue share in the digital evidence management market in 2021. Users do not need an internet connection to access data, which is one of the key benefits of on-premises storage. On-premises servers are inaccessible outside the network since they do not save data online. On-premise digital evidence management firms do not need to request an upgrade to their storage plan or the addition of new capabilities from a cloud storage provider; rather, they can perform the changes themselves.



End User Outlook



By end user, the digital evidence management market is classified into law enforcement agencies and criminal justice agencies. In 2021, the law enforcement agencies segment registered the maximum revenue share in the digital evidence management market. Public safety & law enforcement agencies can use digital evidence management solutions to manage, store, analyze, and exchange a growing amount of digital evidence. It can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud. Many sources may provide the evidence, including dashcams, body-worn cameras, CCTV cameras, and phone records. The system keeps the degree of compliance at its highest.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the digital evidence management market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the digital evidence management market by generating maximum revenue share. The regional market for digital evidence management has developed significantly. Since 2014, when government financing initiatives for law enforcement body-worn cameras were announced in the United States, the use of body-worn cameras has developed significantly.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; IBM Corporation is the forerunners in the Digital Evidence Management Market. Companies such as Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., and OpenText Corporation are some of the key innovators in Digital Evidence Management Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., NICE Ltd., OpenText Corporation, Axon Enterprise, Inc., Genetec, Inc., IBM Corporation, VIDIZMO LLC, Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp., and Cellebrite DI Ltd.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Digital Evidence Management Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Feb-2023: Safe announced a multi-year licensing agreement with Rekor Systems, an AI technology company for offering insights that make cities smarter, safer, and more efficient, for Rekor’s AI-powered vehicle identification and LPR technology for the next-generation violation detection platform for Law Enforcement in-car Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR), Transit Automated Bus Lane Enforcement (ABLE), and School Bus Stop Arm Violation Detection. With this integration, the company aims to empower customers with new tools for accelerating roadway safety, protecting communities, and improving transit operations.



Jul-2022: Cellebrite DI Ltd. partnered with Chainalysis, the blockchain data platform, for helping customers in recognizing and assessing criminal activity involving cryptocurrency easily at the time of digital investigations for expediting their resolution.



May-2022: Axon announced a partnership with F?sus, a company focused on real-time crime centers for public safety agencies in the U.S., for expanding F?sus Real Time Crime Center in the Cloud (RTC3) and Axon Respond solutions’ capabilities for offering better real-time operations situational awareness to agencies. Through the agreement, organizations will be able to more easily and affordably combine live video feeds from linked drones, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, public and private cameras, and other sources to give first responders a uniform operating picture.



Mar-2022: VIDIZMO announced a partnership with Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division, for offering improved video content management and evidence to public safety agencies throughout the world. The partnership helped the agencies in better collecting, processing, and analyzing digital evidence for improving the investigation process and increasing case clearance.



Jan-2022: NICE signed a partnership with Magnet Forensics, a company that provides innovative tools to investigate cyberattacks and digital crimes. The partnership streamlines investigators’ operations, increases productivity, and makes it easier to review more forms of digital evidence. Additionally, police departments can review all the evidence combined in one place, for facilitating case building and reach the truth faster.



Nov-2021: Axon partnered with Skydio, a leading manufacturer of drones and provider of world-leading autonomous flight technology. With this partnership, the user would be able to automatically upload videos and photos, captured through Skydio drones to Axon Evidence with an early access program. This integration will facilitate easy managing and sharing of drone-captured imagery for different agencies, alongside corresponding body camera video. This will provide a more complete picture of the situation.



Apr-2021: Panasonic I-Pro came into partnership with Genetec, Inc., a provider of unified security solutions. The partnership was aimed to provide Cloude powered by Genetec, a cloud-based digital evidence management system (DEMS) to law enforcement clients. Cloude works in direct connection with Panasonic I-Pro’s in-vehicle camera systems (MK3 and VPU4000) and body-worn cameras (MK3 and BWC4000). Moreover, it enables law enforcement organizations to keep complete ownership of metadata and evidence.



Feb-2021: Axon partnered with Cellebrite, a company focused on digital intelligence, for streamlining investigative workflows for investigators. Following the partnership, Axon Evidence, Axon’s digital Evidence Management solution integrated with the digital data gathered, reviewed and analyzed by Cellebrite’s platform, for delivering law enforcement with one place to control, review, and protect, all the digital evidence. Additionally, the partnership would provide investigators and agencies with a range of innovative solutions for getting a comprehensive picture to solve and close the cases fastly.



Aug-2020: Axon came into partnership with Fotokite, a provider of public safety software tools and actively tethered Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) solutions. The partnership focuses on delivering their products and services as the part of Axon Air Program. Additionally, the partnership would allow the former company’s law enforcement customer to see live-streamed footage in Axon Evidence, Axon’s digital evidence management solution. The Fotokite Sigma UAS, situational awareness software tools, and the tools required to monitor, store, and distribute video evidence are all included in the Axon Air program.



Mergers and Acquisitions:



Sep-2022: Safe Fleet took over Kerr Industries with its subsidiaries including Crown North America. The acquisition extended company’s uplift capabilities to the law enforcement sector. In addition, Kerr and Crown broadened Safe Fleet’s trained field installers and commercial vehicle service center’s network, to better fulfilling the needs of the law enforcement industry.



Oct-2021: Cellebrite took over Digital Clues, a provider of omnichannel intelligence tools and Digital Detective services. The acquisition reinforced the company’s leading Digital Intelligence platform and strengthened its position as the end-to-end technology partner that can digitize the complete investigative workflow. In addition, this acquisition would aid the company’s foothold law enforcement investigation unit and intelligence throughout the world.



Aug-2020: Motorola Solutions completed the acquisition of Callyo, a provider of cloud-based mobile applications for law enforcement. The acquisition complemented the company’s existing command center software suite critical mobile technology capabilities that allow information to flow seamlessly from field to command center. Moreover, with the addition of Callyo’s technology, organizations can expand their evidence-collection process and can improve collaboration for building stronger cases efficiently.



Product Launches and Expansions:



Oct-2022: Cellebrite made an enhancement to its investigation and evidence management solution, Cellebrite Guardian, with the addition of new features, focused on the ethical treatment of digital evidence. Cellebrite Guardian is a SaaS-based solution that can be deployed right away, is extremely secure, breaks through organizational silos, and links all stakeholders. For unrestricted evidence access and sharing as well as quick evidence sharing and evaluation for intra- and inter-agency real-time collaboration, turn to Cellebrite Guardian. Cellebrite Guardian’s new feature, the additional level of the visual cue, makes sure that every content is handled with the highest care.



Dec-2021: Axon unveiled Axon Attorney Premier, the first digital evidence management system created for defense and prosecutors attorneys especially. This system is the addition to the company’s Justice Line, a network of interconnected systems developed for simplifying evidence-sharing workflow from prosecutors to law enforcement and defense attorneys. Axon Attorney Premier enables the defense and prosecutor attorneys to manage different forms of digital evidence easily, comprising interview room video, body-worn video, CCTV Video, in-car video, etc.



Nov-2021: OpenText released the Digital Evidence Center, a solution for solving the evidence management challenges for criminal justice and law enforcement. This solution integrates a complete evidence custody chain with evidence storage, ingestion, analysis, search, and reporting capabilities, for providing collaborative case management of forensic evidence, rich-media evidence, and document evidence.



Oct-2020: NICE announced the launch of Evidencentral Marketplace, the first open digital evidence management ecosystem for enhancing digital transformation for criminal justice and law enforcement. This is a technology vendors’ ecosystem developed for making it fast, simple, and cost-effective for bringing evidence together for expanding case building, addressing evidence disclosure, and unearthing hidden evidence challenges.



